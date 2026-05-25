- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
102
盈利交易:
71 (69.60%)
亏损交易:
31 (30.39%)
最好交易:
97.92 USD
最差交易:
-25.71 USD
毛利:
506.15 USD (13 678 pips)
毛利亏损:
-232.33 USD (7 774 pips)
最大连续赢利:
8 (25.05 USD)
最大连续盈利:
122.84 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.22
交易活动:
95.42%
最大入金加载:
6.34%
最近交易:
6 几天前
每周交易:
4
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
2.90
长期交易:
40 (39.22%)
短期交易:
62 (60.78%)
利润因子:
2.18
预期回报:
2.68 USD
平均利润:
7.13 USD
平均损失:
-7.49 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-90.93 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-90.93 USD (4)
每月增长:
9.45%
算法交易:
88%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
16.12 USD
最大值:
94.29 USD (4.54%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
8.55% (92.19 USD)
净值:
11.11% (236.23 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|102
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|AUDCAD
|275
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|AUDCAD
|5.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +97.92 USD
最差交易: -26 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +25.05 USD
最大连续亏损: -90.93 USD
AUD/CAD Systematic EA
A fully automated trading system designed exclusively for the AUD/CAD currency pair, combining trend-following logic with structured position management to capture consistent, low-volatility moves in this commodity-correlated cross.
The EA operates around the clock, executing entries only when higher-timeframe momentum aligns with a clear directional bias. Risk exposure is managed systematically at every stage, with predefined profit targets and a built-in recovery mechanism to handle adverse market conditions.
Key characteristics:
- Single pair focus: AUD/CAD
- Trend-filtered entries on higher timeframes
- Automated TP management across all open positions
- No manual intervention required
- Compatible with standard and swap-free accounts
Best suited for investors seeking steady account growth with disciplined risk control.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月35 USD
26%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
11
88%
102
69%
95%
2.17
2.68
USD
USD
11%
1:500