- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
208
盈利交易:
190 (91.34%)
亏损交易:
18 (8.65%)
最好交易:
32.96 USD
最差交易:
-112.64 USD
毛利:
636.64 USD (1 156 727 pips)
毛利亏损:
-499.39 USD (912 382 pips)
最大连续赢利:
30 (187.97 USD)
最大连续盈利:
187.97 USD (30)
夏普比率:
0.07
交易活动:
8.68%
最大入金加载:
2.30%
最近交易:
14 几小时前
每周交易:
18
平均持有时间:
34 分钟
采收率:
0.82
长期交易:
91 (43.75%)
短期交易:
117 (56.25%)
利润因子:
1.27
预期回报:
0.66 USD
平均利润:
3.35 USD
平均损失:
-27.74 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-48.33 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-112.64 USD (1)
每月增长:
5.48%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
167.41 USD (20.61%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
5.34% (55.10 USD)
净值:
3.48% (108.27 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|208
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|BTCUSD
|137
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|BTCUSD
|244K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +32.96 USD
最差交易: -113 USD
最大连续赢利: 30
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +187.97 USD
最大连续亏损: -48.33 USD
ICONIC BTC AI | Institutional-Grade Alpha Architecture
The era of emotional trading is over. Welcome to ICONIC.FX.
The crypto market demands technological superiority, not hope. While the classic trader struggles with volatility, fear, and greed, ICONIC BTC AI delivers the only currency that matters in the long run: Mathematical consistency.
This signal is not a collection of "lucky strikes." It is a high-precision, algorithmic infrastructure designed for one purpose: The systematic extraction of alpha from the BTC market through technological superiority.
The Technology:
ICONIC NEUROCORE Engine
The core of our system is the proprietary Neurocore Engine. We haven't just programmed the system – we have trained it to interpret market structures in real-time.
Cognitive Decision Layer:
The engine acts as a cognitive control center. It filters market noise and identifies statistical inefficiencies before they become visible to standard indicators.
Adaptive Volatility Shielding:
Neurocore detects market shifts proactively. If volatility moves outside the defined risk profile, the engine intervenes immediately to protect capital.
Non-Linear Pattern Recognition:
We don't just look for patterns; we understand the structure behind the movements through deep-learning models.
Our Philosophy:
Clean Risk Architecture
We don't sell dreams. We sell discipline. We despise performance theater and risky strategies.
No Grid. No Martingale. We don't bet against the market. We strictly reject high-risk strategies based on infinite capital requirements.
Data-Driven Execution:
The system operates exclusively based on mathematical probabilities. We wait for perfect setup quality. Quantity is not a KPI for us.
Institutional Standard:
Developed for investors who understand that long-term growth is the result of risk mitigation.
Important Information for Subscribers
Asset: Focused on BTC/USD.
Risk Management: We rely on a disciplined approach. Trading leveraged products involves risks. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
Broker Recommendation:
We recommend a broker with low spreads and high execution speed to fully leverage the edge of our system.
Eliminate the "human factor" from your trading. Join the technological spearhead of ICONIC.FX.**
Strategy Logic:
Hybrid Neural-Statistical Architecture. Operates on 1H/4H timeframes to filter out micro-noise, utilizing dynamic risk-adjustment based on volatility-surface mapping. No aggressive averaging, no hedging loops. Pure directional Alpha extraction.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月50 USD
20%
0
0
USD
USD
3K
USD
USD
12
100%
208
91%
9%
1.27
0.66
USD
USD
5%
1:500