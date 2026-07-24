信号暂时禁止新订阅
- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|1104
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|EURUSD
|3.5K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|EURUSD
|30K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FusionMarkets-Live 2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.55 × 44
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.72 × 251
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.88 × 585
|
PUPrime-Live 5
|1.00 × 1
|
Varchev-Real
|1.33 × 3
|
EagleFX-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
|1.73 × 251
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|3.12 × 691
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|4.42 × 38
|
FXGlobe-Real
|8.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 2
|9.00 × 1
|
AMarkets-Real
|9.02 × 373
[Important Notice]
The funding plan for the currently connected Master account has unexpectedly changed,
resulting in the full withdrawal of the account's trading margin.
This is not simply a temporary lack of balance. Due to the circumstances,
it has become difficult to continue operating this account as the Signal Master account,
so the system will be transferred to a new dedicated Master account.
We sincerely apologize for this sudden inconvenience caused by the migration process.
To continue receiving our signals without interruption,
we kindly request that you transfer your subscription to our new signal account below.
Please note that this new account operates on the exact same 'Smart Signal' program,
and with the optimized environment, the trading performance will be even more stable.
We have taken strict measures to ensure that this type of unexpected withdrawal or disruption will never happen again.
You can rest assured that your future copy trading will be completely stable.
New Signal Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379924?source=Site+Signals+My
To apologize for the inconvenience of this transfer,
we remain committed to providing you with stable and highly profitable signals. Thank you.
Very risky grid/martingale system and I can't recommend it. Trades have only 30 points between them. With 700 points market move against you, system made 11 martingale levels with 2K account 2.2 lot (25% DD), if market makes bigger move then account is dead. Possibly this system can work some period, but its not for lifetime use.