Live Signal Monitoring: RTG StormDRAGON MT5 EA. This signal started using CUSTOM ALL MODE, but is now running on the new Ver 1.1 High Preset

*First initial trade on May 19

**Off June 7-13 to update ea

***On again June 15, due vps problem .. trade closed manually on June 16, that's the reason auto trade not 100%

****Move to new vps on June 16

***** As of July 13, running with the newly launched Ver 1.1. Preset High: Kyo 0.01 | Oni 0.02 (Tight TS) | Gin 0.02 | Kagura QM 0.02

****** As of July 30 Testing with Smaller SL 550 pts



StormDRAGON MT5 EA https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185225?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3aStorm#!tab=overview

NEW Preset Mode StormDRAGON V1.1 : 1. Strict Stop Loss & Take Profit Set LOW $250 | Oni Gin | 0.01 | 0.01 | TIGHT TS GOLD SCALPER $500 | Oni Gin | 0.03 | 0.03 | TIGHT TS 2. Mix Stop Loss Take profit & Recovery Set MID $500 | Oni Gin KZ | 0.02 | 0.02 | 0.01 | TIGHT TS HIGH $750 | Kyo Oni Gin KZ | 0.01 | 0.02 | 0.02 | 0.02 | TIGHT TS * from Jul 13 Running this preset on V 1.1 HIGH GOLD $1K | Kyo Oni Gin | 0.01 | 0.03 | 0.03 | TIGHT TS EXTREME $1.5K | Kyo Oni Gin KZ | 0.01 | 0.02 | 0.04 | 0.04 | WIDE TS

** Minimum balance to run all HERO / Strategy >$2000 with recommended fixed lot

*** please use new Version 1.1 with Tight TS, Todays Markets seems like don't have a clear trend. ( July - Aug )

Note :

As for the Oni and Gin entries and exits, we noticed that different brokers have variations in price levels and slippage. Based on our live testing,

the execution quality on Vantage, BlackBull, and Tickmill seems better than VT Markets, but will continue to observe this in the long run



