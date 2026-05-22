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Maurice Prang

ICONIC BTC AI

Maurice Prang
Maurice Prang

Maurice Prang

5 (2)
关于 ICONIC.FX
ICONIC.FX 是 - 家专注于人工智能驱动交易软件和结构化跟单交易（Copytrading）解决方案 Technology 公司。我们的核心技术 Iconic Neurocore AI™ 能够持续分析市场行为，并实时调整执行逻辑。
我们提供基于规则的基础设施，将算法执行与动态风险管理完美融合。
体验 ICONIC BTC AI+ 的强大威力。基于先进强化学习（Reinforcement Learning）的比特币交易。无网格（No Grid），无马丁（No Martingale）。
9 产品 4 信号
0条评论
可靠性
12
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 50 USD per 
增长自 2026 20%
VantageMarkets-Live 6
1:500
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
208
盈利交易:
190 (91.34%)
亏损交易:
18 (8.65%)
最好交易:
32.96 USD
最差交易:
-112.64 USD
毛利:
636.64 USD (1 156 727 pips)
毛利亏损:
-499.39 USD (912 382 pips)
最大连续赢利:
30 (187.97 USD)
最大连续盈利:
187.97 USD (30)
夏普比率:
0.07
交易活动:
8.68%
最大入金加载:
2.30%
最近交易:
14 几小时前
每周交易:
18
平均持有时间:
34 分钟
采收率:
0.82
长期交易:
91 (43.75%)
短期交易:
117 (56.25%)
利润因子:
1.27
预期回报:
0.66 USD
平均利润:
3.35 USD
平均损失:
-27.74 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-48.33 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-112.64 USD (1)
每月增长:
5.48%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
167.41 USD (20.61%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
5.34% (55.10 USD)
净值:
3.48% (108.27 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
BTCUSD 208
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
BTCUSD 137
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
BTCUSD 244K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +32.96 USD
最差交易: -113 USD
最大连续赢利: 30
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +187.97 USD
最大连续亏损: -48.33 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageMarkets-Live 6 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

VantageInternational-Live 4
1.37 × 19
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

ICONIC BTC AI | Institutional-Grade Alpha Architecture


The era of emotional trading is over. Welcome to ICONIC.FX.

The crypto market demands technological superiority, not hope. While the classic trader struggles with volatility, fear, and greed, ICONIC BTC AI delivers the only currency that matters in the long run: Mathematical consistency.

This signal is not a collection of "lucky strikes." It is a high-precision, algorithmic infrastructure designed for one purpose: The systematic extraction of alpha from the BTC market through technological superiority.

The Technology:
ICONIC NEUROCORE Engine
The core of our system is the proprietary Neurocore Engine. We haven't just programmed the system – we have trained it to interpret market structures in real-time.

Cognitive Decision Layer:
The engine acts as a cognitive control center. It filters market noise and identifies statistical inefficiencies before they become visible to standard indicators.

Adaptive Volatility Shielding:
Neurocore detects market shifts proactively. If volatility moves outside the defined risk profile, the engine intervenes immediately to protect capital.

Non-Linear Pattern Recognition:
We don't just look for patterns; we understand the structure behind the movements through deep-learning models.

Our Philosophy:
Clean Risk Architecture
We don't sell dreams. We sell discipline. We despise performance theater and risky strategies.

No Grid. No Martingale. We don't bet against the market. We strictly reject high-risk strategies based on infinite capital requirements.

Data-Driven Execution:
The system operates exclusively based on mathematical probabilities. We wait for perfect setup quality. Quantity is not a KPI for us.

Institutional Standard:
Developed for investors who understand that long-term growth is the result of risk mitigation.

Important Information for Subscribers
Asset: Focused on BTC/USD.
Risk Management: We rely on a disciplined approach. Trading leveraged products involves risks. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Broker Recommendation:
We recommend a broker with low spreads and high execution speed to fully leverage the edge of our system.

Eliminate the "human factor" from your trading. Join the technological spearhead of ICONIC.FX.**

Strategy Logic:
Hybrid Neural-Statistical Architecture. Operates on 1H/4H timeframes to filter out micro-noise, utilizing dynamic risk-adjustment based on volatility-surface mapping. No aggressive averaging, no hedging loops. Pure directional Alpha extraction.

没有评论
2026.08.03 03:03
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.15 11:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.15 09:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.15 09:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 11 days
2026.06.02 09:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.01 12:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.26 14:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.25 00:40
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.25 00:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.05.24 20:38
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.24 20:38
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.22 15:02
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.22 15:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.22 15:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
ICONIC BTC AI
每月50 USD
20%
0
0
USD
3K
USD
12
100%
208
91%
9%
1.27
0.66
USD
5%
1:500
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