- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
196
Profit Trades:
180 (91.83%)
Loss Trades:
16 (8.16%)
Best trade:
32.96 USD
Worst trade:
-112.64 USD
Gross Profit:
526.09 USD (1 094 022 pips)
Gross Loss:
-362.16 USD (811 554 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (187.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
187.97 USD (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
6.63%
Max deposit load:
2.30%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
27 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.06
Long Trades:
87 (44.39%)
Short Trades:
109 (55.61%)
Profit Factor:
1.45
Expected Payoff:
0.84 USD
Average Profit:
2.92 USD
Average Loss:
-22.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-48.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-112.64 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
8.07%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
155.15 USD (19.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.34% (55.10 USD)
By Equity:
3.48% (108.27 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|196
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|164
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|282K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +32.96 USD
Worst trade: -113 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +187.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -48.33 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
ICONIC BTC AI | Institutional-Grade Alpha Architecture
The era of emotional trading is over. Welcome to ICONIC.FX.
The crypto market demands technological superiority, not hope. While the classic trader struggles with volatility, fear, and greed, ICONIC BTC AI delivers the only currency that matters in the long run: Mathematical consistency.
This signal is not a collection of "lucky strikes." It is a high-precision, algorithmic infrastructure designed for one purpose: The systematic extraction of alpha from the BTC market through technological superiority.
The Technology:
ICONIC NEUROCORE Engine
The core of our system is the proprietary Neurocore Engine. We haven't just programmed the system – we have trained it to interpret market structures in real-time.
Cognitive Decision Layer:
The engine acts as a cognitive control center. It filters market noise and identifies statistical inefficiencies before they become visible to standard indicators.
Adaptive Volatility Shielding:
Neurocore detects market shifts proactively. If volatility moves outside the defined risk profile, the engine intervenes immediately to protect capital.
Non-Linear Pattern Recognition:
We don't just look for patterns; we understand the structure behind the movements through deep-learning models.
Our Philosophy:
Clean Risk Architecture
We don't sell dreams. We sell discipline. We despise performance theater and risky strategies.
No Grid. No Martingale. We don't bet against the market. We strictly reject high-risk strategies based on infinite capital requirements.
Data-Driven Execution:
The system operates exclusively based on mathematical probabilities. We wait for perfect setup quality. Quantity is not a KPI for us.
Institutional Standard:
Developed for investors who understand that long-term growth is the result of risk mitigation.
Important Information for Subscribers
Asset: Focused on BTC/USD.
Risk Management: We rely on a disciplined approach. Trading leveraged products involves risks. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
Broker Recommendation:
We recommend a broker with low spreads and high execution speed to fully leverage the edge of our system.
Eliminate the "human factor" from your trading. Join the technological spearhead of ICONIC.FX.**
Strategy Logic:
Hybrid Neural-Statistical Architecture. Operates on 1H/4H timeframes to filter out micro-noise, utilizing dynamic risk-adjustment based on volatility-surface mapping. No aggressive averaging, no hedging loops. Pure directional Alpha extraction.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
21%
0
0
USD
USD
3K
USD
USD
11
100%
196
91%
7%
1.45
0.84
USD
USD
5%
1:500