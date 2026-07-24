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Gil Chea Jeong

SMART AI SIGNAL

Gil Chea Jeong
Gil Chea Jeong

Gil Chea Jeong

4 (1)
System Update (Jul 27, 2026): Upgraded to the latest version.
During high-impact events (FOMC, ECB, NFP, CPI, PPI, Core PCE),
trading is reduced to protect capital from abnormal market volatility.
SMART AI SIGNAL - Institutional-Grade Trading System.
2 signals 3 comments
1 review
Reliability
24 weeks
2 / 7.6K USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2026 402%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 104
Profit Trades:
796 (72.10%)
Loss Trades:
308 (27.90%)
Best trade:
169.65 USD
Worst trade:
-79.61 USD
Gross Profit:
5 929.53 USD (46 403 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 452.68 USD (16 365 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (322.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
412.12 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
27.61%
Max deposit load:
26.22%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
56
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
13.78
Long Trades:
498 (45.11%)
Short Trades:
606 (54.89%)
Profit Factor:
2.42
Expected Payoff:
3.15 USD
Average Profit:
7.45 USD
Average Loss:
-7.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-252.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-252.27 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
37.32%
Annual Forecast:
452.88%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
252.27 USD (9.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.44% (252.27 USD)
By Equity:
28.47% (795.87 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 1104
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 3.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 30K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +169.65 USD
Worst trade: -80 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +322.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -252.27 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.55 × 44
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.74 × 244
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.88 × 585
PUPrime-Live 5
1.00 × 1
Varchev-Real
1.33 × 3
EagleFX-Live
1.50 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
1.73 × 251
GoMarkets-Real 10
3.12 × 691
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
4.42 × 38
FXGlobe-Real
8.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 2
9.00 × 1
AMarkets-Real
9.02 × 373
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

System Update (Jul 27, 2026): Upgraded to the latest version.

During high-impact events (FOMC, ECB, NFP, CPI, PPI, Core PCE),

trading is reduced to protect capital from abnormal market volatility.


SMART AI SIGNAL - Institutional-Grade Trading System.


Not a traditional Martingale system. Driven by a high-quality signal engine,

trades are executed only when multiple high-probability conditions align.

Designed for disciplined risk management and long-term compounded growth.


Multi-Layer Protection Framework:


* Advanced High-Impact News Filter

* Adaptive Volatility Intelligence (ATR and Market Conditions)

* Tick Density and Liquidity Analysis

* Institutional Pivot Zone Detection

* Automated Breakeven Protection

* Intelligent Trailing Stop Management

* Multi-Layer Risk Management Engine


Capital Protection Comes First:


The primary objective is not to chase every market movement.

Instead, the system is designed to participate only when multiple high-probability conditions align

while maintaining controlled drawdowns and disciplined risk exposure.

Advanced risk management, automated news protection, volatility intelligence, breakeven management,

and dynamic trailing logic work together to protect capital during changing market conditions.


Core Strategy Intelligence:


* Institutional Pivot Zone Analysis: Multiple market validation factors including trend, momentum, volatility,

and liquidity analysis work together to identify higher-probability institutional trading zones while reducing false breakout signals.


* Intelligent Reversal Detection: The system identifies potential liquidity-driven reversals and institutional stop-hunting environments,

allowing entries only when favorable risk-to-reward conditions are present.


* Adaptive Market Condition Filtering: Rather than relying on fixed indicator signals,

every trade must pass multiple layers of confirmation before execution.

This allows the strategy to adapt dynamically to changing market environments while avoiding unnecessary market exposure.


Trading Profile:


* Verified Live Account

* EURUSD Only

* Fully Automated Trading

* No Manual Intervention Required

* Low Drawdown Philosophy

* Stable Long-Term Equity Growth

* Multi-Layer Risk Control

* Recommended Capital: Approximately $1,300 per 0.10 Lot

* Leverage: 1:500 or higher


Account Setup Guidelines:


1. Optimal Setup

Deposit: $500 or more.

Recommended Lot Size: 0.04 (Check if the initial entry lot size is 0.04 or higher).

This configuration provides trading conditions closest to the master account while preserving the intended position-sizing structure.


2. Small Account Setup

The signal remains fully copyable on smaller accounts. Due to broker minimum lot-size limitations,

position sizing may differ slightly from the master account. (Check if the initial entry lot size is 0.04 or higher).


Early subscribers benefit from current pricing.

Subscription pricing may increase as performance history, track record, and subscriber demand continue to grow.


Built for disciplined traders who value consistency, transparency, controlled risk,

and long-term capital preservation over short-term speculation.

If you are seeing positive results, I would appreciate it if you could leave a review.


Average rating:
Rando Pajuste
846
Rando Pajuste 2026.07.24 07:44 
 

Very risky grid/martingale system and I can't recommend it. Trades have only 30 points between them. With 700 points market move against you, system made 11 martingale levels with 2K account 2.2 lot (25% DD), if market makes bigger move then account is dead. Possibly this system can work some period, but its not for lifetime use.

To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SMART AI SIGNAL
35 USD per month
402%
2
7.6K
USD
3.1K
USD
24
100%
1 104
72%
28%
2.41
3.15
USD
28%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

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