Mozzo lab | Algorithmic Trading System

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This signal replicates the activity of a proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) developed in the MQL5 environment. It is a systematic quantitative model focused on equity indices (DAX and Dow Jones / US30), designed to exploit price inefficiencies through volume absorption.

Strategic Architecture (Algorithm Logic):

The system does not chase the market; rather, it operates on a statistical Mean Reversion basis according to three algorithmic pillars:

Trend Filter (ADX): The algorithm analyzes the Average Directional Index. It operates exclusively when the market is in a temporary range or consolidation phase, avoiding trading against macroeconomic trends.

Volume Absorption and Rejection: When the price touches the outer volatility bands (Bollinger Bands), the EA analyzes the volume (Tick/Real Volume). If it detects an above-average volume spike associated with a rejection pattern (the price "rejects" the highs or lows, leaving long shadows on the candlestick), the algorithm enters the market, anticipating the exhaustion of the momentum.

Non-Toxic Execution: The system manages only one position at a time. It strictly avoids high-risk strategies such as Grid, Martingale, or the serial accumulation of losing positions.

Risk Management Protocol:

Asymmetry and Protection: Every trade is opened with strict, mathematically calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

Profit Protection: The algorithm integrates dynamic BreakEven functions (to eliminate risk as soon as the trade moves in our favor) and a Trailing Stop to maximize returns on extended market movements.

Single Session Trading (Intraday Flat): The EA operates within a defined time window and features an automatic hard-close function at the end of the day. No positions are held overnight or during the weekend, completely eliminating the risk of market gaps when exchanges are closed.

Universal Compatibility (Futures & CFDs):

The algorithm uses mathematical absolute value management for its targets. This means that the default parameters (such as the 80-point Stop Loss) are universal and do not require any conversion by the user, regardless of whether your broker uses 0, 1, or 2 decimals on indices.

Operational note for CFD users: Since the system was originally tested on Futures, the only adjustment required from the user when using a CFD broker (e.g., ActivTrades, IC Markets, etc.) is to correctly calibrate the "InpLotSize" parameter. We invite you to test in a Demo environment to determine the value of 1 Lot on your specific broker in order to correctly adapt the exposure to your account balance.

Transparency and Expectations:

This signal is managed with an institutional approach. Losses and drawdown periods are structural elements of any quantitative strategy and are accepted within strictly controlled risk parameters. We invite you to evaluate the metrics and the stability of the equity curve over the medium to long term.