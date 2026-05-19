- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCADb
|19
|EURUSDb
|18
|CADCHFb
|15
|EURCHFb
|14
|NZDCHFb
|12
|AUDNZDb
|12
|AUDCADb
|12
|USDCHFb
|10
|EURGBPb
|7
|EURAUDb
|6
|AUDUSDb
|6
|EURNZDb
|5
|NZDUSDb
|5
|AUDCHFb
|5
|GBPCHFb
|4
|EURCADb
|3
|NZDCADb
|2
|GBPUSDb
|2
|GBPCADb
|2
|GBPNZDb
|1
|GBPAUDb
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCADb
|13
|EURUSDb
|22
|CADCHFb
|23
|EURCHFb
|18
|NZDCHFb
|14
|AUDNZDb
|12
|AUDCADb
|10
|USDCHFb
|13
|EURGBPb
|5
|EURAUDb
|12
|AUDUSDb
|8
|EURNZDb
|2
|NZDUSDb
|4
|AUDCHFb
|7
|GBPCHFb
|6
|EURCADb
|2
|NZDCADb
|1
|GBPUSDb
|2
|GBPCADb
|1
|GBPNZDb
|1
|GBPAUDb
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCADb
|2.4K
|EURUSDb
|2.4K
|CADCHFb
|1.8K
|EURCHFb
|1.5K
|NZDCHFb
|1.2K
|AUDNZDb
|1.9K
|AUDCADb
|1.3K
|USDCHFb
|1K
|EURGBPb
|413
|EURAUDb
|465
|AUDUSDb
|843
|EURNZDb
|509
|NZDUSDb
|412
|AUDCHFb
|539
|GBPCHFb
|453
|EURCADb
|304
|NZDCADb
|200
|GBPUSDb
|209
|GBPCADb
|218
|GBPNZDb
|104
|GBPAUDb
|100
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AMarkets-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Zenith Alpha USD — Balanced Hybrid Strategy
Strategy Overview:
-
Hybrid Approach: A balanced combination of automated trading and manual execution. I use my own algorithmic solution to handle market data and execution, complemented by manual analysis for risk management and market adjustments.
-
Curated Asset Selection: My portfolio focuses on instruments with a positive swap, optimizing the overall efficiency of every position.
-
Philosophy: This is not a "get-rich-quick" trend-following system. My priority is realistic, sustainable growth through a flexible hybrid model that adapts to market conditions.
-
Transparency: The trading history is 100% verified. I believe in performance that speaks for itself rather than marketing hype.
Risk Management & Drawdown:
The maximum historical drawdown reached 50%. Please note that this occurred at the very beginning due to an ultra-low starting deposit of only $89. Because of the minimum lot size limitations on such a tiny volume, the risks were automatically inflated. On a standard working capital, relative drawdowns are significantly lower. This account is currently used for long-term testing, with plans to scale up to a larger deposit in the future.
Copying Recommendations:
To ensure your results match the master account as closely as possible, it is highly recommended to use:
• Broker: AMarkets (preferably in the copy-trading section).
• Leverage: From 1:500 to 1:1000.
• Technical Setup: A reliable VPS server to eliminate execution delays.
Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions regarding risk management or setup.
For daily updates and real-time trading diary, please check the Telegram link in my MQL5 profile contacts.
USD
USD
USD