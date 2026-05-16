信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Mozzo lab
Francesco Di Gregorio

Mozzo lab

Francesco Di Gregorio
Francesco Di Gregorio

Francesco Di Gregorio

0条评论
13
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 50 USD per 
增长自 2026 -2%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
75
盈利交易:
38 (50.66%)
亏损交易:
37 (49.33%)
最好交易:
18 674.46 USD
最差交易:
-12 404.41 USD
毛利:
168 162.79 USD (1 841 pips)
毛利亏损:
-185 338.85 USD (2 019 pips)
最大连续赢利:
5 (35 566.37 USD)
最大连续盈利:
35 566.37 USD (5)
夏普比率:
-0.03
交易活动:
5.90%
最大入金加载:
13.68%
最近交易:
16 几小时前
每周交易:
9
平均持有时间:
1 一小时
采收率:
-0.22
长期交易:
35 (46.67%)
短期交易:
40 (53.33%)
利润因子:
0.91
预期回报:
-229.01 USD
平均利润:
4 425.34 USD
平均损失:
-5 009.16 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-32 813.94 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-32 813.94 USD (5)
每月增长:
0.46%
算法交易:
76%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
43 401.38 USD
最大值:
78 915.39 USD (7.62%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
7.62% (78 901.67 USD)
净值:
0.72% (7 071.66 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
FDAX_U 48
FDAX_M 27
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
FDAX_U -7.8K
FDAX_M -9.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
FDAX_U -130
FDAX_M -48
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +18 674.46 USD
最差交易: -12 404 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +35 566.37 USD
最大连续亏损: -32 813.94 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Darwinex-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Mozzo lab | Algorithmic Trading System

Welcome to the Mozzo lab page.

This signal replicates the activity of a proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) developed in the MQL5 environment. It is a systematic quantitative model focused on equity indices (DAX and Dow Jones / US30), designed to exploit price inefficiencies through volume absorption.

Strategic Architecture (Algorithm Logic):

The system does not chase the market; rather, it operates on a statistical Mean Reversion basis according to three algorithmic pillars:

  • Trend Filter (ADX): The algorithm analyzes the Average Directional Index. It operates exclusively when the market is in a temporary range or consolidation phase, avoiding trading against macroeconomic trends.

  • Volume Absorption and Rejection: When the price touches the outer volatility bands (Bollinger Bands), the EA analyzes the volume (Tick/Real Volume). If it detects an above-average volume spike associated with a rejection pattern (the price "rejects" the highs or lows, leaving long shadows on the candlestick), the algorithm enters the market, anticipating the exhaustion of the momentum.

  • Non-Toxic Execution: The system manages only one position at a time. It strictly avoids high-risk strategies such as Grid, Martingale, or the serial accumulation of losing positions.

Risk Management Protocol:

  • Asymmetry and Protection: Every trade is opened with strict, mathematically calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

  • Profit Protection: The algorithm integrates dynamic BreakEven functions (to eliminate risk as soon as the trade moves in our favor) and a Trailing Stop to maximize returns on extended market movements.

  • Single Session Trading (Intraday Flat): The EA operates within a defined time window and features an automatic hard-close function at the end of the day. No positions are held overnight or during the weekend, completely eliminating the risk of market gaps when exchanges are closed.

Universal Compatibility (Futures & CFDs):

The algorithm uses mathematical absolute value management for its targets. This means that the default parameters (such as the 80-point Stop Loss) are universal and do not require any conversion by the user, regardless of whether your broker uses 0, 1, or 2 decimals on indices.

  • Operational note for CFD users: Since the system was originally tested on Futures, the only adjustment required from the user when using a CFD broker (e.g., ActivTrades, IC Markets, etc.) is to correctly calibrate the "InpLotSize" parameter. We invite you to test in a Demo environment to determine the value of 1 Lot on your specific broker in order to correctly adapt the exposure to your account balance.

Transparency and Expectations:

This signal is managed with an institutional approach. Losses and drawdown periods are structural elements of any quantitative strategy and are accepted within strictly controlled risk parameters. We invite you to evaluate the metrics and the stability of the equity curve over the medium to long term.


没有评论
2026.08.12 09:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.04 09:47
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.22% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.04 07:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.03 19:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.23% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 15:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.29 09:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.32% of days out of 76 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.24 14:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.24 15:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.22 14:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.22 14:36
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.17 18:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.17 16:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.09 08:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.04 15:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.20 07:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.20 06:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.16 07:51
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.16 07:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.16 07:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Mozzo lab
每月50 USD
-2%
0
0
USD
983K
USD
13
76%
75
50%
6%
0.90
-229.01
USD
8%
1:200
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载