Welcome to SAFE HAVEN MT5

​This is a Hybrid Trading Signal focused mainly on Gold (XAUUSD). It combines advanced algorithmic entry setups with active manual management. The strategy relies on human oversight: I personally monitor the market and manually close trades to optimize profit takes and shield the account from unexpected market spikes

​Risk Management:

Absolute priority is capital preservation before, during, and in the long run, with particular attention to Max drawdown. I avoid reckless grid or dangerous martingale systems

​Market Conditions & Activity:

Please note that trading frequency depends entirely on market conditions. There will be periods of low activity or days with zero trades when market conditions are unfavorable or highly unpredictable. Patience is core part of the strategy to protect capital

​Subscriber Filter (Please Read):

This signal is designed for patient and disciplined investors seeking steady, long-term growth. If you are looking for high-risk gambling or unrealistic overnight returns, this signal is NOT for you. Safety and capital protection are prioritized over reckless action

​Requirements: