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Francesco Cerullo

SAFE HAVEN MT5 GOLD XAUUSD AND FX

Francesco Cerullo
Francesco Cerullo

Francesco Cerullo

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可靠性
20
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 50 USD per 
增长自 2026 40%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
183
盈利交易:
149 (81.42%)
亏损交易:
34 (18.58%)
最好交易:
201.70 USD
最差交易:
-203.73 USD
毛利:
5 889.33 USD (290 835 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 305.19 USD (106 901 pips)
最大连续赢利:
60 (2 437.46 USD)
最大连续盈利:
2 437.46 USD (60)
夏普比率:
0.49
交易活动:
15.11%
最大入金加载:
68.93%
最近交易:
16 几小时前
每周交易:
30
平均持有时间:
9 小时
采收率:
16.80
长期交易:
84 (45.90%)
短期交易:
99 (54.10%)
利润因子:
4.51
预期回报:
25.05 USD
平均利润:
39.53 USD
平均损失:
-38.39 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-195.84 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-271.08 USD (2)
每月增长:
11.27%
年度预测:
136.69%
算法交易:
59%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
85.46 USD
最大值:
272.84 USD (4.77%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
4.76% (272.31 USD)
净值:
26.17% (5 414.28 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 140
GBPUSD 32
BTCUSD 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 4.7K
GBPUSD -146
BTCUSD 15
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 58K
GBPUSD -160
BTCUSD 126K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +201.70 USD
最差交易: -204 USD
最大连续赢利: 60
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +2 437.46 USD
最大连续亏损: -195.84 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

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0.00 × 1
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0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.19 × 16
PUPrime-Live
0.50 × 12
FundingTradersGroup-Server
0.71 × 7
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
1.13 × 8
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.14 × 28
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.20 × 220
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.30 × 10
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.33 × 15
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1.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5
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1.86 × 7
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1.89 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1.94 × 172
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2.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
2.00 × 1
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2.00 × 1
MFGinvest-Server
2.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
2.08 × 13
FusionMarkets-Live
2.48 × 104
85 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Welcome to SAFE HAVEN MT5

​This is a Hybrid Trading Signal focused mainly on Gold (XAUUSD). It combines advanced algorithmic entry setups with active manual management. The strategy relies on human oversight: I personally monitor the market and manually close trades to optimize profit takes and shield the account from unexpected market spikes

​Risk Management:

Absolute priority is capital preservation before, during, and in the long run, with particular attention to Max drawdown. I avoid reckless grid or dangerous martingale systems

​Market Conditions & Activity:

Please note that trading frequency depends entirely on market conditions. There will be periods of low activity or days with zero trades when market conditions are unfavorable or highly unpredictable. Patience is core part of the strategy to protect capital

​Subscriber Filter (Please Read):

This signal is designed for patient and disciplined investors seeking steady, long-term growth. If you are looking for high-risk gambling or unrealistic overnight returns, this signal is NOT for you. Safety and capital protection are prioritized over reckless action

​Requirements:

  • ​Recommended minimum balance: 1,000 USD or more for proper risk replication.
  • ​Execution setting: Copy "at market price" is highly recommended to avoid missing trades or suffer slippage
没有评论
2026.07.21 20:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.20 16:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.22 01:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.15 11:52
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.09 15:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.04 16:47
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.26 15:54
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 62 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.24 16:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
SAFE HAVEN MT5 GOLD XAUUSD AND FX
每月50 USD
40%
0
0
USD
22K
USD
20
59%
183
81%
15%
4.51
25.05
USD
26%
1:30
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