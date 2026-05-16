SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Mozzo lab
Francesco Di Gregorio

Mozzo lab

Francesco Di Gregorio
Francesco Di Gregorio

Francesco Di Gregorio

0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 2%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
70
Profit Trades:
38 (54.28%)
Loss Trades:
32 (45.71%)
Best trade:
18 674.46 USD
Worst trade:
-12 404.41 USD
Gross Profit:
168 162.79 USD (1 841 pips)
Gross Loss:
-152 462.60 USD (1 707 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (35 566.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
35 566.37 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
4.88%
Max deposit load:
13.68%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.20
Long Trades:
34 (48.57%)
Short Trades:
36 (51.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
224.29 USD
Average Profit:
4 425.34 USD
Average Loss:
-4 764.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-17 851.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-17 851.93 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
3.44%
Algo trading:
80%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
43 401.38 USD
Maximal:
78 915.39 USD (7.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.62% (78 901.67 USD)
By Equity:
0.72% (7 071.66 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
FDAX_U 43
FDAX_M 27
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
FDAX_U 25K
FDAX_M -9.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
FDAX_U 182
FDAX_M -48
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18 674.46 USD
Worst trade: -12 404 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +35 566.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17 851.93 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Mozzo lab | Algorithmic Trading System

Welcome to the Mozzo lab page.

This signal replicates the activity of a proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) developed in the MQL5 environment. It is a systematic quantitative model focused on equity indices (DAX and Dow Jones / US30), designed to exploit price inefficiencies through volume absorption.

Strategic Architecture (Algorithm Logic):

The system does not chase the market; rather, it operates on a statistical Mean Reversion basis according to three algorithmic pillars:

  • Trend Filter (ADX): The algorithm analyzes the Average Directional Index. It operates exclusively when the market is in a temporary range or consolidation phase, avoiding trading against macroeconomic trends.

  • Volume Absorption and Rejection: When the price touches the outer volatility bands (Bollinger Bands), the EA analyzes the volume (Tick/Real Volume). If it detects an above-average volume spike associated with a rejection pattern (the price "rejects" the highs or lows, leaving long shadows on the candlestick), the algorithm enters the market, anticipating the exhaustion of the momentum.

  • Non-Toxic Execution: The system manages only one position at a time. It strictly avoids high-risk strategies such as Grid, Martingale, or the serial accumulation of losing positions.

Risk Management Protocol:

  • Asymmetry and Protection: Every trade is opened with strict, mathematically calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

  • Profit Protection: The algorithm integrates dynamic BreakEven functions (to eliminate risk as soon as the trade moves in our favor) and a Trailing Stop to maximize returns on extended market movements.

  • Single Session Trading (Intraday Flat): The EA operates within a defined time window and features an automatic hard-close function at the end of the day. No positions are held overnight or during the weekend, completely eliminating the risk of market gaps when exchanges are closed.

Universal Compatibility (Futures & CFDs):

The algorithm uses mathematical absolute value management for its targets. This means that the default parameters (such as the 80-point Stop Loss) are universal and do not require any conversion by the user, regardless of whether your broker uses 0, 1, or 2 decimals on indices.

  • Operational note for CFD users: Since the system was originally tested on Futures, the only adjustment required from the user when using a CFD broker (e.g., ActivTrades, IC Markets, etc.) is to correctly calibrate the "InpLotSize" parameter. We invite you to test in a Demo environment to determine the value of 1 Lot on your specific broker in order to correctly adapt the exposure to your account balance.

Transparency and Expectations:

This signal is managed with an institutional approach. Losses and drawdown periods are structural elements of any quantitative strategy and are accepted within strictly controlled risk parameters. We invite you to evaluate the metrics and the stability of the equity curve over the medium to long term.


No reviews
2026.08.04 09:47
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.22% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.04 07:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.03 19:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.23% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 15:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.29 09:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.32% of days out of 76 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.24 14:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.24 15:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.22 14:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.22 14:36
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.17 18:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.17 16:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.09 08:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.04 15:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.20 07:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.20 06:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.16 07:51
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.16 07:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.16 07:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Mozzo lab
50 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
1M
USD
13
80%
70
54%
5%
1.10
224.29
USD
8%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.