- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Всего трейдов:
202
Прибыльных трейдов:
186 (92.07%)
Убыточных трейдов:
16 (7.92%)
Лучший трейд:
32.96 USD
Худший трейд:
-112.64 USD
Общая прибыль:
591.69 USD (1 134 220 pips)
Общий убыток:
-362.16 USD (811 554 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
30 (187.97 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
187.97 USD (30)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.12
Торговая активность:
7.64%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
2.30%
Последний трейд:
10 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
18
Ср. время удержания:
29 минут
Фактор восстановления:
1.48
Длинных трейдов:
91 (45.05%)
Коротких трейдов:
111 (54.95%)
Профит фактор:
1.63
Мат. ожидание:
1.14 USD
Средняя прибыль:
3.18 USD
Средний убыток:
-22.64 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
3 (-48.33 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-112.64 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
7.89%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
155.15 USD (19.10%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
5.34% (55.10 USD)
По эквити:
3.48% (108.27 USD)
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|202
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|BTCUSD
|230
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|BTCUSD
|323K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Лучший трейд: +32.96 USD
Худший трейд: -113 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 30
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +187.97 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -48.33 USD
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "VantageMarkets-Live 6" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.37 × 19
ICONIC BTC AI | Institutional-Grade Alpha Architecture
The era of emotional trading is over. Welcome to ICONIC.FX.
The crypto market demands technological superiority, not hope. While the classic trader struggles with volatility, fear, and greed, ICONIC BTC AI delivers the only currency that matters in the long run: Mathematical consistency.
This signal is not a collection of "lucky strikes." It is a high-precision, algorithmic infrastructure designed for one purpose: The systematic extraction of alpha from the BTC market through technological superiority.
The Technology:
ICONIC NEUROCORE Engine
The core of our system is the proprietary Neurocore Engine. We haven't just programmed the system – we have trained it to interpret market structures in real-time.
Cognitive Decision Layer:
The engine acts as a cognitive control center. It filters market noise and identifies statistical inefficiencies before they become visible to standard indicators.
Adaptive Volatility Shielding:
Neurocore detects market shifts proactively. If volatility moves outside the defined risk profile, the engine intervenes immediately to protect capital.
Non-Linear Pattern Recognition:
We don't just look for patterns; we understand the structure behind the movements through deep-learning models.
Our Philosophy:
Clean Risk Architecture
We don't sell dreams. We sell discipline. We despise performance theater and risky strategies.
No Grid. No Martingale. We don't bet against the market. We strictly reject high-risk strategies based on infinite capital requirements.
Data-Driven Execution:
The system operates exclusively based on mathematical probabilities. We wait for perfect setup quality. Quantity is not a KPI for us.
Institutional Standard:
Developed for investors who understand that long-term growth is the result of risk mitigation.
Important Information for Subscribers
Asset: Focused on BTC/USD.
Risk Management: We rely on a disciplined approach. Trading leveraged products involves risks. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
Broker Recommendation:
We recommend a broker with low spreads and high execution speed to fully leverage the edge of our system.
Eliminate the "human factor" from your trading. Join the technological spearhead of ICONIC.FX.**
Strategy Logic:
Hybrid Neural-Statistical Architecture. Operates on 1H/4H timeframes to filter out micro-noise, utilizing dynamic risk-adjustment based on volatility-surface mapping. No aggressive averaging, no hedging loops. Pure directional Alpha extraction.
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Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
50 USD в месяц
24%
0
0
USD
USD
3.1K
USD
USD
12
100%
202
92%
8%
1.63
1.14
USD
USD
5%
1:500