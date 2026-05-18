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Alpan Honisa A

GoldyRoger

Alpan Honisa A
Alpan Honisa A

Alpan Honisa A

0条评论
可靠性
19
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 93%
TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live
1:400
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
216
盈利交易:
116 (53.70%)
亏损交易:
100 (46.30%)
最好交易:
122.10 USD
最差交易:
-121.76 USD
毛利:
4 444.22 USD (282 448 pips)
毛利亏损:
-3 519.04 USD (220 610 pips)
最大连续赢利:
7 (320.20 USD)
最大连续盈利:
320.20 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.11
交易活动:
21.86%
最大入金加载:
1.14%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
7
平均持有时间:
5 小时
采收率:
2.29
长期交易:
101 (46.76%)
短期交易:
115 (53.24%)
利润因子:
1.26
预期回报:
4.28 USD
平均利润:
38.31 USD
平均损失:
-35.19 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-403.32 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-403.32 USD (4)
每月增长:
1.06%
年度预测:
12.90%
算法交易:
93%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
120.30 USD
最大值:
403.32 USD (18.62%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
18.62% (403.32 USD)
净值:
6.03% (113.68 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.sv 216
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD.sv 925
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD.sv 62K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +122.10 USD
最差交易: -122 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +320.20 USD
最大连续亏损: -403.32 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

This EA is designed for traders who prioritize stability, risk management, and long-term consistency rather than aggressive high-risk trading systems. The strategy focuses on controlled execution to help maintain account safety and avoid overtrading.

How the EA Works

  • Uses a single transaction system with controlled trade execution.
  • Trades are executed using Pending Orders at specific scheduled trading times determined by the system.
  • If there is still an active running position into the next day, the EA will not open any new positions until the previous trade has been fully closed.
  • Maximum of 4 positions per day.
  • No martingale system is used, helping to avoid excessive lot multiplication risk.
  • All trades use a fixed lot size:
    • 0.01 lot per $500 balance
  • Once the Take Profit (TP) target is achieved, the EA will stop trading and will not open new positions until the following trading day.

EA Advantages

✅ Controlled risk management
✅ No overtrading
✅ No martingale system
✅ Fixed lot for safer money management
✅ Stable and disciplined trading approach
✅ Suitable for traders seeking steady long-term growth

This EA is not designed to chase unrealistic profits in a short period of time. Instead, it focuses on slow but steady profit growth while maintaining proper risk control.

Support & Communication

For subscribed users, I will provide my personal contact information to ensure smooth communication. Any issues, questions, or assistance related to the EA can be discussed directly so problems can be handled properly and efficiently.


没有评论
2026.06.11 04:33
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.28 11:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.28 02:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.20 01:22
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.19 06:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.18 05:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
GoldyRoger
每月30 USD
93%
0
0
USD
1.9K
USD
19
93%
216
53%
22%
1.26
4.28
USD
19%
1:400
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载