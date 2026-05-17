- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|96
|GBPJPY+
|19
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD+
|326
|GBPJPY+
|38
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD+
|29K
|GBPJPY+
|4.1K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageMarkets-Live 15 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Live Signal Monitoring: RTG StormDRAGON MT5 EA. This signal started using CUSTOM ALL MODE, but is now running on the new Ver 1.1 High Preset
*First initial trade on May 19
**Off June 7-13 to update ea
***On again June 15, due vps problem .. trade closed manually on June 16, that's the reason auto trade not 100%
****Move to new vps on June 16
***** As of July 13, running with the newly launched Ver 1.1. Preset High: Kyo 0.01 | Oni 0.02 (Tight TS) | Gin 0.02 | Kagura QM 0.02
****** As of July 30 Testing with Smaller SL 550 pts
******* As of Aug 09, use NEW EA UPDATE Version 1.32 with : High preset Kyo 0.01 / Oni Gin Kagura 0.03
StormDRAGON MT5 EA
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185225?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3aStorm#!tab=overview
NEW Preset Mode StormDRAGON V1.1 :
1. Strict Stop Loss & Take Profit Set
LOW $250 | Oni Gin Kagura | 0.01 | 0.01 | 0.01 | 0.01 | TIGHT TS using Market Order
SCALP $250 | Oni Gin Kagura | 0.01 | 0.01 | TIGHT TS using Pending Order ( Recommend using this preset to start )
MID $500 | Oni Gin Kagura | 0.03 | 0.03 | 0.03 | TIGHT TS using Pending Order
2. Mix Stop Loss Take profit & Recovery Set
HIGH $1000 | Kyo Oni Gin KZ | 0.01 | 0.03 | 0.03 | 0.03 | TIGHT TS ** running with this preset as of Aug 09
EXTREME $2 K | Kyo Oni Gin KZ | 0.02 | 0.05 | 0.05 | 0.05 | TIGHT TS, Kyo use Partial close
** Minimum balance to run all HERO / Strategy >$2000 with recommended fixed lot
*** please use new Version 1.1 with Tight TS, Todays Markets seems like don't have a clear trend. ( July - Aug )
Note :
As for the Oni Gin Kagura entries and exits, we noticed that different brokers have variations in price levels and slippage. Based on our live testing,
the execution quality on Vantage, BlackBull, and Tickmill seems better than VT Markets, but will continue to observe this in the long run
USD
USD
USD