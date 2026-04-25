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ATHENS SAS

ATHENS SAS VIP SIGNAL

ATHENS SAS
ATHENS SAS

ATHENS SAS

5 (1)
I am a Machine Learning Researcher, Algorithmic Trading Engineer, and Founder & CEO of ATHENS S.A.S., a technology-driven firm focused on developing advanced AI-powered trading and automation solutions.
2 сигнала 1 комментарий
0 отзывов
Надежность
20 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 500 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 9%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
107
Прибыльных трейдов:
60 (56.07%)
Убыточных трейдов:
47 (43.93%)
Лучший трейд:
2 740.07 USD
Худший трейд:
-1 756.27 USD
Общая прибыль:
46 635.54 USD (67 502 pips)
Общий убыток:
-37 870.22 USD (54 803 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
12 (7 174.69 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
7 174.69 USD (12)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.10
Торговая активность:
24.90%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
38.53%
Последний трейд:
8 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
14
Ср. время удержания:
7 часов
Фактор восстановления:
1.31
Длинных трейдов:
106 (99.07%)
Коротких трейдов:
1 (0.93%)
Профит фактор:
1.23
Мат. ожидание:
81.92 USD
Средняя прибыль:
777.26 USD
Средний убыток:
-805.75 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
7 (-2 222.78 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-4 671.38 USD (5)
Прирост в месяц:
0.84%
Годовой прогноз:
10.18%
Алготрейдинг:
96%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
2 425.37 USD
Максимальная:
6 704.79 USD (6.00%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
5.99% (6 689.83 USD)
По эквити:
2.87% (3 085.99 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
GBPJPY 44
XAUUSD 42
NDX 10
CHFJPY 6
USDJPY 4
CADCHF 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
GBPJPY 2.4K
XAUUSD 5.6K
NDX -1.3K
CHFJPY -353
USDJPY 2.5K
CADCHF -58
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
GBPJPY 1.1K
XAUUSD 14K
NDX -2.4K
CHFJPY -670
USDJPY 1K
CADCHF -53
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +2 740.07 USD
Худший трейд: -1 756 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 12
Макс. серия проигрышей: 5
Макс. прибыль в серии: +7 174.69 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -2 222.78 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Darwinex-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.00 × 2
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.25 × 12
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 3
Darwinex-Live
1.20 × 308
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.57 × 42
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.50 × 2
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
2.58 × 24
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.22 × 18
VantageFXInternational-Live
4.36 × 25
Headway-Real
4.40 × 5
еще 13...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

ATHENS S.A.S. × VIP PREMIUM ALGORITHMIC TRADING PROGRAM

===========================================================================================
FULL TRADING PORTFOLIO + PRIVATE ACCESS TO ADVANCED ALGORITHMIC ECOSYSTEM
===========================================================================================

Contact the Founder AFTER PURCHASE for connection and acess to VIP Features

Portfolio of 6 Strategies in Multi-Asset Markets

ATHENS is a technology-driven financial services company focused on quantitative analysis, artificial intelligence, and advanced software engineering for global financial markets.

We design and deploy institutional-grade algorithmic trading systems, AI-driven predictive models, and data-centric frameworks for risk management, execution, and portfolio optimization.

Our approach integrates financial engineering, machine learning, and systematic trading methodologies to deliver scalable, consistent, and risk-adjusted performance.

TRADING PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE

From this signal, you will receive automated executions in:

BUY:

  • XAUUSD (Gold) – H1 (2 uncorrelated strategies)
  • GBPJPY – H1
  • USDJPY – H1
  • CHFJPY – H4

SELL:

  • USDCNH – H1

Our systems combine multiple quantitative approaches:

  • Trend-following models
  • Statistical crossovers
  • Support & resistance signal frameworks

The objective is true diversification, ensuring resilience across different market regimes.

PERFORMANCE METRICS

  • Return on January: 22.10%
  • Average Monthly Return: 6%
  • Max Drawdown: 5.71%
  • Win Rate: 59.23%
  • Recovery Factor: 6.58
  • Profit Factor: 2.32

TRANSPARENCY & VALIDATION

We provide:

  • Backtests of each strategy (20+ years)
  • Verified live performance
  • Fully auditable trading logic

Our philosophy is based on long-term consistency, disciplined execution, and controlled risk exposure.

REQUIREMENTS

  • Recommended Capital: $20.000
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Execution Mode: Hedging
  • VPS: Mandatory (24/7 stability)
  • Recommended Brokers: ICMarkets, IVMarkets, Vantage
VIP PREMIUM ADVANTAGES (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS)

This plan is designed for individuals seeking not only performance, but direct access to knowledge, infrastructure, and strategic development.

PRIVATE ACCESS ECOSYSTEM

Direct Founder Access

Communicate directly with the founder and lead quantitative strategist.

VIP DISCORD (ALGORITHMIC TRADING HUB)

Inside the private community, you gain:

  • Premium Customer Support (Priority 24/7)
  • Custom Strategy Development (FREE)
    → You fully own the strategies developed
  • AI-Driven Trading Systems (Exclusive)
    → New generation bots backed by ATHENS AI research
  • Monthly Personalized Reports
    → Tailored to your portfolio, risk profile, and objectives
  • ATHENS Weekly Newsletter
    → Institutional-grade market insights and macro analysis
  • 1:1 Mentorship (FREE)
    → Learn algorithmic trading directly from the founder
    → Strategy design, validation, optimization, and deployment

POSITIONING

This is not just a signal service.
This is a complete algorithmic trading ecosystem designed to:

  • Build long-term profitability
  • Transfer institutional-level knowledge
  • Provide scalable trading infrastructure
  • Develop independent algorithmic traders

LINKS & CONTACT


Нет отзывов
2026.06.14 23:44
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.12 00:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.05 23:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.03 08:15
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 69 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.02 11:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.29 14:59
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.28 17:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.26 10:50
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.25 10:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.12 06:02
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.07 15:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.06 05:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.06 04:45
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.28 15:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.28 13:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.25 15:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.25 14:26
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.04.25 14:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.25 14:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
ATHENS SAS VIP SIGNAL
500 USD в месяц
9%
0
0
USD
109K
USD
20
96%
107
56%
25%
1.23
81.92
USD
6%
1:200
Копировать

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