- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|EURNZD
|42
|USDCAD
|37
|GBPJPY
|31
|NZDJPY
|29
|AUDNZD
|24
|USDJPY
|22
|CHFJPY
|11
|EURUSD
|7
|EURGBP
|7
|GBPUSD
|3
|AUDCHF
|2
|EURJPY
|2
|AUDJPY
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|EURNZD
|-184
|USDCAD
|78
|GBPJPY
|280
|NZDJPY
|166
|AUDNZD
|116
|USDJPY
|7
|CHFJPY
|79
|EURUSD
|90
|EURGBP
|61
|GBPUSD
|19
|AUDCHF
|35
|EURJPY
|9
|AUDJPY
|3
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|EURNZD
|-12K
|USDCAD
|-6.4K
|GBPJPY
|13K
|NZDJPY
|21K
|AUDNZD
|4.6K
|USDJPY
|-1.7K
|CHFJPY
|9.9K
|EURUSD
|7.8K
|EURGBP
|1.6K
|GBPUSD
|1.9K
|AUDCHF
|1.5K
|EURJPY
|1.4K
|AUDJPY
|204
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-Real24" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
Exness-Real26
|0.00 × 46
|
XMGlobal-Real 10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real25
|0.15 × 4139
|
Exness-Real9
|0.23 × 86
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.33 × 30
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.40 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.40 × 40
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.60 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.64 × 950
|
Exness-Real11
|0.78 × 10476
|
XMGlobal-Real 43
|0.79 × 134
|
Exness-Real27
|0.80 × 173090
|
Exness-Real12
|0.90 × 5209
|
Exness-Real6
|0.90 × 177
|
Exness-Real24
|1.03 × 6161
|
DuoMarkets-Live04
|1.39 × 80
|
XMTrading-Real 47
|1.40 × 101
|
OctaFX-Real6
|1.45 × 20
|
DuoMarkets-DemoBHS
|1.58 × 26
|
XMGlobal-Real 16
|4.51 × 3414
|
XMGlobal-Real 3
|4.53 × 770
|
InfinoxCapital-Live04
|4.63 × 8
|
IronFXBM-Real9
|5.05 × 1001
|
XMGlobal-Real 2
|5.71 × 21
|
RoboForex-ProCent-7
|6.00 × 1838
Structured Scaling Strategy Focused on High-Probability Trade Execution and Basket Closures
-Core Precision is derived from a multi-strategy trading system that utilizes position scaling and coordinated basket-based trade management.
-The signal focuses on later-stage execution, where trades are actively managed toward closure in profit rather than relying solely on initial entries.
-Positions are structured to work collectively, allowing the system to adapt to varying market conditions through controlled exposure and dynamic management.
-Risk is managed through scaling discipline and coordinated position handling, aiming to maintain consistency while reducing unnecessary early-stage exposure.
-This approach prioritizes efficiency, stability, and structured trade execution over isolated trade outcomes.
Designed for steady performance through controlled scaling and disciplined management.
USD
USD
USD