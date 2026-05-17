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Alfred Charano

StormDRAGON

Alfred Charano
Alfred Charano

Alfred Charano

4.8 (18)
Full-Time Algo Trader | HyperALGO Systems Developer | Manual Day Trader
In the markets, consistency is the only currency that matters. My approach blends 7 years of market intuition with algorithmic precision, aiming for disciplined daily returns of 1% through strict capital preservation.
3 产品 1 信号
0条评论
可靠性
13
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 199 USD per 
增长自 2026 73%
VantageMarkets-Live 15
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
115
盈利交易:
85 (73.91%)
亏损交易:
30 (26.09%)
最好交易:
38.92 USD
最差交易:
-22.14 USD
毛利:
563.00 USD (51 177 pips)
毛利亏损:
-199.03 USD (17 989 pips)
最大连续赢利:
13 (68.47 USD)
最大连续盈利:
119.08 USD (12)
夏普比率:
0.34
交易活动:
28.35%
最大入金加载:
12.70%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
19
平均持有时间:
17 小时
采收率:
15.57
长期交易:
84 (73.04%)
短期交易:
31 (26.96%)
利润因子:
2.83
预期回报:
3.16 USD
平均利润:
6.62 USD
平均损失:
-6.63 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-19.36 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-22.14 USD (1)
每月增长:
31.67%
年度预测:
384.27%
算法交易:
94%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.06 USD
最大值:
23.38 USD (3.00%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
4.10% (22.79 USD)
净值:
21.89% (125.66 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 96
GBPJPY+ 19
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD+ 326
GBPJPY+ 38
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD+ 29K
GBPJPY+ 4.1K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +38.92 USD
最差交易: -22 USD
最大连续赢利: 12
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +68.47 USD
最大连续亏损: -19.36 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageMarkets-Live 15 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Live Signal Monitoring: RTG StormDRAGON MT5 EA. This signal started using CUSTOM ALL MODEbut is now running on the new Ver 1.1 High Preset

*First initial trade on May 19

**Off  June 7-13 to update ea 

***On again June 15, due vps problem .. trade closed manually on June 16, that's the reason auto trade not 100%

****Move to new vps on June 16

***** As of July 13, running with the newly launched Ver 1.1. Preset High: Kyo 0.01 | Oni 0.02 (Tight TS) | Gin 0.02 | Kagura QM 0.02

****** As of July 30 Testing with Smaller SL 550 pts

******* As of Aug 09, use NEW EA UPDATE Version 1.32 with : High preset Kyo 0.01 / Oni Gin Kagura 0.03 


StormDRAGON MT5 EA

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185225?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3aStorm#!tab=overview


NEW Preset Mode StormDRAGON V1.1 :

1. Strict Stop Loss & Take Profit Set

LOW $250 | Oni Gin Kagura | 0.01 | 0.01 | 0.01 | 0.01 | TIGHT TS using Market Order

SCALP $250 | Oni Gin Kagura | 0.01 | 0.01 | TIGHT TS using Pending Order ( Recommend using this preset to start )

MID $500 | Oni Gin Kagura | 0.03 | 0.03 | 0.03 | TIGHT TS using Pending Order

2. Mix Stop Loss Take profit & Recovery Set

HIGH $1000 | Kyo Oni Gin KZ | 0.01 | 0.03 | 0.03 | 0.03 | TIGHT TS ** running with this preset as of Aug 09

EXTREME $2 K | Kyo Oni Gin KZ | 0.02 | 0.05 | 0.05 | 0.05 | TIGHT TS, Kyo use Partial close

** Minimum balance to run all HERO / Strategy >$2000 with recommended fixed lot 

*** please use new Version 1.1 with Tight TS, Todays Markets seems like don't have a clear trend. ( July - Aug )

Note :

As for the Oni Gin Kagura entries and exits, we noticed that different brokers have variations in price levels and slippage. Based on our live testing,

the execution quality on Vantage, BlackBull, and Tickmill seems better than VT Markets, but will continue to observe this in the long run


没有评论
2026.07.28 17:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.16 04:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.15 16:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.10 18:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.21 06:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.20 15:30
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.05.19 14:14
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.19 14:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.05.19 14:14
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.05.17 14:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 54 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.17 14:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 54 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.17 14:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.17 14:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.17 14:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
StormDRAGON
每月199 USD
73%
0
0
USD
864
USD
13
94%
115
73%
28%
2.82
3.16
USD
22%
1:500
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