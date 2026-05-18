- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.sv
|216
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD.sv
|925
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD.sv
|62K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
This EA is designed for traders who prioritize stability, risk management, and long-term consistency rather than aggressive high-risk trading systems. The strategy focuses on controlled execution to help maintain account safety and avoid overtrading.
How the EA Works
- Uses a single transaction system with controlled trade execution.
- Trades are executed using Pending Orders at specific scheduled trading times determined by the system.
- If there is still an active running position into the next day, the EA will not open any new positions until the previous trade has been fully closed.
- Maximum of 4 positions per day.
- No martingale system is used, helping to avoid excessive lot multiplication risk.
- All trades use a fixed lot size:
- 0.01 lot per $500 balance
- Once the Take Profit (TP) target is achieved, the EA will stop trading and will not open new positions until the following trading day.
EA Advantages
✅ Controlled risk management
✅ No overtrading
✅ No martingale system
✅ Fixed lot for safer money management
✅ Stable and disciplined trading approach
✅ Suitable for traders seeking steady long-term growth
This EA is not designed to chase unrealistic profits in a short period of time. Instead, it focuses on slow but steady profit growth while maintaining proper risk control.
Support & Communication
For subscribed users, I will provide my personal contact information to ensure smooth communication. Any issues, questions, or assistance related to the EA can be discussed directly so problems can be handled properly and efficiently.
USD
USD
USD