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Alfred Charano

StormDRAGON

Alfred Charano
Alfred Charano

Alfred Charano

4.8 (18)
Full-Time Algo Trader | HyperALGO Systems Developer | Manual Day Trader
In the markets, consistency is the only currency that matters. My approach blends 7 years of market intuition with algorithmic precision, aiming for disciplined daily returns of 1% through strict capital preservation.
3 продукта 1 сигнал
0 отзывов
Надежность
12 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 199 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 58%
VantageMarkets-Live 15
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
105
Прибыльных трейдов:
76 (72.38%)
Убыточных трейдов:
29 (27.62%)
Лучший трейд:
38.92 USD
Худший трейд:
-22.14 USD
Общая прибыль:
475.43 USD (45 105 pips)
Общий убыток:
-186.94 USD (16 849 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
13 (68.47 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
119.08 USD (12)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.30
Торговая активность:
28.35%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
12.70%
Последний трейд:
4 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
15
Ср. время удержания:
18 часов
Фактор восстановления:
12.34
Длинных трейдов:
74 (70.48%)
Коротких трейдов:
31 (29.52%)
Профит фактор:
2.54
Мат. ожидание:
2.75 USD
Средняя прибыль:
6.26 USD
Средний убыток:
-6.45 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-19.36 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-22.14 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
26.21%
Годовой прогноз:
318.07%
Алготрейдинг:
94%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.06 USD
Максимальная:
23.38 USD (3.00%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
4.10% (22.79 USD)
По эквити:
21.89% (125.66 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 86
GBPJPY+ 19
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD+ 251
GBPJPY+ 38
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD+ 24K
GBPJPY+ 4.1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +38.92 USD
Худший трейд: -22 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 12
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +68.47 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -19.36 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "VantageMarkets-Live 15" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Live Signal Monitoring: RTG StormDRAGON MT5 EA. This signal started using CUSTOM ALL MODEbut is now running on the new Ver 1.1 High Preset

*First initial trade on May 19

**Off  June 7-13 to update ea 

***On again June 15, due vps problem .. trade closed manually on June 16, that's the reason auto trade not 100%

****Move to new vps on June 16

***** As of July 13, running with the newly launched Ver 1.1. Preset High: Kyo 0.01 | Oni 0.02 (Tight TS) | Gin 0.02 | Kagura QM 0.02

****** As of July 30 Testing with Smaller SL 550 pts

******* As of Aug 09, use NEW EA UPDATE Version 1.32 with : High preset Kyo 0.01 / Oni Gin Kagura 0.03 


StormDRAGON MT5 EA

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185225?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3aStorm#!tab=overview


NEW Preset Mode StormDRAGON V1.1 :

1. Strict Stop Loss & Take Profit Set

LOW $250 | Oni Gin Kagura | 0.01 | 0.01 | 0.01 | 0.01 | TIGHT TS using Market Order

SCALP $250 | Oni Gin Kagura | 0.01 | 0.01 | TIGHT TS using Pending Order ( Recommend using this preset to start )

MID $500 | Oni Gin Kagura | 0.03 | 0.03 | 0.03 | TIGHT TS using Pending Order

2. Mix Stop Loss Take profit & Recovery Set

HIGH $1000 | Kyo Oni Gin KZ | 0.01 | 0.03 | 0.03 | 0.03 | TIGHT TS ** running with this preset as of Aug 09

EXTREME $2 K | Kyo Oni Gin KZ | 0.02 | 0.05 | 0.05 | 0.05 | TIGHT TS, Kyo use Partial close

** Minimum balance to run all HERO / Strategy >$2000 with recommended fixed lot 

*** please use new Version 1.1 with Tight TS, Todays Markets seems like don't have a clear trend. ( July - Aug )

Note :

As for the Oni Gin Kagura entries and exits, we noticed that different brokers have variations in price levels and slippage. Based on our live testing,

the execution quality on Vantage, BlackBull, and Tickmill seems better than VT Markets, but will continue to observe this in the long run


Нет отзывов
2026.07.28 17:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.16 04:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.15 16:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.10 18:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.21 06:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.20 15:30
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.05.19 14:14
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.19 14:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.05.19 14:14
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.05.17 14:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 54 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.17 14:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 54 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.17 14:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.17 14:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.17 14:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
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Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
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Мат. ожидание
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StormDRAGON
199 USD в месяц
58%
0
0
USD
788
USD
12
94%
105
72%
28%
2.54
2.75
USD
22%
1:500
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