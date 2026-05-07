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Chiwi's IT

CWDT GRID MEDIUM RISK

Chiwi's IT
Chiwi's IT

Chiwi's IT

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4 темы 1 комментарий
0 отзывов
Надежность
16 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 50 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 135%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
915
Прибыльных трейдов:
860 (93.98%)
Убыточных трейдов:
55 (6.01%)
Лучший трейд:
14.18 EUR
Худший трейд:
-14.55 EUR
Общая прибыль:
868.54 EUR (151 753 pips)
Общий убыток:
-184.69 EUR (24 356 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
126 (82.83 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
87.85 EUR (88)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.47
Торговая активность:
100.00%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
14.41%
Последний трейд:
2 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
54
Ср. время удержания:
2 дня
Фактор восстановления:
39.48
Длинных трейдов:
420 (45.90%)
Коротких трейдов:
495 (54.10%)
Профит фактор:
4.70
Мат. ожидание:
0.75 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
1.01 EUR
Средний убыток:
-3.36 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-1.64 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-14.55 EUR (1)
Прирост в месяц:
27.65%
Годовой прогноз:
335.54%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.03 EUR
Максимальная:
17.32 EUR (1.61%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
1.51% (11.63 EUR)
По эквити:
29.73% (292.43 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURCAD 117
GBPNZD 102
EURJPY 89
AUDNZD 75
AUDCAD 65
USDCHF 50
GBPCAD 50
CHFJPY 49
AUDJPY 48
NZDCAD 39
AUDUSD 36
GBPAUD 30
CADJPY 23
NZDJPY 20
EURNZD 18
NZDUSD 14
USDJPY 14
EURGBP 11
GBPJPY 10
NZDCHF 9
EURAUD 9
GBPUSD 8
AUDCHF 7
CADCHF 6
USDCAD 5
EURUSD 4
GBPCHF 4
EURCHF 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURCAD 64
GBPNZD 52
EURJPY 70
AUDNZD 48
AUDCAD 42
USDCHF 49
GBPCAD 31
CHFJPY 101
AUDJPY 33
NZDCAD 15
AUDUSD 25
GBPAUD 25
CADJPY 36
NZDJPY 18
EURNZD 29
NZDUSD 12
USDJPY 28
EURGBP 12
GBPJPY 18
NZDCHF 8
EURAUD 15
GBPUSD 8
AUDCHF 12
CADCHF 9
USDCAD 3
EURUSD 0
GBPCHF 11
EURCHF 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURCAD 11K
GBPNZD 12K
EURJPY 13K
AUDNZD 9.5K
AUDCAD 5.7K
USDCHF 4.6K
GBPCAD 6.2K
CHFJPY 17K
AUDJPY 5.8K
NZDCAD 2.7K
AUDUSD 2.9K
GBPAUD 4.9K
CADJPY 5.4K
NZDJPY 3.4K
EURNZD 4.2K
NZDUSD 1.4K
USDJPY 4.6K
EURGBP 1.1K
GBPJPY 3.2K
NZDCHF 759
EURAUD 2.2K
GBPUSD 987
AUDCHF 967
CADCHF 934
USDCAD 688
EURUSD 698
GBPCHF 913
EURCHF 604
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +14.18 EUR
Худший трейд: -15 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 88
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +82.83 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -1.64 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "RoboForex-ECN" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
TriveEurope-Live2
0.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
GrandMarkets-MT5 Live1
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 40
VantageInternational-Live 19
0.27 × 147
VantageMarkets-Live 19
0.33 × 106
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
VantageInternational-Live 21
0.38 × 21
ICMarkets-MT5
0.43 × 23
VantageMarkets-Live 13
0.46 × 90
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
Exness-MT5Real7
0.59 × 536
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
VantageMarkets-Live 10
0.86 × 126
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
ThreeTrader-Live
0.95 × 84
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.96 × 232
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
VantageMarkets-Live 21
1.00 × 1
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
еще 157...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

CWDT GRID — Medium Risk Grid Signal (MT5)

by Cyber Wolfdog Trading

CWDT GRID is a grid-style trading signal running a Medium Risk profile. The strategy may open multiple positions during ranging or corrective price action and manages exposure through structured scaling.

Risk & Reality Check (Please Read)

Grid-based approaches can experience floating drawdown and may increase exposure during strong directional moves. No results are guaranteed and subscriber performance can differ due to spreads, slippage, execution, connection stability, and broker conditions.

Risk Profile

  • Account configuration: Medium Risk (balanced approach)
  • Losses are possible. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Copying Guidance (Recommended)

To copy more safely, use your MetaTrader Signal settings:

  • Copy volume by % of equity (start conservative)
  • Max price deviation / slippage
  • Minimum equity stop (stop copying + close positions if equity drops below your limit)

Broker & VPS Advisory (Optional)

Cyber Wolfdog Trading can advise suitable brokers and recommend reliable VPS servers for stable execution and smoother copying performance.

Who This Signal Is For / Not For

✅ For traders who understand grid risk, accept drawdowns, and want systematic execution.
❌ Not for anyone expecting guaranteed profits or minimal drawdown at all times.


Broker IC Trading: https://www.ictrading.com/?camp=77685

Broker Darwinex: https://www.darwinex.com/register?ac=tJG5Kw7PU1XIBDhLReVNOdFhqbQ3LaOK7wHCxsQHh8U%3D&lang=en

Broker Darwinex Zero: https://www.darwinexzero.com?fpr=5zr17

Broker Roboforex:

Forex VPS (Stable VPS for MT5): https://www.forexvps.net/?aff=72872

MQL5 Seller Page (CyberWolfdog Trading): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/cyberwolfdog/seller

Patreon (Membership / Personal Assistance): https://www.patreon.com/c/cyberwolfdogtrading/membership

Website: https://ebooks.cyberwolfdogtrading.com/

Contact: https://linktr.ee/cyberwolfdogtrading




Нет отзывов
2026.07.02 20:51
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.07 20:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
CWDT GRID MEDIUM RISK
50 USD в месяц
135%
0
0
USD
1.2K
EUR
16
100%
915
93%
100%
4.70
0.75
EUR
30%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

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