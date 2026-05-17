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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / StormDRAGON
Alfred Charano

StormDRAGON

Alfred Charano
Alfred Charano

Alfred Charano

4.8 (17)
Full-Time Algo Trader | HyperALGO Systems Developer | Manual Day Trader
In the markets, consistency is the only currency that matters. My approach blends 7 years of market intuition with algorithmic precision, aiming for disciplined daily returns of 1% through strict capital preservation.
3 products 1 signal
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 199 USD per month
growth since 2026 56%
VantageMarkets-Live 15
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
100
Profit Trades:
72 (72.00%)
Loss Trades:
28 (28.00%)
Best trade:
38.92 USD
Worst trade:
-22.14 USD
Gross Profit:
462.54 USD (43 934 pips)
Gross Loss:
-182.59 USD (16 451 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (68.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
119.08 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
29.36%
Max deposit load:
12.70%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
11.97
Long Trades:
69 (69.00%)
Short Trades:
31 (31.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.53
Expected Payoff:
2.80 USD
Average Profit:
6.42 USD
Average Loss:
-6.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-19.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.14 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
25.22%
Annual Forecast:
306.01%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 USD
Maximal:
23.38 USD (3.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.10% (22.79 USD)
By Equity:
21.89% (125.66 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 81
GBPJPY+ 19
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 242
GBPJPY+ 38
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 23K
GBPJPY+ 4.1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +38.92 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +68.47 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -19.36 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Live Signal Monitoring: RTG StormDRAGON MT5 EA. This signal started using CUSTOM ALL MODEbut is now running on the new Ver 1.1 High Preset

*First initial trade on May 19

**Off  June 7-13 to update ea 

***On again June 15, due vps problem .. trade closed manually on June 16, that's the reason auto trade not 100%

****Move to new vps on June 16

***** As of July 13, running with the newly launched Ver 1.1. Preset High: Kyo 0.01 | Oni 0.02 (Tight TS) | Gin 0.02 | Kagura QM 0.02

****** As of July 30 Testing with Smaller SL 550 pts 


StormDRAGON MT5 EA

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185225?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3aStorm#!tab=overview


NEW Preset Mode StormDRAGON V1.1 :

1. Strict Stop Loss & Take Profit Set

LOW $250 | Oni Gin | 0.01 | 0.01 | TIGHT TS

GOLD SCALPER $500 | Oni Gin | 0.03 | 0.03 | TIGHT TS

2. Mix Stop Loss Take profit & Recovery Set

MID $500 | Oni Gin KZ | 0.02 | 0.02 | 0.01 | TIGHT TS

HIGH $750 | Kyo Oni Gin KZ | 0.01 | 0.02 | 0.02 | 0.02 | TIGHT TS * from Jul 13 Running this preset on V 1.1

HIGH GOLD $1K | Kyo Oni Gin | 0.01 | 0.03 | 0.03 | TIGHT TS 

EXTREME $1.5K | Kyo Oni Gin KZ | 0.01 | 0.02 | 0.04 | 0.04 | WIDE TS

** Minimum balance to run all HERO / Strategy >$2000 with recommended fixed lot 

*** please use new Version 1.1 with Tight TS, Todays Markets seems like don't have a clear trend. ( July - Aug )

Note :

As for the Oni and Gin entries and exits, we noticed that different brokers have variations in price levels and slippage. Based on our live testing,

the execution quality on Vantage, BlackBull, and Tickmill seems better than VT Markets, but will continue to observe this in the long run


No reviews
2026.07.28 17:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.16 04:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.15 16:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.10 18:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.21 06:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.20 15:30
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.05.19 14:14
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.19 14:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.05.19 14:14
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.05.17 14:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 54 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.17 14:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 54 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.17 14:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.17 14:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.17 14:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
StormDRAGON
199 USD per month
56%
0
0
USD
780
USD
12
94%
100
72%
29%
2.53
2.80
USD
22%
1:500
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