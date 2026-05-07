- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCAD
|117
|GBPNZD
|111
|EURJPY
|89
|AUDNZD
|80
|AUDCAD
|65
|GBPCAD
|53
|USDCHF
|51
|CHFJPY
|49
|AUDJPY
|48
|NZDCAD
|41
|AUDUSD
|38
|GBPAUD
|30
|CADJPY
|23
|NZDJPY
|20
|EURNZD
|18
|NZDUSD
|14
|USDJPY
|14
|EURGBP
|11
|GBPJPY
|10
|NZDCHF
|9
|EURAUD
|9
|AUDCHF
|8
|GBPUSD
|8
|CADCHF
|6
|USDCAD
|5
|EURUSD
|4
|GBPCHF
|4
|EURCHF
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|EURCAD
|64
|GBPNZD
|58
|EURJPY
|70
|AUDNZD
|50
|AUDCAD
|42
|GBPCAD
|34
|USDCHF
|50
|CHFJPY
|101
|AUDJPY
|33
|NZDCAD
|16
|AUDUSD
|26
|GBPAUD
|25
|CADJPY
|36
|NZDJPY
|18
|EURNZD
|29
|NZDUSD
|12
|USDJPY
|28
|EURGBP
|12
|GBPJPY
|18
|NZDCHF
|8
|EURAUD
|15
|AUDCHF
|13
|GBPUSD
|8
|CADCHF
|9
|USDCAD
|3
|EURUSD
|0
|GBPCHF
|11
|EURCHF
|6
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|EURCAD
|11K
|GBPNZD
|13K
|EURJPY
|13K
|AUDNZD
|9.8K
|AUDCAD
|5.7K
|GBPCAD
|6.6K
|USDCHF
|4.7K
|CHFJPY
|17K
|AUDJPY
|5.8K
|NZDCAD
|3K
|AUDUSD
|3K
|GBPAUD
|4.9K
|CADJPY
|5.4K
|NZDJPY
|3.4K
|EURNZD
|4.2K
|NZDUSD
|1.4K
|USDJPY
|4.6K
|EURGBP
|1.1K
|GBPJPY
|3.2K
|NZDCHF
|759
|EURAUD
|2.2K
|AUDCHF
|1K
|GBPUSD
|987
|CADCHF
|934
|USDCAD
|688
|EURUSD
|698
|GBPCHF
|913
|EURCHF
|604
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GrandMarkets-MT5 Live1
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TriveEurope-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.23 × 40
|
VantageInternational-Live 19
|0.27 × 147
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|0.33 × 106
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
VantageInternational-Live 21
|0.38 × 21
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.43 × 23
|
VantageMarkets-Live 13
|0.46 × 90
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.59 × 536
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
|
VantageMarkets-Live 10
|0.86 × 126
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.95 × 84
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|0.96 × 232
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
DLSMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 21
|1.00 × 1
CWDT GRID — Medium Risk Grid Signal (MT5)
by Cyber Wolfdog Trading
CWDT GRID is a grid-style trading signal running a Medium Risk profile. The strategy may open multiple positions during ranging or corrective price action and manages exposure through structured scaling.
Risk & Reality Check (Please Read)
Grid-based approaches can experience floating drawdown and may increase exposure during strong directional moves. No results are guaranteed and subscriber performance can differ due to spreads, slippage, execution, connection stability, and broker conditions.
Risk Profile
- Account configuration: Medium Risk (balanced approach)
- Losses are possible. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Copying Guidance (Recommended)
To copy more safely, use your MetaTrader Signal settings:
- Copy volume by % of equity (start conservative)
- Max price deviation / slippage
- Minimum equity stop (stop copying + close positions if equity drops below your limit)
Broker & VPS Advisory (Optional)
Cyber Wolfdog Trading can advise suitable brokers and recommend reliable VPS servers for stable execution and smoother copying performance.
Who This Signal Is For / Not For
✅ For traders who understand grid risk, accept drawdowns, and want systematic execution.
❌ Not for anyone expecting guaranteed profits or minimal drawdown at all times.
Broker IC Trading: https://www.ictrading.com/?camp=77685
Broker Darwinex: https://www.darwinex.com/register?ac=tJG5Kw7PU1XIBDhLReVNOdFhqbQ3LaOK7wHCxsQHh8U%3D&lang=en
Broker Darwinex Zero: https://www.darwinexzero.com?fpr=5zr17
Forex VPS (Stable VPS for MT5): https://www.forexvps.net/?aff=72872
MQL5 Seller Page (CyberWolfdog Trading): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/cyberwolfdog/seller
Patreon (Membership / Personal Assistance): https://www.patreon.com/c/cyberwolfdogtrading/membership
Website: https://ebooks.cyberwolfdogtrading.com/
Contact: https://linktr.ee/cyberwolfdogtrading
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EUR
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