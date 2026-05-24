- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|140
|GBPUSD
|32
|BTCUSD
|11
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|4.7K
|GBPUSD
|-146
|BTCUSD
|15
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|58K
|GBPUSD
|-160
|BTCUSD
|126K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 14
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.19 × 16
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.50 × 12
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|0.71 × 7
|
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
|1.13 × 8
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.14 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.20 × 220
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.30 × 10
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.33 × 15
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|1.50 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.50 × 14
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.86 × 7
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.89 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|1.94 × 172
|
Axiory-Live
|2.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
|2.00 × 1
|
MFGinvest-Server
|2.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.08 × 13
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.48 × 104
Welcome to SAFE HAVEN MT5
This is a Hybrid Trading Signal focused mainly on Gold (XAUUSD). It combines advanced algorithmic entry setups with active manual management. The strategy relies on human oversight: I personally monitor the market and manually close trades to optimize profit takes and shield the account from unexpected market spikes
Risk Management:
Absolute priority is capital preservation before, during, and in the long run, with particular attention to Max drawdown. I avoid reckless grid or dangerous martingale systems
Market Conditions & Activity:
Please note that trading frequency depends entirely on market conditions. There will be periods of low activity or days with zero trades when market conditions are unfavorable or highly unpredictable. Patience is core part of the strategy to protect capital
Subscriber Filter (Please Read):
This signal is designed for patient and disciplined investors seeking steady, long-term growth. If you are looking for high-risk gambling or unrealistic overnight returns, this signal is NOT for you. Safety and capital protection are prioritized over reckless action
Requirements:
- Recommended minimum balance: 1,000 USD or more for proper risk replication.
- Execution setting: Copy "at market price" is highly recommended to avoid missing trades or suffer slippage
USD
USD
USD