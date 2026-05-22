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Maurice Prang

ICONIC BTC AI

Maurice Prang
Maurice Prang

Maurice Prang

5 (2)
About ICONIC.FX
ICONIC.FX is a technology firm specializing in AI-powered trading software and structured copytrading solutions. Our core technologies - Iconic Neurocore AI™- continuously analyze market behavior and adapt execution logic in real-time.
9 products 4 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 21%
VantageMarkets-Live 6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
196
Profit Trades:
180 (91.83%)
Loss Trades:
16 (8.16%)
Best trade:
32.96 USD
Worst trade:
-112.64 USD
Gross Profit:
526.09 USD (1 094 022 pips)
Gross Loss:
-362.16 USD (811 554 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (187.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
187.97 USD (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
6.63%
Max deposit load:
2.30%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
27 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.06
Long Trades:
87 (44.39%)
Short Trades:
109 (55.61%)
Profit Factor:
1.45
Expected Payoff:
0.84 USD
Average Profit:
2.92 USD
Average Loss:
-22.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-48.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-112.64 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
8.07%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
155.15 USD (19.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.34% (55.10 USD)
By Equity:
3.48% (108.27 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 196
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 164
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 282K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +32.96 USD
Worst trade: -113 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +187.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -48.33 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 4
1.37 × 19
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

ICONIC BTC AI | Institutional-Grade Alpha Architecture


The era of emotional trading is over. Welcome to ICONIC.FX.

The crypto market demands technological superiority, not hope. While the classic trader struggles with volatility, fear, and greed, ICONIC BTC AI delivers the only currency that matters in the long run: Mathematical consistency.

This signal is not a collection of "lucky strikes." It is a high-precision, algorithmic infrastructure designed for one purpose: The systematic extraction of alpha from the BTC market through technological superiority.

The Technology:
ICONIC NEUROCORE Engine
The core of our system is the proprietary Neurocore Engine. We haven't just programmed the system – we have trained it to interpret market structures in real-time.

Cognitive Decision Layer:
The engine acts as a cognitive control center. It filters market noise and identifies statistical inefficiencies before they become visible to standard indicators.

Adaptive Volatility Shielding:
Neurocore detects market shifts proactively. If volatility moves outside the defined risk profile, the engine intervenes immediately to protect capital.

Non-Linear Pattern Recognition:
We don't just look for patterns; we understand the structure behind the movements through deep-learning models.

Our Philosophy:
Clean Risk Architecture
We don't sell dreams. We sell discipline. We despise performance theater and risky strategies.

No Grid. No Martingale. We don't bet against the market. We strictly reject high-risk strategies based on infinite capital requirements.

Data-Driven Execution:
The system operates exclusively based on mathematical probabilities. We wait for perfect setup quality. Quantity is not a KPI for us.

Institutional Standard:
Developed for investors who understand that long-term growth is the result of risk mitigation.

Important Information for Subscribers
Asset: Focused on BTC/USD.
Risk Management: We rely on a disciplined approach. Trading leveraged products involves risks. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Broker Recommendation:
We recommend a broker with low spreads and high execution speed to fully leverage the edge of our system.

Eliminate the "human factor" from your trading. Join the technological spearhead of ICONIC.FX.**

Strategy Logic:
Hybrid Neural-Statistical Architecture. Operates on 1H/4H timeframes to filter out micro-noise, utilizing dynamic risk-adjustment based on volatility-surface mapping. No aggressive averaging, no hedging loops. Pure directional Alpha extraction.

No reviews
2026.08.03 03:03
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.15 11:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.15 09:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.15 09:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 11 days
2026.06.02 09:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.01 12:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.26 14:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.25 00:40
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.25 00:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.05.24 20:38
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.24 20:38
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.22 15:02
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.22 15:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.22 15:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ICONIC BTC AI
50 USD per month
21%
0
0
USD
3K
USD
11
100%
196
91%
7%
1.45
0.84
USD
5%
1:500
Copy

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