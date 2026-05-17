- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|81
|GBPJPY+
|19
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|242
|GBPJPY+
|38
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|23K
|GBPJPY+
|4.1K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Live Signal Monitoring: RTG StormDRAGON MT5 EA. This signal started using CUSTOM ALL MODE, but is now running on the new Ver 1.1 High Preset
*First initial trade on May 19
**Off June 7-13 to update ea
***On again June 15, due vps problem .. trade closed manually on June 16, that's the reason auto trade not 100%
****Move to new vps on June 16
***** As of July 13, running with the newly launched Ver 1.1. Preset High: Kyo 0.01 | Oni 0.02 (Tight TS) | Gin 0.02 | Kagura QM 0.02
****** As of July 30 Testing with Smaller SL 550 pts
StormDRAGON MT5 EA
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185225?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3aStorm#!tab=overview
NEW Preset Mode StormDRAGON V1.1 :
1. Strict Stop Loss & Take Profit Set
LOW $250 | Oni Gin | 0.01 | 0.01 | TIGHT TS
GOLD SCALPER $500 | Oni Gin | 0.03 | 0.03 | TIGHT TS
2. Mix Stop Loss Take profit & Recovery Set
MID $500 | Oni Gin KZ | 0.02 | 0.02 | 0.01 | TIGHT TS
HIGH $750 | Kyo Oni Gin KZ | 0.01 | 0.02 | 0.02 | 0.02 | TIGHT TS * from Jul 13 Running this preset on V 1.1
HIGH GOLD $1K | Kyo Oni Gin | 0.01 | 0.03 | 0.03 | TIGHT TS
EXTREME $1.5K | Kyo Oni Gin KZ | 0.01 | 0.02 | 0.04 | 0.04 | WIDE TS
** Minimum balance to run all HERO / Strategy >$2000 with recommended fixed lot
*** please use new Version 1.1 with Tight TS, Todays Markets seems like don't have a clear trend. ( July - Aug )
Note :
As for the Oni and Gin entries and exits, we noticed that different brokers have variations in price levels and slippage. Based on our live testing,
the execution quality on Vantage, BlackBull, and Tickmill seems better than VT Markets, but will continue to observe this in the long run
USD
USD
USD