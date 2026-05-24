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Francesco Cerullo

SAFE HAVEN MT5 GOLD XAUUSD AND FX

Francesco Cerullo
Francesco Cerullo

Francesco Cerullo

10 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 37%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
171
Profit Trades:
137 (80.11%)
Loss Trades:
34 (19.88%)
Best trade:
201.70 USD
Worst trade:
-203.73 USD
Gross Profit:
5 554.91 USD (287 099 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 299.49 USD (106 901 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
48 (2 103.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 103.04 USD (48)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.48
Trading activity:
15.14%
Max deposit load:
66.15%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
15.60
Long Trades:
78 (45.61%)
Short Trades:
93 (54.39%)
Profit Factor:
4.27
Expected Payoff:
24.89 USD
Average Profit:
40.55 USD
Average Loss:
-38.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-195.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-271.08 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
10.47%
Annual Forecast:
126.99%
Algo trading:
56%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
85.46 USD
Maximal:
272.84 USD (4.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.76% (272.31 USD)
By Equity:
26.17% (5 414.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 128
GBPUSD 32
BTCUSD 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4.4K
GBPUSD -146
BTCUSD 15
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 54K
GBPUSD -160
BTCUSD 126K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +201.70 USD
Worst trade: -204 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 48
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 103.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -195.84 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 14
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.19 × 16
PUPrime-Live
0.50 × 12
FundingTradersGroup-Server
0.71 × 7
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
1.13 × 8
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.14 × 28
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.20 × 220
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.30 × 10
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.33 × 15
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.50 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1.81 × 166
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.86 × 7
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.89 × 85
Coinexx-Live
2.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
2.00 × 2
MFGinvest-Server
2.00 × 1
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
2.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
2.08 × 13
FusionMarkets-Live
2.48 × 104
85 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Welcome to SAFE HAVEN MT5

​This is a Hybrid Trading Signal focused mainly on Gold (XAUUSD). It combines advanced algorithmic entry setups with active manual management. The strategy relies on human oversight: I personally monitor the market and manually close trades to optimize profit takes and shield the account from unexpected market spikes

​Risk Management:

Absolute priority is capital preservation before, during, and in the long run, with particular attention to Max drawdown. I avoid reckless grid or dangerous martingale systems

​Market Conditions & Activity:

Please note that trading frequency depends entirely on market conditions. There will be periods of low activity or days with zero trades when market conditions are unfavorable or highly unpredictable. Patience is core part of the strategy to protect capital

​Subscriber Filter (Please Read):

This signal is designed for patient and disciplined investors seeking steady, long-term growth. If you are looking for high-risk gambling or unrealistic overnight returns, this signal is NOT for you. Safety and capital protection are prioritized over reckless action

​Requirements:

  • ​Recommended minimum balance: 1,000 USD or more for proper risk replication.
  • ​Execution setting: Copy "at market price" is highly recommended to avoid missing trades or suffer slippage
No reviews
2026.07.21 20:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.20 16:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.22 01:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.15 11:52
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.09 15:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.04 16:47
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.26 15:54
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 62 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.24 16:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SAFE HAVEN MT5 GOLD XAUUSD AND FX
50 USD per month
37%
0
0
USD
21K
USD
19
56%
171
80%
15%
4.27
24.89
USD
26%
1:30
Copy

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