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Casey Jo Will Hilliard

Core Precision

Casey Jo Will Hilliard
Casey Jo Will Hilliard

Casey Jo Will Hilliard

0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2026 19%
Exness-Real24
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
218
Profit Trades:
149 (68.34%)
Loss Trades:
69 (31.65%)
Best trade:
77.26 USD
Worst trade:
-40.41 USD
Gross Profit:
1 470.56 USD (91 961 pips)
Gross Loss:
-712.25 USD (49 963 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (198.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
198.32 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
81.86%
Max deposit load:
13.64%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
8 days
Recovery Factor:
2.31
Long Trades:
105 (48.17%)
Short Trades:
113 (51.83%)
Profit Factor:
2.06
Expected Payoff:
3.48 USD
Average Profit:
9.87 USD
Average Loss:
-10.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-95.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-118.17 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
9.85%
Annual Forecast:
119.47%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
328.23 USD (6.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.88% (328.23 USD)
By Equity:
20.93% (866.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURNZD 42
USDCAD 37
GBPJPY 31
NZDJPY 29
AUDNZD 24
USDJPY 22
CHFJPY 11
EURUSD 7
EURGBP 7
GBPUSD 3
AUDCHF 2
EURJPY 2
AUDJPY 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURNZD -184
USDCAD 78
GBPJPY 280
NZDJPY 166
AUDNZD 116
USDJPY 7
CHFJPY 79
EURUSD 90
EURGBP 61
GBPUSD 19
AUDCHF 35
EURJPY 9
AUDJPY 3
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURNZD -12K
USDCAD -6.4K
GBPJPY 13K
NZDJPY 21K
AUDNZD 4.6K
USDJPY -1.7K
CHFJPY 9.9K
EURUSD 7.8K
EURGBP 1.6K
GBPUSD 1.9K
AUDCHF 1.5K
EURJPY 1.4K
AUDJPY 204
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +77.26 USD
Worst trade: -40 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +198.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -95.25 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real24" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real26
0.00 × 46
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real25
0.15 × 4139
Exness-Real9
0.23 × 86
Tickmill-Live09
0.33 × 30
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.40 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.40 × 40
Axi-US05-Live
0.60 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.64 × 950
Exness-Real11
0.78 × 10476
XMGlobal-Real 43
0.79 × 134
Exness-Real27
0.80 × 173090
Exness-Real12
0.90 × 5209
Exness-Real6
0.90 × 177
Exness-Real24
1.03 × 6161
DuoMarkets-Live04
1.39 × 80
XMTrading-Real 47
1.40 × 101
OctaFX-Real6
1.45 × 20
DuoMarkets-DemoBHS
1.58 × 26
XMGlobal-Real 16
4.51 × 3414
XMGlobal-Real 3
4.53 × 770
InfinoxCapital-Live04
4.63 × 8
IronFXBM-Real9
5.05 × 1001
XMGlobal-Real 2
5.71 × 21
RoboForex-ProCent-7
6.00 × 1838
9 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Structured Scaling Strategy Focused on High-Probability Trade Execution and Basket Closures


-Core Precision is derived from a multi-strategy trading system that utilizes position scaling and coordinated basket-based trade management.

-The signal focuses on later-stage execution, where trades are actively managed toward closure in profit rather than relying solely on initial entries.

-Positions are structured to work collectively, allowing the system to adapt to varying market conditions through controlled exposure and dynamic management.

-Risk is managed through scaling discipline and coordinated position handling, aiming to maintain consistency while reducing unnecessary early-stage exposure.

-This approach prioritizes efficiency, stability, and structured trade execution over isolated trade outcomes.


Designed for steady performance through controlled scaling and disciplined management.


No reviews
2026.07.22 16:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.08 08:22
No swaps are charged
2026.07.08 08:22
No swaps are charged
2026.06.26 10:00
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.26 09:00
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.18 17:26
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.18 16:24
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.17 21:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.08 14:46
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.01 10:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.01 09:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.28 23:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.22 15:02
No swaps are charged
2026.05.22 15:02
No swaps are charged
2026.05.22 15:02
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.05.22 15:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.22 14:02
No swaps are charged
2026.05.22 14:02
No swaps are charged
2026.05.22 14:02
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.05.22 14:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Core Precision
49 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
4.8K
USD
12
100%
218
68%
82%
2.06
3.48
USD
21%
1:500
Copy

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