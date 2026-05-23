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Eakarat Kanjan

Gold BOS Ultimate

Eakarat Kanjan
Eakarat Kanjan

Eakarat Kanjan

0条评论
可靠性
12
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 29%
Exness-MT5Real26
1:500
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
46
盈利交易:
22 (47.82%)
亏损交易:
24 (52.17%)
最好交易:
102.47 USD
最差交易:
-60.43 USD
毛利:
734.81 USD (734 813 pips)
毛利亏损:
-442.75 USD (442 772 pips)
最大连续赢利:
6 (234.89 USD)
最大连续盈利:
234.89 USD (6)
夏普比率:
0.20
交易活动:
15.87%
最大入金加载:
2.21%
最近交易:
28 几分钟前
每周交易:
7
平均持有时间:
6 小时
采收率:
1.70
长期交易:
13 (28.26%)
短期交易:
33 (71.74%)
利润因子:
1.66
预期回报:
6.35 USD
平均利润:
33.40 USD
平均损失:
-18.45 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-84.21 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-84.92 USD (4)
每月增长:
-1.46%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
65.23 USD
最大值:
171.33 USD (12.58%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
12.58% (171.33 USD)
净值:
5.47% (55.14 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 46
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 292
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 292K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +102.47 USD
最差交易: -60 USD
最大连续赢利: 6
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +234.89 USD
最大连续亏损: -84.21 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real26 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real15
0.83 × 6
Exness-MT5Real26
18.59 × 22
Exness-MT5Real29
23.20 × 40
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

🛡️ Gold BOS Ultimate | Institutional Equity Protection & Stable Growth

Overview Welcome to a premium trading signal designed specifically for long-term investors who prioritize capital preservation and consistent growth. This system is engineered using Smart Money Concepts (SMC) combined with Institutional-Grade Risk Management to eliminate the stress of deep drawdowns and blown accounts.

🛡️ The Core Feature: "Dynamic Equity Protection" The primary edge of this signal is not just making profits, but rigorously protecting them. The EA operates with an advanced High-Water Mark Auto-Scaling technology:

  • Absolute Risk Limit (System Upgrade): Please note that the historical 12.6% maximum drawdown visible on this profile reflects our initial aggressive growth and testing phase (Weeks 1-11). We have now deployed Gold BOS Ultimate (V72.10), which hard-codes a strict Absolute Risk Limit at 8.5% of the peak account balance. Moving forward, the system is mathematically locked from exceeding this new threshold.

  • Profit Protection: As the account balance grows, the drawdown threshold dynamically trails upwards. This guarantees that the profits you have already accumulated will not be given back to the market.

  • Worry-Free Investing: You can sleep soundly knowing your capital is protected by a rigid, non-negotiable risk management algorithm in all future trading cycles.

⚙️ Trading Strategy

  • SMC + ATR Volatility Filter: The EA only executes breakout entries when there is sufficient market volatility, effectively filtering out consolidation periods and avoiding fakeouts.

  • Intelligent News Filter: Integrated directly with the ForexFactory economic calendar, the system halts trading during High-Impact news events to mitigate extreme slippage and unpredictable spikes.

  • Smart Partial Close: Once a trade moves into profit, the system intelligently secures 50% of the position and moves the Stop Loss to Break Even (Risk-Free), allowing the remaining volume to ride the trend safely.

📊 Expected Performance

  • Target Monthly ROI: 5% - 7% (Focused on stable, long-term compounding).

  • Expected Drawdown: Strictly capped at 8.5% for all future trades.

  • Backtesting Edge: Backed by 3.5 years of rigorous tick-data backtesting, achieving an outstanding maximum equity drawdown of only 6.93% under the current V72.10 logic.

📌 Recommendations for Subscribers

  • Minimum Deposit: $500 - $1,000 USD is recommended to allow the Auto-Lot system to manage risk effectively.

  • Broker / Account Type: A Low Spread / Raw Spread account is highly recommended for the most accurate trade execution.

  • Mindset: This signal is not a "get-rich-quick" scheme. It is designed for investors who understand the power of compound interest and want a stable, low-stress passive income stream.



没有评论
2026.08.11 05:25
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 78 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.11 01:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.04 13:48
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.29 16:13
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.62% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 01:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 18:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.17 00:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.07 12:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 08:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.18 19:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.17 01:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.04 05:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.04 04:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.04 04:39
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 10 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.26 14:52
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.26 14:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.05.26 13:52
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.26 13:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.05.23 08:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.23 08:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Gold BOS Ultimate
每月30 USD
29%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
12
100%
46
47%
16%
1.65
6.35
USD
13%
1:500
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