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Alpan Honisa A

GoldyRoger

Alpan Honisa A
Alpan Honisa A

Alpan Honisa A

0 отзывов
Надежность
19 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 88%
TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live
1:400
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
213
Прибыльных трейдов:
114 (53.52%)
Убыточных трейдов:
99 (46.48%)
Лучший трейд:
122.10 USD
Худший трейд:
-120.88 USD
Общая прибыль:
4 282.02 USD (278 392 pips)
Общий убыток:
-3 397.28 USD (217 567 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
7 (320.20 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
320.20 USD (7)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.11
Торговая активность:
21.86%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
1.08%
Последний трейд:
3 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
8
Ср. время удержания:
5 часов
Фактор восстановления:
2.67
Длинных трейдов:
98 (46.01%)
Коротких трейдов:
115 (53.99%)
Профит фактор:
1.26
Мат. ожидание:
4.15 USD
Средняя прибыль:
37.56 USD
Средний убыток:
-34.32 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-201.60 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-281.56 USD (3)
Прирост в месяц:
-0.96%
Годовой прогноз:
-11.63%
Алготрейдинг:
92%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
120.30 USD
Максимальная:
331.04 USD (18.50%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
18.50% (331.04 USD)
По эквити:
5.23% (109.08 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD.sv 213
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD.sv 885
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD.sv 61K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +122.10 USD
Худший трейд: -121 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 7
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +320.20 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -201.60 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

This EA is designed for traders who prioritize stability, risk management, and long-term consistency rather than aggressive high-risk trading systems. The strategy focuses on controlled execution to help maintain account safety and avoid overtrading.

How the EA Works

  • Uses a single transaction system with controlled trade execution.
  • Trades are executed using Pending Orders at specific scheduled trading times determined by the system.
  • If there is still an active running position into the next day, the EA will not open any new positions until the previous trade has been fully closed.
  • Maximum of 4 positions per day.
  • No martingale system is used, helping to avoid excessive lot multiplication risk.
  • All trades use a fixed lot size:
    • 0.01 lot per $500 balance
  • Once the Take Profit (TP) target is achieved, the EA will stop trading and will not open new positions until the following trading day.

EA Advantages

✅ Controlled risk management
✅ No overtrading
✅ No martingale system
✅ Fixed lot for safer money management
✅ Stable and disciplined trading approach
✅ Suitable for traders seeking steady long-term growth

This EA is not designed to chase unrealistic profits in a short period of time. Instead, it focuses on slow but steady profit growth while maintaining proper risk control.

Support & Communication

For subscribed users, I will provide my personal contact information to ensure smooth communication. Any issues, questions, or assistance related to the EA can be discussed directly so problems can be handled properly and efficiently.


Нет отзывов
2026.06.11 04:33
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.28 11:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.28 02:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.20 01:22
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.19 06:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.18 05:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
GoldyRoger
30 USD в месяц
88%
0
0
USD
1.9K
USD
19
92%
213
53%
22%
1.26
4.15
USD
18%
1:400
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.