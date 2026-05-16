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Francesco Di Gregorio

Mozzo lab

Francesco Di Gregorio
Francesco Di Gregorio

Francesco Di Gregorio

0 отзывов
Надежность
13 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 50 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 2%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
70
Прибыльных трейдов:
38 (54.28%)
Убыточных трейдов:
32 (45.71%)
Лучший трейд:
18 674.46 USD
Худший трейд:
-12 404.41 USD
Общая прибыль:
168 162.79 USD (1 841 pips)
Общий убыток:
-152 462.60 USD (1 707 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
5 (35 566.37 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
35 566.37 USD (5)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.04
Торговая активность:
4.88%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
13.68%
Последний трейд:
4 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
9
Ср. время удержания:
1 час
Фактор восстановления:
0.20
Длинных трейдов:
34 (48.57%)
Коротких трейдов:
36 (51.43%)
Профит фактор:
1.10
Мат. ожидание:
224.29 USD
Средняя прибыль:
4 425.34 USD
Средний убыток:
-4 764.46 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-17 851.93 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-17 851.93 USD (4)
Прирост в месяц:
3.44%
Алготрейдинг:
80%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
43 401.38 USD
Максимальная:
78 915.39 USD (7.62%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
7.62% (78 901.67 USD)
По эквити:
0.72% (7 071.66 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
FDAX_U 43
FDAX_M 27
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
FDAX_U 25K
FDAX_M -9.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
FDAX_U 182
FDAX_M -48
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +18 674.46 USD
Худший трейд: -12 404 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 5
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +35 566.37 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -17 851.93 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Darwinex-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Mozzo lab | Algorithmic Trading System

Welcome to the Mozzo lab page.

This signal replicates the activity of a proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) developed in the MQL5 environment. It is a systematic quantitative model focused on equity indices (DAX and Dow Jones / US30), designed to exploit price inefficiencies through volume absorption.

Strategic Architecture (Algorithm Logic):

The system does not chase the market; rather, it operates on a statistical Mean Reversion basis according to three algorithmic pillars:

  • Trend Filter (ADX): The algorithm analyzes the Average Directional Index. It operates exclusively when the market is in a temporary range or consolidation phase, avoiding trading against macroeconomic trends.

  • Volume Absorption and Rejection: When the price touches the outer volatility bands (Bollinger Bands), the EA analyzes the volume (Tick/Real Volume). If it detects an above-average volume spike associated with a rejection pattern (the price "rejects" the highs or lows, leaving long shadows on the candlestick), the algorithm enters the market, anticipating the exhaustion of the momentum.

  • Non-Toxic Execution: The system manages only one position at a time. It strictly avoids high-risk strategies such as Grid, Martingale, or the serial accumulation of losing positions.

Risk Management Protocol:

  • Asymmetry and Protection: Every trade is opened with strict, mathematically calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

  • Profit Protection: The algorithm integrates dynamic BreakEven functions (to eliminate risk as soon as the trade moves in our favor) and a Trailing Stop to maximize returns on extended market movements.

  • Single Session Trading (Intraday Flat): The EA operates within a defined time window and features an automatic hard-close function at the end of the day. No positions are held overnight or during the weekend, completely eliminating the risk of market gaps when exchanges are closed.

Universal Compatibility (Futures & CFDs):

The algorithm uses mathematical absolute value management for its targets. This means that the default parameters (such as the 80-point Stop Loss) are universal and do not require any conversion by the user, regardless of whether your broker uses 0, 1, or 2 decimals on indices.

  • Operational note for CFD users: Since the system was originally tested on Futures, the only adjustment required from the user when using a CFD broker (e.g., ActivTrades, IC Markets, etc.) is to correctly calibrate the "InpLotSize" parameter. We invite you to test in a Demo environment to determine the value of 1 Lot on your specific broker in order to correctly adapt the exposure to your account balance.

Transparency and Expectations:

This signal is managed with an institutional approach. Losses and drawdown periods are structural elements of any quantitative strategy and are accepted within strictly controlled risk parameters. We invite you to evaluate the metrics and the stability of the equity curve over the medium to long term.


Нет отзывов
2026.08.04 09:47
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.22% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.04 07:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.03 19:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.23% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 15:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.29 09:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.32% of days out of 76 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.24 14:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.24 15:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.22 14:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.22 14:36
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.17 18:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.17 16:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.09 08:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.04 15:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.20 07:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.20 06:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.16 07:51
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.16 07:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.16 07:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Mozzo lab
50 USD в месяц
2%
0
0
USD
1M
USD
13
80%
70
54%
5%
1.10
224.29
USD
8%
1:200
Копировать

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