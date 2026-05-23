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Eakarat Kanjan

Gold BOS Ultimate

Eakarat Kanjan
Eakarat Kanjan

Eakarat Kanjan

0 отзывов
Надежность
11 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 37%
Exness-MT5Real26
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
42
Прибыльных трейдов:
22 (52.38%)
Убыточных трейдов:
20 (47.62%)
Лучший трейд:
102.47 USD
Худший трейд:
-60.43 USD
Общая прибыль:
734.81 USD (734 813 pips)
Общий убыток:
-357.83 USD (357 846 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
6 (234.89 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
234.89 USD (6)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.27
Торговая активность:
15.87%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
2.21%
Последний трейд:
3 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
8
Ср. время удержания:
6 часов
Фактор восстановления:
2.20
Длинных трейдов:
9 (21.43%)
Коротких трейдов:
33 (78.57%)
Профит фактор:
2.05
Мат. ожидание:
8.98 USD
Средняя прибыль:
33.40 USD
Средний убыток:
-17.89 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
5 (-84.21 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-84.21 USD (5)
Прирост в месяц:
2.42%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
65.23 USD
Максимальная:
171.33 USD (12.58%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
12.58% (171.33 USD)
По эквити:
5.47% (55.14 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 42
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 377
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 377K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +102.47 USD
Худший трейд: -60 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 6
Макс. серия проигрышей: 5
Макс. прибыль в серии: +234.89 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -84.21 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real26" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real15
0.83 × 6
Exness-MT5Real26
18.59 × 22
Exness-MT5Real29
23.20 × 40
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

🛡️ Gold BOS Ultimate | Institutional Equity Protection & Stable Growth

Overview Welcome to a premium trading signal designed specifically for long-term investors who prioritize capital preservation and consistent growth. This system is engineered using Smart Money Concepts (SMC) combined with Institutional-Grade Risk Management to eliminate the stress of deep drawdowns and blown accounts.

🛡️ The Core Feature: "Dynamic Equity Protection" The primary edge of this signal is not just making profits, but rigorously protecting them. The EA operates with an advanced High-Water Mark Auto-Scaling technology:

  • Absolute Risk Limit (System Upgrade): Please note that the historical 12.6% maximum drawdown visible on this profile reflects our initial aggressive growth and testing phase (Weeks 1-11). We have now deployed Gold BOS Ultimate (V72.10), which hard-codes a strict Absolute Risk Limit at 8.5% of the peak account balance. Moving forward, the system is mathematically locked from exceeding this new threshold.

  • Profit Protection: As the account balance grows, the drawdown threshold dynamically trails upwards. This guarantees that the profits you have already accumulated will not be given back to the market.

  • Worry-Free Investing: You can sleep soundly knowing your capital is protected by a rigid, non-negotiable risk management algorithm in all future trading cycles.

⚙️ Trading Strategy

  • SMC + ATR Volatility Filter: The EA only executes breakout entries when there is sufficient market volatility, effectively filtering out consolidation periods and avoiding fakeouts.

  • Intelligent News Filter: Integrated directly with the ForexFactory economic calendar, the system halts trading during High-Impact news events to mitigate extreme slippage and unpredictable spikes.

  • Smart Partial Close: Once a trade moves into profit, the system intelligently secures 50% of the position and moves the Stop Loss to Break Even (Risk-Free), allowing the remaining volume to ride the trend safely.

📊 Expected Performance

  • Target Monthly ROI: 5% - 7% (Focused on stable, long-term compounding).

  • Expected Drawdown: Strictly capped at 8.5% for all future trades.

  • Backtesting Edge: Backed by 3.5 years of rigorous tick-data backtesting, achieving an outstanding maximum equity drawdown of only 6.93% under the current V72.10 logic.

📌 Recommendations for Subscribers

  • Minimum Deposit: $500 - $1,000 USD is recommended to allow the Auto-Lot system to manage risk effectively.

  • Broker / Account Type: A Low Spread / Raw Spread account is highly recommended for the most accurate trade execution.

  • Mindset: This signal is not a "get-rich-quick" scheme. It is designed for investors who understand the power of compound interest and want a stable, low-stress passive income stream.



Нет отзывов
2026.08.11 01:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.04 13:48
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.29 16:13
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.62% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 01:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 18:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.17 00:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.07 12:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 08:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.18 19:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.17 01:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.04 05:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.04 04:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.04 04:39
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 10 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.26 14:52
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.26 14:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.05.26 13:52
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.26 13:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.05.23 08:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.23 08:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.23 08:14
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Gold BOS Ultimate
30 USD в месяц
37%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
11
100%
42
52%
16%
2.05
8.98
USD
13%
1:500
Копировать

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