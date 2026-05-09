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Casey Jo Will Hilliard

Core Precision

Casey Jo Will Hilliard
Casey Jo Will Hilliard

Casey Jo Will Hilliard

0条评论
可靠性
13
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 49 USD per 
增长自 2026 19%
Exness-Real24
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
223
盈利交易:
152 (68.16%)
亏损交易:
71 (31.84%)
最好交易:
77.26 USD
最差交易:
-40.41 USD
毛利:
1 489.44 USD (92 693 pips)
毛利亏损:
-723.41 USD (50 676 pips)
最大连续赢利:
26 (198.32 USD)
最大连续盈利:
198.32 USD (26)
夏普比率:
0.26
交易活动:
79.46%
最大入金加载:
13.64%
最近交易:
14 几小时前
每周交易:
12
平均持有时间:
8 天
采收率:
2.33
长期交易:
105 (47.09%)
短期交易:
118 (52.91%)
利润因子:
2.06
预期回报:
3.44 USD
平均利润:
9.80 USD
平均损失:
-10.19 USD
最大连续失误:
8 (-95.25 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-118.17 USD (6)
每月增长:
7.33%
年度预测:
88.99%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
328.23 USD (6.88%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
6.88% (328.23 USD)
净值:
20.93% (866.80 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURNZD 42
USDCAD 37
GBPJPY 35
NZDJPY 29
AUDNZD 24
USDJPY 22
CHFJPY 12
EURUSD 7
EURGBP 7
GBPUSD 3
AUDCHF 2
EURJPY 2
AUDJPY 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURNZD -184
USDCAD 78
GBPJPY 285
NZDJPY 166
AUDNZD 116
USDJPY 7
CHFJPY 82
EURUSD 90
EURGBP 61
GBPUSD 19
AUDCHF 35
EURJPY 9
AUDJPY 3
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURNZD -12K
USDCAD -6.4K
GBPJPY 12K
NZDJPY 21K
AUDNZD 4.6K
USDJPY -1.7K
CHFJPY 10K
EURUSD 7.8K
EURGBP 1.6K
GBPUSD 1.9K
AUDCHF 1.5K
EURJPY 1.4K
AUDJPY 204
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +77.26 USD
最差交易: -40 USD
最大连续赢利: 26
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +198.32 USD
最大连续亏损: -95.25 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-Real24 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-Real26
0.00 × 46
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real25
0.15 × 4139
Exness-Real9
0.23 × 86
Tickmill-Live09
0.33 × 30
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.40 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.40 × 40
Axi-US05-Live
0.60 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.64 × 950
Exness-Real11
0.78 × 10476
XMGlobal-Real 43
0.79 × 134
Exness-Real27
0.80 × 173090
Exness-Real12
0.90 × 5209
Exness-Real6
0.90 × 177
Exness-Real24
1.03 × 6161
DuoMarkets-Live04
1.39 × 80
XMTrading-Real 47
1.40 × 101
OctaFX-Real6
1.45 × 20
DuoMarkets-DemoBHS
1.58 × 26
XMGlobal-Real 16
4.51 × 3414
XMGlobal-Real 3
4.53 × 770
InfinoxCapital-Live04
4.63 × 8
IronFXBM-Real9
5.05 × 1001
XMGlobal-Real 2
5.71 × 21
RoboForex-ProCent-7
6.00 × 1838
9 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Structured Scaling Strategy Focused on High-Probability Trade Execution and Basket Closures


-Core Precision is derived from a multi-strategy trading system that utilizes position scaling and coordinated basket-based trade management.

-The signal focuses on later-stage execution, where trades are actively managed toward closure in profit rather than relying solely on initial entries.

-Positions are structured to work collectively, allowing the system to adapt to varying market conditions through controlled exposure and dynamic management.

-Risk is managed through scaling discipline and coordinated position handling, aiming to maintain consistency while reducing unnecessary early-stage exposure.

-This approach prioritizes efficiency, stability, and structured trade execution over isolated trade outcomes.


Designed for steady performance through controlled scaling and disciplined management.


没有评论
2026.08.10 10:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.10 04:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.22 16:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.08 08:22
No swaps are charged
2026.07.08 08:22
No swaps are charged
2026.06.26 10:00
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.26 09:00
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.18 17:26
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.18 16:24
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.17 21:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.08 14:46
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.01 10:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.01 09:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.28 23:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.22 15:02
No swaps are charged
2026.05.22 15:02
No swaps are charged
2026.05.22 15:02
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.05.22 15:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.22 14:02
No swaps are charged
2026.05.22 14:02
No swaps are charged
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Core Precision
每月49 USD
19%
0
0
USD
4.8K
USD
13
100%
223
68%
79%
2.05
3.44
USD
21%
1:500
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