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Francesco Cerullo

SAFE HAVEN MT5 GOLD XAUUSD AND FX

Francesco Cerullo
Francesco Cerullo

Francesco Cerullo

10 комментариев
0 отзывов
Надежность
20 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 50 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 39%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
Как подписаться?
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  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
177
Прибыльных трейдов:
143 (80.79%)
Убыточных трейдов:
34 (19.21%)
Лучший трейд:
201.70 USD
Худший трейд:
-203.73 USD
Общая прибыль:
5 751.61 USD (289 087 pips)
Общий убыток:
-1 301.59 USD (106 901 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
54 (2 299.74 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
2 299.74 USD (54)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.49
Торговая активность:
14.10%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
66.15%
Последний трейд:
14 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
24
Ср. время удержания:
8 часов
Фактор восстановления:
16.31
Длинных трейдов:
78 (44.07%)
Коротких трейдов:
99 (55.93%)
Профит фактор:
4.42
Мат. ожидание:
25.14 USD
Средняя прибыль:
40.22 USD
Средний убыток:
-38.28 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
6 (-195.84 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-271.08 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
10.57%
Годовой прогноз:
128.23%
Алготрейдинг:
58%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
85.46 USD
Максимальная:
272.84 USD (4.77%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
4.76% (272.31 USD)
По эквити:
26.17% (5 414.28 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 134
GBPUSD 32
BTCUSD 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 4.6K
GBPUSD -146
BTCUSD 15
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 56K
GBPUSD -160
BTCUSD 126K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +201.70 USD
Худший трейд: -204 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 54
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +2 299.74 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -195.84 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 14
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.19 × 16
PUPrime-Live
0.50 × 12
FundingTradersGroup-Server
0.71 × 7
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
1.13 × 8
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.14 × 28
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.20 × 220
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.30 × 10
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.33 × 15
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.50 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1.81 × 166
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.86 × 7
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.89 × 85
Coinexx-Live
2.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
2.00 × 2
MFGinvest-Server
2.00 × 1
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
2.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
2.08 × 13
FusionMarkets-Live
2.48 × 104
еще 85...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

Welcome to SAFE HAVEN MT5

​This is a Hybrid Trading Signal focused mainly on Gold (XAUUSD). It combines advanced algorithmic entry setups with active manual management. The strategy relies on human oversight: I personally monitor the market and manually close trades to optimize profit takes and shield the account from unexpected market spikes

​Risk Management:

Absolute priority is capital preservation before, during, and in the long run, with particular attention to Max drawdown. I avoid reckless grid or dangerous martingale systems

​Market Conditions & Activity:

Please note that trading frequency depends entirely on market conditions. There will be periods of low activity or days with zero trades when market conditions are unfavorable or highly unpredictable. Patience is core part of the strategy to protect capital

​Subscriber Filter (Please Read):

This signal is designed for patient and disciplined investors seeking steady, long-term growth. If you are looking for high-risk gambling or unrealistic overnight returns, this signal is NOT for you. Safety and capital protection are prioritized over reckless action

​Requirements:

  • ​Recommended minimum balance: 1,000 USD or more for proper risk replication.
  • ​Execution setting: Copy "at market price" is highly recommended to avoid missing trades or suffer slippage
Нет отзывов
2026.07.21 20:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.20 16:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.22 01:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.15 11:52
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.09 15:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.04 16:47
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.26 15:54
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 62 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.24 16:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
SAFE HAVEN MT5 GOLD XAUUSD AND FX
50 USD в месяц
39%
0
0
USD
21K
USD
20
58%
177
80%
14%
4.41
25.14
USD
26%
1:30
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