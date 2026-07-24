[Important Notice]





The funding plan for the currently connected Master account has unexpectedly changed,

resulting in the full withdrawal of the account's trading margin.



This is not simply a temporary lack of balance. Due to the circumstances,

it has become difficult to continue operating this account as the Signal Master account,

so the system will be transferred to a new dedicated Master account.



We sincerely apologize for this sudden inconvenience caused by the migration process.

To continue receiving our signals without interruption,

we kindly request that you transfer your subscription to our new signal account below.

Please note that this new account operates on the exact same 'Smart Signal' program,

and with the optimized environment, the trading performance will be even more stable.



We have taken strict measures to ensure that this type of unexpected withdrawal or disruption will never happen again.

You can rest assured that your future copy trading will be completely stable.



New Signal Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379924?source=Site+Signals+My



To apologize for the inconvenience of this transfer,

we remain committed to providing you with stable and highly profitable signals. Thank you.



