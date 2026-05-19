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Ruslan Badalov

Zenith Alpha USD

Ruslan Badalov
Ruslan Badalov

Ruslan Badalov

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可靠性
22
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 50 USD per 
增长自 2026 198%
AMarkets-Real
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
161
盈利交易:
128 (79.50%)
亏损交易:
33 (20.50%)
最好交易:
20.13 USD
最差交易:
-6.92 USD
毛利:
230.96 USD (24 359 pips)
毛利亏损:
-54.06 USD (6 184 pips)
最大连续赢利:
12 (15.69 USD)
最大连续盈利:
26.03 USD (6)
夏普比率:
0.34
交易活动:
93.27%
最大入金加载:
7.83%
最近交易:
13 几天前
每周交易:
0
平均持有时间:
4 天
采收率:
12.48
长期交易:
119 (73.91%)
短期交易:
42 (26.09%)
利润因子:
4.27
预期回报:
1.10 USD
平均利润:
1.80 USD
平均损失:
-1.64 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-11.39 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-14.18 USD (3)
每月增长:
6.31%
年度预测:
76.54%
算法交易:
98%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
14.18 USD (8.49%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
10.76% (11.39 USD)
净值:
22.73% (57.50 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
USDCADb 19
EURUSDb 18
CADCHFb 15
EURCHFb 14
NZDCHFb 12
AUDNZDb 12
AUDCADb 12
USDCHFb 10
EURGBPb 7
EURAUDb 6
AUDUSDb 6
EURNZDb 5
NZDUSDb 5
AUDCHFb 5
GBPCHFb 4
EURCADb 3
NZDCADb 2
GBPUSDb 2
GBPCADb 2
GBPNZDb 1
GBPAUDb 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
USDCADb 13
EURUSDb 22
CADCHFb 23
EURCHFb 18
NZDCHFb 14
AUDNZDb 12
AUDCADb 10
USDCHFb 13
EURGBPb 5
EURAUDb 12
AUDUSDb 8
EURNZDb 2
NZDUSDb 4
AUDCHFb 7
GBPCHFb 6
EURCADb 2
NZDCADb 1
GBPUSDb 2
GBPCADb 1
GBPNZDb 1
GBPAUDb 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
USDCADb 2.4K
EURUSDb 2.4K
CADCHFb 1.8K
EURCHFb 1.5K
NZDCHFb 1.2K
AUDNZDb 1.9K
AUDCADb 1.3K
USDCHFb 1K
EURGBPb 413
EURAUDb 465
AUDUSDb 843
EURNZDb 509
NZDUSDb 412
AUDCHFb 539
GBPCHFb 453
EURCADb 304
NZDCADb 200
GBPUSDb 209
GBPCADb 218
GBPNZDb 104
GBPAUDb 100
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +20.13 USD
最差交易: -7 USD
最大连续赢利: 6
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +15.69 USD
最大连续亏损: -11.39 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 AMarkets-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Zenith Alpha USD — Balanced Hybrid Strategy

Strategy Overview:

  • Hybrid Approach: A balanced combination of automated trading and manual execution. I use my own algorithmic solution to handle market data and execution, complemented by manual analysis for risk management and market adjustments.

  • Curated Asset Selection: My portfolio focuses on instruments with a positive swap, optimizing the overall efficiency of every position.

  • Philosophy: This is not a "get-rich-quick" trend-following system. My priority is realistic, sustainable growth through a flexible hybrid model that adapts to market conditions.

  • Transparency: The trading history is 100% verified. I believe in performance that speaks for itself rather than marketing hype.

Risk Management & Drawdown:

The maximum historical drawdown reached 50%. Please note that this occurred at the very beginning due to an ultra-low starting deposit of only $89. Because of the minimum lot size limitations on such a tiny volume, the risks were automatically inflated. On a standard working capital, relative drawdowns are significantly lower. This account is currently used for long-term testing, with plans to scale up to a larger deposit in the future.

Copying Recommendations:

To ensure your results match the master account as closely as possible, it is highly recommended to use:

• Broker: AMarkets (preferably in the copy-trading section).

• Leverage: From 1:500 to 1:1000.

• Technical Setup: A reliable VPS server to eliminate execution delays.

Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions regarding risk management or setup.

For daily updates and real-time trading diary, please check the Telegram link in my MQL5 profile contacts.


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2026.08.06 18:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Zenith Alpha USD
每月50 USD
198%
0
0
USD
266
USD
22
98%
161
79%
93%
4.27
1.10
USD
23%
1:500
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