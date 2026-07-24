信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / SMART AI SIGNAL
Gil Chea Jeong

SMART AI SIGNAL

Gil Chea Jeong
Gil Chea Jeong

Gil Chea Jeong

4 (1)
我们是专业的外汇基金经理组和资深的EA程序员。
2 信号 3 评论
1条评论
可靠性
24
1 / 0 USD
增长自 2026 402%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500

信号暂时禁止新订阅

查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 104
盈利交易:
796 (72.10%)
亏损交易:
308 (27.90%)
最好交易:
169.65 USD
最差交易:
-79.61 USD
毛利:
5 929.53 USD (46 403 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 452.68 USD (16 365 pips)
最大连续赢利:
31 (322.26 USD)
最大连续盈利:
412.12 USD (8)
夏普比率:
0.25
交易活动:
27.61%
最大入金加载:
26.22%
最近交易:
6 几天前
每周交易:
38
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
13.78
长期交易:
498 (45.11%)
短期交易:
606 (54.89%)
利润因子:
2.42
预期回报:
3.15 USD
平均利润:
7.45 USD
平均损失:
-7.96 USD
最大连续失误:
7 (-252.27 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-252.27 USD (7)
每月增长:
34.47%
年度预测:
418.29%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
252.27 USD (9.24%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
11.44% (252.27 USD)
净值:
28.47% (795.87 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD 1104
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD 3.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD 30K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +169.65 USD
最差交易: -80 USD
最大连续赢利: 8
最大连续失误: 7
最大连续盈利: +322.26 USD
最大连续亏损: -252.27 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FusionMarkets-Live 2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.55 × 44
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.72 × 251
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.88 × 585
PUPrime-Live 5
1.00 × 1
Varchev-Real
1.33 × 3
EagleFX-Live
1.50 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
1.73 × 251
GoMarkets-Real 10
3.12 × 691
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
4.42 × 38
FXGlobe-Real
8.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 2
9.00 × 1
AMarkets-Real
9.02 × 373
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

[Important Notice]


The funding plan for the currently connected Master account has unexpectedly changed,

resulting in the full withdrawal of the account's trading margin.

This is not simply a temporary lack of balance. Due to the circumstances,
it has become difficult to continue operating this account as the Signal Master account,
so the system will be transferred to a new dedicated Master account.

We sincerely apologize for this sudden inconvenience caused by the migration process.
To continue receiving our signals without interruption,
we kindly request that you transfer your subscription to our new signal account below.
Please note that this new account operates on the exact same 'Smart Signal' program,
and with the optimized environment, the trading performance will be even more stable.

We have taken strict measures to ensure that this type of unexpected withdrawal or disruption will never happen again.
You can rest assured that your future copy trading will be completely stable.

New Signal Link:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379924?source=Site+Signals+My

To apologize for the inconvenience of this transfer, 
we remain committed to providing you with stable and highly profitable signals. Thank you.


平均等级:
Rando Pajuste
896
Rando Pajuste 2026.07.24 07:44 
 

Very risky grid/martingale system and I can't recommend it. Trades have only 30 points between them. With 700 points market move against you, system made 11 martingale levels with 2K account 2.2 lot (25% DD), if market makes bigger move then account is dead. Possibly this system can work some period, but its not for lifetime use.

查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册