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Gil Chea Jeong

SMART AI SIGNAL

Gil Chea Jeong
Gil Chea Jeong

Gil Chea Jeong

4 (1)
Мы являемся профессиональным управляющим форекс-фонда и опытным программистом EA.
2 сигнала 3 комментария
1 отзыв
Надежность
24 недели
1 / 0 USD
прирост с 2026 402%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500

Сигнал временно заблокирован для новых подписок

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  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 104
Прибыльных трейдов:
796 (72.10%)
Убыточных трейдов:
308 (27.90%)
Лучший трейд:
169.65 USD
Худший трейд:
-79.61 USD
Общая прибыль:
5 929.53 USD (46 403 pips)
Общий убыток:
-2 452.68 USD (16 365 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
31 (322.26 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
412.12 USD (8)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.25
Торговая активность:
27.61%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
26.22%
Последний трейд:
4 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
56
Ср. время удержания:
3 часа
Фактор восстановления:
13.78
Длинных трейдов:
498 (45.11%)
Коротких трейдов:
606 (54.89%)
Профит фактор:
2.42
Мат. ожидание:
3.15 USD
Средняя прибыль:
7.45 USD
Средний убыток:
-7.96 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
7 (-252.27 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-252.27 USD (7)
Прирост в месяц:
35.95%
Годовой прогноз:
436.21%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
252.27 USD (9.24%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
11.44% (252.27 USD)
По эквити:
28.47% (795.87 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSD 1104
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSD 3.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSD 30K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +169.65 USD
Худший трейд: -80 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 8
Макс. серия проигрышей: 7
Макс. прибыль в серии: +322.26 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -252.27 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FusionMarkets-Live 2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.55 × 44
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.72 × 249
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.88 × 585
PUPrime-Live 5
1.00 × 1
Varchev-Real
1.33 × 3
EagleFX-Live
1.50 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
1.73 × 251
GoMarkets-Real 10
3.12 × 691
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
4.42 × 38
FXGlobe-Real
8.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 2
9.00 × 1
AMarkets-Real
9.02 × 373
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[Important Notice]


The funding plan for the currently connected Master account has unexpectedly changed,

resulting in the full withdrawal of the account's trading margin.

This is not simply a temporary lack of balance. Due to the circumstances,
it has become difficult to continue operating this account as the Signal Master account,
so the system will be transferred to a new dedicated Master account.

We sincerely apologize for this sudden inconvenience caused by the migration process.
To continue receiving our signals without interruption,
we kindly request that you transfer your subscription to our new signal account below.
Please note that this new account operates on the exact same 'Smart Signal' program,
and with the optimized environment, the trading performance will be even more stable.

We have taken strict measures to ensure that this type of unexpected withdrawal or disruption will never happen again.
You can rest assured that your future copy trading will be completely stable.

New Signal Link:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379924?source=Site+Signals+My

To apologize for the inconvenience of this transfer, 
we remain committed to providing you with stable and highly profitable signals. Thank you.


Средняя оценка:
Rando Pajuste
846
Rando Pajuste 2026.07.24 07:44 
 

Very risky grid/martingale system and I can't recommend it. Trades have only 30 points between them. With 700 points market move against you, system made 11 martingale levels with 2K account 2.2 lot (25% DD), if market makes bigger move then account is dead. Possibly this system can work some period, but its not for lifetime use.

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