Zenith Alpha USD — Balanced Hybrid Strategy

Strategy Overview:

Hybrid Approach: A balanced combination of automated trading and manual execution. I use my own algorithmic solution to handle market data and execution, complemented by manual analysis for risk management and market adjustments.

Curated Asset Selection: My portfolio focuses on instruments with a positive swap, optimizing the overall efficiency of every position.

Philosophy: This is not a "get-rich-quick" trend-following system. My priority is realistic, sustainable growth through a flexible hybrid model that adapts to market conditions.

Transparency: The trading history is 100% verified. I believe in performance that speaks for itself rather than marketing hype.

Risk Management & Drawdown:

The maximum historical drawdown reached 50%. Please note that this occurred at the very beginning due to an ultra-low starting deposit of only $89. Because of the minimum lot size limitations on such a tiny volume, the risks were automatically inflated. On a standard working capital, relative drawdowns are significantly lower. This account is currently used for long-term testing, with plans to scale up to a larger deposit in the future.

Copying Recommendations:

To ensure your results match the master account as closely as possible, it is highly recommended to use:

• Broker: AMarkets (preferably in the copy-trading section).

• Leverage: From 1:500 to 1:1000.

• Technical Setup: A reliable VPS server to eliminate execution delays.

Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions regarding risk management or setup.

For daily updates and real-time trading diary, please check the Telegram link in my MQL5 profile contacts.





