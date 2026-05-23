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Eakarat Kanjan

Gold BOS Ultimate

Eakarat Kanjan
Eakarat Kanjan

Eakarat Kanjan

0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 34%
Exness-MT5Real26
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
41
Profit Trades:
21 (51.21%)
Loss Trades:
20 (48.78%)
Best trade:
102.47 USD
Worst trade:
-60.43 USD
Gross Profit:
702.83 USD (702 832 pips)
Gross Loss:
-357.83 USD (357 846 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (234.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
234.89 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
14.86%
Max deposit load:
2.21%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.01
Long Trades:
8 (19.51%)
Short Trades:
33 (80.49%)
Profit Factor:
1.96
Expected Payoff:
8.41 USD
Average Profit:
33.47 USD
Average Loss:
-17.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-84.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-84.21 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
0.05%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
65.23 USD
Maximal:
171.33 USD (12.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.58% (171.33 USD)
By Equity:
5.47% (55.14 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 41
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 345
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 345K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +102.47 USD
Worst trade: -60 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +234.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -84.21 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real15
0.83 × 6
Exness-MT5Real26
18.59 × 22
Exness-MT5Real29
23.20 × 40
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

🛡️ Gold BOS Ultimate | Institutional Equity Protection & Stable Growth

Overview Welcome to a premium trading signal designed specifically for long-term investors who prioritize capital preservation and consistent growth. This system is engineered using Smart Money Concepts (SMC) combined with Institutional-Grade Risk Management to eliminate the stress of deep drawdowns and blown accounts.

🛡️ The Core Feature: "Dynamic Equity Protection" The primary edge of this signal is not just making profits, but rigorously protecting them. The EA operates with an advanced High-Water Mark Auto-Scaling technology:

  • Absolute Risk Limit (System Upgrade): Please note that the historical 12.6% maximum drawdown visible on this profile reflects our initial aggressive growth and testing phase (Weeks 1-11). We have now deployed Gold BOS Ultimate (V72.10), which hard-codes a strict Absolute Risk Limit at 8.5% of the peak account balance. Moving forward, the system is mathematically locked from exceeding this new threshold.

  • Profit Protection: As the account balance grows, the drawdown threshold dynamically trails upwards. This guarantees that the profits you have already accumulated will not be given back to the market.

  • Worry-Free Investing: You can sleep soundly knowing your capital is protected by a rigid, non-negotiable risk management algorithm in all future trading cycles.

⚙️ Trading Strategy

  • SMC + ATR Volatility Filter: The EA only executes breakout entries when there is sufficient market volatility, effectively filtering out consolidation periods and avoiding fakeouts.

  • Intelligent News Filter: Integrated directly with the ForexFactory economic calendar, the system halts trading during High-Impact news events to mitigate extreme slippage and unpredictable spikes.

  • Smart Partial Close: Once a trade moves into profit, the system intelligently secures 50% of the position and moves the Stop Loss to Break Even (Risk-Free), allowing the remaining volume to ride the trend safely.

📊 Expected Performance

  • Target Monthly ROI: 5% - 7% (Focused on stable, long-term compounding).

  • Expected Drawdown: Strictly capped at 8.5% for all future trades.

  • Backtesting Edge: Backed by 3.5 years of rigorous tick-data backtesting, achieving an outstanding maximum equity drawdown of only 6.93% under the current V72.10 logic.

📌 Recommendations for Subscribers

  • Minimum Deposit: $500 - $1,000 USD is recommended to allow the Auto-Lot system to manage risk effectively.

  • Broker / Account Type: A Low Spread / Raw Spread account is highly recommended for the most accurate trade execution.

  • Mindset: This signal is not a "get-rich-quick" scheme. It is designed for investors who understand the power of compound interest and want a stable, low-stress passive income stream.



No reviews
2026.08.04 13:48
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.29 16:13
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.62% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 01:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 18:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.17 00:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.07 12:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 08:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.18 19:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.17 01:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.04 05:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.04 04:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.04 04:39
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 10 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.26 14:52
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.26 14:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.05.26 13:52
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.26 13:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.05.23 08:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.23 08:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.23 08:14
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.23 08:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold BOS Ultimate
30 USD per month
34%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
11
100%
41
51%
15%
1.96
8.41
USD
13%
1:500
Copy

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