Сигнал временно заблокирован для новых подписок
- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|1104
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|EURUSD
|3.5K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|EURUSD
|30K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FusionMarkets-Live 2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.55 × 44
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.72 × 249
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.88 × 585
|
PUPrime-Live 5
|1.00 × 1
|
Varchev-Real
|1.33 × 3
|
EagleFX-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
|1.73 × 251
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|3.12 × 691
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|4.42 × 38
|
FXGlobe-Real
|8.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 2
|9.00 × 1
|
AMarkets-Real
|9.02 × 373
[Important Notice]
The funding plan for the currently connected Master account has unexpectedly changed,
resulting in the full withdrawal of the account's trading margin.
This is not simply a temporary lack of balance. Due to the circumstances,
it has become difficult to continue operating this account as the Signal Master account,
so the system will be transferred to a new dedicated Master account.
We sincerely apologize for this sudden inconvenience caused by the migration process.
To continue receiving our signals without interruption,
we kindly request that you transfer your subscription to our new signal account below.
Please note that this new account operates on the exact same 'Smart Signal' program,
and with the optimized environment, the trading performance will be even more stable.
We have taken strict measures to ensure that this type of unexpected withdrawal or disruption will never happen again.
You can rest assured that your future copy trading will be completely stable.
New Signal Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379924?source=Site+Signals+My
To apologize for the inconvenience of this transfer,
we remain committed to providing you with stable and highly profitable signals. Thank you.
Very risky grid/martingale system and I can't recommend it. Trades have only 30 points between them. With 700 points market move against you, system made 11 martingale levels with 2K account 2.2 lot (25% DD), if market makes bigger move then account is dead. Possibly this system can work some period, but its not for lifetime use.