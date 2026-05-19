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Ruslan Badalov

Zenith Alpha USD

Ruslan Badalov
Ruslan Badalov

Ruslan Badalov

0 отзывов
Надежность
22 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 50 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 198%
AMarkets-Real
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
161
Прибыльных трейдов:
128 (79.50%)
Убыточных трейдов:
33 (20.50%)
Лучший трейд:
20.13 USD
Худший трейд:
-6.92 USD
Общая прибыль:
230.96 USD (24 359 pips)
Общий убыток:
-54.06 USD (6 184 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
12 (15.69 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
26.03 USD (6)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.34
Торговая активность:
93.27%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
7.83%
Последний трейд:
11 дней
Трейдов в неделю:
2
Ср. время удержания:
4 дня
Фактор восстановления:
12.48
Длинных трейдов:
119 (73.91%)
Коротких трейдов:
42 (26.09%)
Профит фактор:
4.27
Мат. ожидание:
1.10 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1.80 USD
Средний убыток:
-1.64 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
5 (-11.39 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-14.18 USD (3)
Прирост в месяц:
7.50%
Годовой прогноз:
90.95%
Алготрейдинг:
98%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
14.18 USD (8.49%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
10.76% (11.39 USD)
По эквити:
22.73% (57.50 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
USDCADb 19
EURUSDb 18
CADCHFb 15
EURCHFb 14
NZDCHFb 12
AUDNZDb 12
AUDCADb 12
USDCHFb 10
EURGBPb 7
EURAUDb 6
AUDUSDb 6
EURNZDb 5
NZDUSDb 5
AUDCHFb 5
GBPCHFb 4
EURCADb 3
NZDCADb 2
GBPUSDb 2
GBPCADb 2
GBPNZDb 1
GBPAUDb 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
USDCADb 13
EURUSDb 22
CADCHFb 23
EURCHFb 18
NZDCHFb 14
AUDNZDb 12
AUDCADb 10
USDCHFb 13
EURGBPb 5
EURAUDb 12
AUDUSDb 8
EURNZDb 2
NZDUSDb 4
AUDCHFb 7
GBPCHFb 6
EURCADb 2
NZDCADb 1
GBPUSDb 2
GBPCADb 1
GBPNZDb 1
GBPAUDb 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
USDCADb 2.4K
EURUSDb 2.4K
CADCHFb 1.8K
EURCHFb 1.5K
NZDCHFb 1.2K
AUDNZDb 1.9K
AUDCADb 1.3K
USDCHFb 1K
EURGBPb 413
EURAUDb 465
AUDUSDb 843
EURNZDb 509
NZDUSDb 412
AUDCHFb 539
GBPCHFb 453
EURCADb 304
NZDCADb 200
GBPUSDb 209
GBPCADb 218
GBPNZDb 104
GBPAUDb 100
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +20.13 USD
Худший трейд: -7 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 6
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +15.69 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -11.39 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "AMarkets-Real" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Zenith Alpha USD — Balanced Hybrid Strategy

Strategy Overview:

  • Hybrid Approach: A balanced combination of automated trading and manual execution. I use my own algorithmic solution to handle market data and execution, complemented by manual analysis for risk management and market adjustments.

  • Curated Asset Selection: My portfolio focuses on instruments with a positive swap, optimizing the overall efficiency of every position.

  • Philosophy: This is not a "get-rich-quick" trend-following system. My priority is realistic, sustainable growth through a flexible hybrid model that adapts to market conditions.

  • Transparency: The trading history is 100% verified. I believe in performance that speaks for itself rather than marketing hype.

Risk Management & Drawdown:

The maximum historical drawdown reached 50%. Please note that this occurred at the very beginning due to an ultra-low starting deposit of only $89. Because of the minimum lot size limitations on such a tiny volume, the risks were automatically inflated. On a standard working capital, relative drawdowns are significantly lower. This account is currently used for long-term testing, with plans to scale up to a larger deposit in the future.

Copying Recommendations:

To ensure your results match the master account as closely as possible, it is highly recommended to use:

• Broker: AMarkets (preferably in the copy-trading section).

• Leverage: From 1:500 to 1:1000.

• Technical Setup: A reliable VPS server to eliminate execution delays.

Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions regarding risk management or setup.

For daily updates and real-time trading diary, please check the Telegram link in my MQL5 profile contacts.


Нет отзывов
2026.08.06 18:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Zenith Alpha USD
50 USD в месяц
198%
0
0
USD
266
USD
22
98%
161
79%
93%
4.27
1.10
USD
23%
1:500
Копировать

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