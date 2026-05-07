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Chiwi's IT

CWDT GRID MEDIUM RISK

Chiwi's IT
Chiwi's IT

Chiwi's IT

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可靠性
16
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 50 USD per 
增长自 2026 138%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
938
盈利交易:
882 (94.02%)
亏损交易:
56 (5.97%)
最好交易:
14.18 EUR
最差交易:
-14.55 EUR
毛利:
891.29 EUR (155 995 pips)
毛利亏损:
-195.41 EUR (26 447 pips)
最大连续赢利:
126 (82.83 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
87.85 EUR (88)
夏普比率:
0.46
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
14.41%
最近交易:
1 几小时前
每周交易:
70
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
40.18
长期交易:
429 (45.74%)
短期交易:
509 (54.26%)
利润因子:
4.56
预期回报:
0.74 EUR
平均利润:
1.01 EUR
平均损失:
-3.49 EUR
最大连续失误:
4 (-1.64 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-14.55 EUR (1)
每月增长:
27.19%
年度预测:
329.93%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.03 EUR
最大值:
17.32 EUR (1.61%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.51% (11.63 EUR)
净值:
29.73% (292.43 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURCAD 117
GBPNZD 111
EURJPY 89
AUDNZD 80
AUDCAD 65
GBPCAD 53
USDCHF 51
CHFJPY 49
AUDJPY 48
NZDCAD 41
AUDUSD 38
GBPAUD 30
CADJPY 23
NZDJPY 20
EURNZD 18
NZDUSD 14
USDJPY 14
EURGBP 11
GBPJPY 10
NZDCHF 9
EURAUD 9
AUDCHF 8
GBPUSD 8
CADCHF 6
USDCAD 5
EURUSD 4
GBPCHF 4
EURCHF 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURCAD 64
GBPNZD 58
EURJPY 70
AUDNZD 50
AUDCAD 42
GBPCAD 34
USDCHF 50
CHFJPY 101
AUDJPY 33
NZDCAD 16
AUDUSD 26
GBPAUD 25
CADJPY 36
NZDJPY 18
EURNZD 29
NZDUSD 12
USDJPY 28
EURGBP 12
GBPJPY 18
NZDCHF 8
EURAUD 15
AUDCHF 13
GBPUSD 8
CADCHF 9
USDCAD 3
EURUSD 0
GBPCHF 11
EURCHF 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURCAD 11K
GBPNZD 13K
EURJPY 13K
AUDNZD 9.8K
AUDCAD 5.7K
GBPCAD 6.6K
USDCHF 4.7K
CHFJPY 17K
AUDJPY 5.8K
NZDCAD 3K
AUDUSD 3K
GBPAUD 4.9K
CADJPY 5.4K
NZDJPY 3.4K
EURNZD 4.2K
NZDUSD 1.4K
USDJPY 4.6K
EURGBP 1.1K
GBPJPY 3.2K
NZDCHF 759
EURAUD 2.2K
AUDCHF 1K
GBPUSD 987
CADCHF 934
USDCAD 688
EURUSD 698
GBPCHF 913
EURCHF 604
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +14.18 EUR
最差交易: -15 EUR
最大连续赢利: 88
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +82.83 EUR
最大连续亏损: -1.64 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
GrandMarkets-MT5 Live1
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Live
0.00 × 1
TriveEurope-Live2
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 40
VantageInternational-Live 19
0.27 × 147
VantageMarkets-Live 19
0.33 × 106
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
VantageInternational-Live 21
0.38 × 21
ICMarkets-MT5
0.43 × 23
VantageMarkets-Live 13
0.46 × 90
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
Exness-MT5Real7
0.59 × 536
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
VantageMarkets-Live 10
0.86 × 126
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
ThreeTrader-Live
0.95 × 84
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.96 × 232
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
DLSMarkets-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 21
1.00 × 1
158 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

CWDT GRID — Medium Risk Grid Signal (MT5)

by Cyber Wolfdog Trading

CWDT GRID is a grid-style trading signal running a Medium Risk profile. The strategy may open multiple positions during ranging or corrective price action and manages exposure through structured scaling.

Risk & Reality Check (Please Read)

Grid-based approaches can experience floating drawdown and may increase exposure during strong directional moves. No results are guaranteed and subscriber performance can differ due to spreads, slippage, execution, connection stability, and broker conditions.

Risk Profile

  • Account configuration: Medium Risk (balanced approach)
  • Losses are possible. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Copying Guidance (Recommended)

To copy more safely, use your MetaTrader Signal settings:

  • Copy volume by % of equity (start conservative)
  • Max price deviation / slippage
  • Minimum equity stop (stop copying + close positions if equity drops below your limit)

Broker & VPS Advisory (Optional)

Cyber Wolfdog Trading can advise suitable brokers and recommend reliable VPS servers for stable execution and smoother copying performance.

Who This Signal Is For / Not For

✅ For traders who understand grid risk, accept drawdowns, and want systematic execution.
❌ Not for anyone expecting guaranteed profits or minimal drawdown at all times.


Broker IC Trading: https://www.ictrading.com/?camp=77685

Broker Darwinex: https://www.darwinex.com/register?ac=tJG5Kw7PU1XIBDhLReVNOdFhqbQ3LaOK7wHCxsQHh8U%3D&lang=en

Broker Darwinex Zero: https://www.darwinexzero.com?fpr=5zr17

Broker Roboforex:

Forex VPS (Stable VPS for MT5): https://www.forexvps.net/?aff=72872

MQL5 Seller Page (CyberWolfdog Trading): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/cyberwolfdog/seller

Patreon (Membership / Personal Assistance): https://www.patreon.com/c/cyberwolfdogtrading/membership

Website: https://ebooks.cyberwolfdogtrading.com/

Contact: https://linktr.ee/cyberwolfdogtrading




没有评论
2026.07.02 20:51
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.07 20:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
CWDT GRID MEDIUM RISK
每月50 USD
138%
0
0
USD
1.2K
EUR
16
100%
938
94%
100%
4.56
0.74
EUR
30%
1:500
复制

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