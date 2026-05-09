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Casey Jo Will Hilliard

Core Precision

Casey Jo Will Hilliard
Casey Jo Will Hilliard

Casey Jo Will Hilliard

0 отзывов
Надежность
12 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 49 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 19%
Exness-Real24
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
218
Прибыльных трейдов:
149 (68.34%)
Убыточных трейдов:
69 (31.65%)
Лучший трейд:
77.26 USD
Худший трейд:
-40.41 USD
Общая прибыль:
1 470.56 USD (91 961 pips)
Общий убыток:
-712.25 USD (49 963 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
26 (198.32 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
198.32 USD (26)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.26
Торговая активность:
79.46%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
13.64%
Последний трейд:
9 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
31
Ср. время удержания:
8 дней
Фактор восстановления:
2.31
Длинных трейдов:
105 (48.17%)
Коротких трейдов:
113 (51.83%)
Профит фактор:
2.06
Мат. ожидание:
3.48 USD
Средняя прибыль:
9.87 USD
Средний убыток:
-10.32 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
8 (-95.25 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-118.17 USD (6)
Прирост в месяц:
9.85%
Годовой прогноз:
119.47%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
328.23 USD (6.88%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
6.88% (328.23 USD)
По эквити:
20.93% (866.80 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURNZD 42
USDCAD 37
GBPJPY 31
NZDJPY 29
AUDNZD 24
USDJPY 22
CHFJPY 11
EURUSD 7
EURGBP 7
GBPUSD 3
AUDCHF 2
EURJPY 2
AUDJPY 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURNZD -184
USDCAD 78
GBPJPY 280
NZDJPY 166
AUDNZD 116
USDJPY 7
CHFJPY 79
EURUSD 90
EURGBP 61
GBPUSD 19
AUDCHF 35
EURJPY 9
AUDJPY 3
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURNZD -12K
USDCAD -6.4K
GBPJPY 13K
NZDJPY 21K
AUDNZD 4.6K
USDJPY -1.7K
CHFJPY 9.9K
EURUSD 7.8K
EURGBP 1.6K
GBPUSD 1.9K
AUDCHF 1.5K
EURJPY 1.4K
AUDJPY 204
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +77.26 USD
Худший трейд: -40 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 26
Макс. серия проигрышей: 6
Макс. прибыль в серии: +198.32 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -95.25 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-Real24" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Exness-Real26
0.00 × 46
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real25
0.15 × 4139
Exness-Real9
0.23 × 86
Tickmill-Live09
0.33 × 30
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.40 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.40 × 40
Axi-US05-Live
0.60 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.64 × 950
Exness-Real11
0.78 × 10476
XMGlobal-Real 43
0.79 × 134
Exness-Real27
0.80 × 173090
Exness-Real12
0.90 × 5209
Exness-Real6
0.90 × 177
Exness-Real24
1.03 × 6161
DuoMarkets-Live04
1.39 × 80
XMTrading-Real 47
1.40 × 101
OctaFX-Real6
1.45 × 20
DuoMarkets-DemoBHS
1.58 × 26
XMGlobal-Real 16
4.51 × 3414
XMGlobal-Real 3
4.53 × 770
InfinoxCapital-Live04
4.63 × 8
IronFXBM-Real9
5.05 × 1001
XMGlobal-Real 2
5.71 × 21
RoboForex-ProCent-7
6.00 × 1838
еще 9...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

Structured Scaling Strategy Focused on High-Probability Trade Execution and Basket Closures


-Core Precision is derived from a multi-strategy trading system that utilizes position scaling and coordinated basket-based trade management.

-The signal focuses on later-stage execution, where trades are actively managed toward closure in profit rather than relying solely on initial entries.

-Positions are structured to work collectively, allowing the system to adapt to varying market conditions through controlled exposure and dynamic management.

-Risk is managed through scaling discipline and coordinated position handling, aiming to maintain consistency while reducing unnecessary early-stage exposure.

-This approach prioritizes efficiency, stability, and structured trade execution over isolated trade outcomes.


Designed for steady performance through controlled scaling and disciplined management.


Нет отзывов
2026.08.10 10:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.10 04:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.22 16:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.08 08:22
No swaps are charged
2026.07.08 08:22
No swaps are charged
2026.06.26 10:00
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.26 09:00
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.18 17:26
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.18 16:24
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.17 21:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.08 14:46
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.01 10:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.01 09:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.28 23:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.22 15:02
No swaps are charged
2026.05.22 15:02
No swaps are charged
2026.05.22 15:02
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.05.22 15:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.22 14:02
No swaps are charged
2026.05.22 14:02
No swaps are charged
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Core Precision
49 USD в месяц
19%
0
0
USD
4.8K
USD
12
100%
218
68%
79%
2.06
3.48
USD
21%
1:500
Копировать

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