This EA is designed for traders who prioritize stability, risk management, and long-term consistency rather than aggressive high-risk trading systems. The strategy focuses on controlled execution to help maintain account safety and avoid overtrading.

How the EA Works

Uses a single transaction system with controlled trade execution.

with controlled trade execution. Trades are executed using Pending Orders at specific scheduled trading times determined by the system.

at specific scheduled trading times determined by the system. If there is still an active running position into the next day, the EA will not open any new positions until the previous trade has been fully closed.

until the previous trade has been fully closed. Maximum of 4 positions per day .

. No martingale system is used, helping to avoid excessive lot multiplication risk.

is used, helping to avoid excessive lot multiplication risk. All trades use a fixed lot size : 0.01 lot per $500 balance

: Once the Take Profit (TP) target is achieved, the EA will stop trading and will not open new positions until the following trading day.

EA Advantages

✅ Controlled risk management

✅ No overtrading

✅ No martingale system

✅ Fixed lot for safer money management

✅ Stable and disciplined trading approach

✅ Suitable for traders seeking steady long-term growth

This EA is not designed to chase unrealistic profits in a short period of time. Instead, it focuses on slow but steady profit growth while maintaining proper risk control.

Support & Communication

For subscribed users, I will provide my personal contact information to ensure smooth communication. Any issues, questions, or assistance related to the EA can be discussed directly so problems can be handled properly and efficiently.