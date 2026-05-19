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Ruslan Badalov

Zenith Alpha USD

Ruslan Badalov
Ruslan Badalov

Ruslan Badalov

0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 198%
AMarkets-Real
1:500
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
161
Profit Trades:
128 (79.50%)
Loss Trades:
33 (20.50%)
Best trade:
20.13 USD
Worst trade:
-6.92 USD
Gross Profit:
230.96 USD (24 359 pips)
Gross Loss:
-54.06 USD (6 184 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (15.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
26.03 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
93.27%
Max deposit load:
7.83%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
12.48
Long Trades:
119 (73.91%)
Short Trades:
42 (26.09%)
Profit Factor:
4.27
Expected Payoff:
1.10 USD
Average Profit:
1.80 USD
Average Loss:
-1.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-11.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14.18 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
7.50%
Annual Forecast:
90.95%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
14.18 USD (8.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.76% (11.39 USD)
By Equity:
22.73% (57.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCADb 19
EURUSDb 18
CADCHFb 15
EURCHFb 14
NZDCHFb 12
AUDNZDb 12
AUDCADb 12
USDCHFb 10
EURGBPb 7
EURAUDb 6
AUDUSDb 6
EURNZDb 5
NZDUSDb 5
AUDCHFb 5
GBPCHFb 4
EURCADb 3
NZDCADb 2
GBPUSDb 2
GBPCADb 2
GBPNZDb 1
GBPAUDb 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCADb 13
EURUSDb 22
CADCHFb 23
EURCHFb 18
NZDCHFb 14
AUDNZDb 12
AUDCADb 10
USDCHFb 13
EURGBPb 5
EURAUDb 12
AUDUSDb 8
EURNZDb 2
NZDUSDb 4
AUDCHFb 7
GBPCHFb 6
EURCADb 2
NZDCADb 1
GBPUSDb 2
GBPCADb 1
GBPNZDb 1
GBPAUDb 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCADb 2.4K
EURUSDb 2.4K
CADCHFb 1.8K
EURCHFb 1.5K
NZDCHFb 1.2K
AUDNZDb 1.9K
AUDCADb 1.3K
USDCHFb 1K
EURGBPb 413
EURAUDb 465
AUDUSDb 843
EURNZDb 509
NZDUSDb 412
AUDCHFb 539
GBPCHFb 453
EURCADb 304
NZDCADb 200
GBPUSDb 209
GBPCADb 218
GBPNZDb 104
GBPAUDb 100
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.13 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -11.39 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AMarkets-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Zenith Alpha USD — Balanced Hybrid Strategy

Strategy Overview:

  • Hybrid Approach: A balanced combination of automated trading and manual execution. I use my own algorithmic solution to handle market data and execution, complemented by manual analysis for risk management and market adjustments.

  • Curated Asset Selection: My portfolio focuses on instruments with a positive swap, optimizing the overall efficiency of every position.

  • Philosophy: This is not a "get-rich-quick" trend-following system. My priority is realistic, sustainable growth through a flexible hybrid model that adapts to market conditions.

  • Transparency: The trading history is 100% verified. I believe in performance that speaks for itself rather than marketing hype.

Risk Management & Drawdown:

The maximum historical drawdown reached 50%. Please note that this occurred at the very beginning due to an ultra-low starting deposit of only $89. Because of the minimum lot size limitations on such a tiny volume, the risks were automatically inflated. On a standard working capital, relative drawdowns are significantly lower. This account is currently used for long-term testing, with plans to scale up to a larger deposit in the future.

Copying Recommendations:

To ensure your results match the master account as closely as possible, it is highly recommended to use:

• Broker: AMarkets (preferably in the copy-trading section).

• Leverage: From 1:500 to 1:1000.

• Technical Setup: A reliable VPS server to eliminate execution delays.

Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions regarding risk management or setup.

For daily updates and real-time trading diary, please check the Telegram link in my MQL5 profile contacts.


No reviews
2026.08.06 18:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Zenith Alpha USD
50 USD per month
198%
0
0
USD
266
USD
22
98%
161
79%
93%
4.27
1.10
USD
23%
1:500
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