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Alpan Honisa A

GoldyRoger

Alpan Honisa A
Alpan Honisa A

Alpan Honisa A

0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 117%
TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live
1:400
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
210
Profit Trades:
114 (54.28%)
Loss Trades:
96 (45.71%)
Best trade:
122.10 USD
Worst trade:
-120.30 USD
Gross Profit:
4 282.02 USD (278 392 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 115.72 USD (210 533 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (320.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
320.20 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
21.86%
Max deposit load:
1.01%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.52
Long Trades:
97 (46.19%)
Short Trades:
113 (53.81%)
Profit Factor:
1.37
Expected Payoff:
5.55 USD
Average Profit:
37.56 USD
Average Loss:
-32.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-201.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-201.60 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
10.10%
Annual Forecast:
122.50%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
120.30 USD
Maximal:
331.04 USD (18.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.50% (331.04 USD)
By Equity:
3.61% (56.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.sv 210
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.sv 1.2K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.sv 68K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +122.10 USD
Worst trade: -120 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +320.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -201.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This EA is designed for traders who prioritize stability, risk management, and long-term consistency rather than aggressive high-risk trading systems. The strategy focuses on controlled execution to help maintain account safety and avoid overtrading.

How the EA Works

  • Uses a single transaction system with controlled trade execution.
  • Trades are executed using Pending Orders at specific scheduled trading times determined by the system.
  • If there is still an active running position into the next day, the EA will not open any new positions until the previous trade has been fully closed.
  • Maximum of 4 positions per day.
  • No martingale system is used, helping to avoid excessive lot multiplication risk.
  • All trades use a fixed lot size:
    • 0.01 lot per $500 balance
  • Once the Take Profit (TP) target is achieved, the EA will stop trading and will not open new positions until the following trading day.

EA Advantages

✅ Controlled risk management
✅ No overtrading
✅ No martingale system
✅ Fixed lot for safer money management
✅ Stable and disciplined trading approach
✅ Suitable for traders seeking steady long-term growth

This EA is not designed to chase unrealistic profits in a short period of time. Instead, it focuses on slow but steady profit growth while maintaining proper risk control.

Support & Communication

For subscribed users, I will provide my personal contact information to ensure smooth communication. Any issues, questions, or assistance related to the EA can be discussed directly so problems can be handled properly and efficiently.


No reviews
2026.06.11 04:33
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.28 11:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.28 02:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.20 01:22
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.19 06:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.18 05:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GoldyRoger
30 USD per month
117%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
19
92%
210
54%
22%
1.37
5.55
USD
18%
1:400
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.