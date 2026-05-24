- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|134
|GBPUSD
|32
|BTCUSD
|11
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSD
|4.6K
|GBPUSD
|-146
|BTCUSD
|15
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSD
|56K
|GBPUSD
|-160
|BTCUSD
|126K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 14
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.19 × 16
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.50 × 12
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|0.71 × 7
|
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
|1.13 × 8
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.14 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.20 × 220
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.30 × 10
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.33 × 15
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|1.50 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.50 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|1.81 × 166
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.86 × 7
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.89 × 85
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Axiory-Live
|2.00 × 2
|
MFGinvest-Server
|2.00 × 1
|
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
|2.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.08 × 13
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.48 × 104
Welcome to SAFE HAVEN MT5
This is a Hybrid Trading Signal focused mainly on Gold (XAUUSD). It combines advanced algorithmic entry setups with active manual management. The strategy relies on human oversight: I personally monitor the market and manually close trades to optimize profit takes and shield the account from unexpected market spikes
Risk Management:
Absolute priority is capital preservation before, during, and in the long run, with particular attention to Max drawdown. I avoid reckless grid or dangerous martingale systems
Market Conditions & Activity:
Please note that trading frequency depends entirely on market conditions. There will be periods of low activity or days with zero trades when market conditions are unfavorable or highly unpredictable. Patience is core part of the strategy to protect capital
Subscriber Filter (Please Read):
This signal is designed for patient and disciplined investors seeking steady, long-term growth. If you are looking for high-risk gambling or unrealistic overnight returns, this signal is NOT for you. Safety and capital protection are prioritized over reckless action
Requirements:
- Recommended minimum balance: 1,000 USD or more for proper risk replication.
- Execution setting: Copy "at market price" is highly recommended to avoid missing trades or suffer slippage
USD
USD
USD