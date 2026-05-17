Live Signal Monitoring: RTG StormDRAGON MT5 EA. This signal started using CUSTOM ALL MODE, but is now running on the new Ver 1.1 High Preset

*First initial trade on May 19

**Off June 7-13 to update ea

***On again June 15, due vps problem .. trade closed manually on June 16, that's the reason auto trade not 100%

****Move to new vps on June 16

***** As of July 13, running with the newly launched Ver 1.1. Preset High: Kyo 0.01 | Oni 0.02 (Tight TS) | Gin 0.02 | Kagura QM 0.02

****** As of July 30 Testing with Smaller SL 550 pts

******* As of Aug 09, use NEW EA UPDATE Version 1.32 with : High preset Kyo 0.01 / Oni Gin Kagura 0.03



StormDRAGON MT5 EA https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185225?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3aStorm#!tab=overview

NEW Preset Mode StormDRAGON V1.1 : 1. Strict Stop Loss & Take Profit Set LOW $250 | Oni Gin Kagura | 0.01 | 0.01 | 0.01 | 0.01 | TIGHT TS using Market Order SCALP $250 | Oni Gin Kagura | 0.01 | 0.01 | TIGHT TS using Pending Order ( Recommend using this preset to start ) MID $500 | Oni Gin Kagura | 0.03 | 0.03 | 0.03 | TIGHT TS using Pending Order

2. Mix Stop Loss Take profit & Recovery Set HIGH $1000 | Kyo Oni Gin KZ | 0.01 | 0.03 | 0.03 | 0.03 | TIGHT TS ** running with this preset as of Aug 09 EXTREME $2 K | Kyo Oni Gin KZ | 0.02 | 0.05 | 0.05 | 0.05 | TIGHT TS, Kyo use Partial close

** Minimum balance to run all HERO / Strategy >$2000 with recommended fixed lot

*** please use new Version 1.1 with Tight TS, Todays Markets seems like don't have a clear trend. ( July - Aug )

Note :

As for the Oni Gin Kagura entries and exits, we noticed that different brokers have variations in price levels and slippage. Based on our live testing,

the execution quality on Vantage, BlackBull, and Tickmill seems better than VT Markets, but will continue to observe this in the long run



