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Chiwi's IT

CWDT GRID MEDIUM RISK

Chiwi's IT
Chiwi's IT

Chiwi's IT

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Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 134%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
905
Profit Trades:
850 (93.92%)
Loss Trades:
55 (6.08%)
Best trade:
14.18 EUR
Worst trade:
-14.55 EUR
Gross Profit:
861.55 EUR (150 574 pips)
Gross Loss:
-184.40 EUR (24 356 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
126 (82.83 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
87.85 EUR (88)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.47
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
14.41%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
57
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
39.10
Long Trades:
416 (45.97%)
Short Trades:
489 (54.03%)
Profit Factor:
4.67
Expected Payoff:
0.75 EUR
Average Profit:
1.01 EUR
Average Loss:
-3.35 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1.64 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14.55 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
27.15%
Annual Forecast:
329.86%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 EUR
Maximal:
17.32 EUR (1.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.51% (11.63 EUR)
By Equity:
29.73% (292.43 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURCAD 115
GBPNZD 101
EURJPY 89
AUDNZD 74
AUDCAD 64
USDCHF 50
GBPCAD 50
CHFJPY 49
AUDJPY 48
NZDCAD 39
AUDUSD 32
GBPAUD 30
CADJPY 23
NZDJPY 19
EURNZD 18
NZDUSD 14
USDJPY 14
EURGBP 11
GBPJPY 10
NZDCHF 9
EURAUD 9
GBPUSD 8
AUDCHF 7
CADCHF 6
USDCAD 5
EURUSD 4
GBPCHF 4
EURCHF 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURCAD 63
GBPNZD 52
EURJPY 70
AUDNZD 47
AUDCAD 42
USDCHF 49
GBPCAD 31
CHFJPY 101
AUDJPY 33
NZDCAD 15
AUDUSD 23
GBPAUD 25
CADJPY 36
NZDJPY 14
EURNZD 29
NZDUSD 12
USDJPY 28
EURGBP 12
GBPJPY 18
NZDCHF 8
EURAUD 15
GBPUSD 8
AUDCHF 12
CADCHF 9
USDCAD 3
EURUSD 0
GBPCHF 11
EURCHF 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURCAD 11K
GBPNZD 12K
EURJPY 13K
AUDNZD 9.3K
AUDCAD 5.7K
USDCHF 4.6K
GBPCAD 6.2K
CHFJPY 17K
AUDJPY 5.8K
NZDCAD 2.7K
AUDUSD 2.7K
GBPAUD 4.9K
CADJPY 5.4K
NZDJPY 2.8K
EURNZD 4.2K
NZDUSD 1.4K
USDJPY 4.6K
EURGBP 1.1K
GBPJPY 3.2K
NZDCHF 759
EURAUD 2.2K
GBPUSD 987
AUDCHF 967
CADCHF 934
USDCAD 688
EURUSD 698
GBPCHF 913
EURCHF 604
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +14.18 EUR
Worst trade: -15 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 88
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +82.83 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.64 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
TriveEurope-Live2
0.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
GrandMarkets-MT5 Live1
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 40
VantageInternational-Live 19
0.27 × 147
VantageMarkets-Live 19
0.33 × 106
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
VantageInternational-Live 21
0.38 × 21
ICMarkets-MT5
0.43 × 23
VantageMarkets-Live 13
0.46 × 90
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
Exness-MT5Real7
0.59 × 536
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
VantageMarkets-Live 10
0.86 × 126
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
ThreeTrader-Live
0.95 × 84
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.96 × 232
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
VantageMarkets-Live 21
1.00 × 1
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
157 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

CWDT GRID — Medium Risk Grid Signal (MT5)

by Cyber Wolfdog Trading

CWDT GRID is a grid-style trading signal running a Medium Risk profile. The strategy may open multiple positions during ranging or corrective price action and manages exposure through structured scaling.

Risk & Reality Check (Please Read)

Grid-based approaches can experience floating drawdown and may increase exposure during strong directional moves. No results are guaranteed and subscriber performance can differ due to spreads, slippage, execution, connection stability, and broker conditions.

Risk Profile

  • Account configuration: Medium Risk (balanced approach)
  • Losses are possible. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Copying Guidance (Recommended)

To copy more safely, use your MetaTrader Signal settings:

  • Copy volume by % of equity (start conservative)
  • Max price deviation / slippage
  • Minimum equity stop (stop copying + close positions if equity drops below your limit)

Broker & VPS Advisory (Optional)

Cyber Wolfdog Trading can advise suitable brokers and recommend reliable VPS servers for stable execution and smoother copying performance.

Who This Signal Is For / Not For

✅ For traders who understand grid risk, accept drawdowns, and want systematic execution.
❌ Not for anyone expecting guaranteed profits or minimal drawdown at all times.


Broker IC Trading: https://www.ictrading.com/?camp=77685

Broker Darwinex: https://www.darwinex.com/register?ac=tJG5Kw7PU1XIBDhLReVNOdFhqbQ3LaOK7wHCxsQHh8U%3D&lang=en

Broker Darwinex Zero: https://www.darwinexzero.com?fpr=5zr17

Broker Roboforex:

Forex VPS (Stable VPS for MT5): https://www.forexvps.net/?aff=72872

MQL5 Seller Page (CyberWolfdog Trading): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/cyberwolfdog/seller

Patreon (Membership / Personal Assistance): https://www.patreon.com/c/cyberwolfdogtrading/membership

Website: https://ebooks.cyberwolfdogtrading.com/

Contact: https://linktr.ee/cyberwolfdogtrading




No reviews
2026.07.02 20:51
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.07 20:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CWDT GRID MEDIUM RISK
50 USD per month
134%
0
0
USD
1.2K
EUR
16
100%
905
93%
100%
4.67
0.75
EUR
30%
1:500
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