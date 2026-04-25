ATHENS S.A.S. × VIP PREMIUM ALGORITHMIC TRADING PROGRAM

=========================================================================================== Contact the Founder AFTER PURCHASE for connection and acess to VIP Features



Portfolio of 6 Strategies in Multi-Asset Markets

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ATHENS is a technology-driven financial services company focused on quantitative analysis, artificial intelligence, and advanced software engineering for global financial markets.

We design and deploy institutional-grade algorithmic trading systems, AI-driven predictive models, and data-centric frameworks for risk management, execution, and portfolio optimization.

Our approach integrates financial engineering, machine learning, and systematic trading methodologies to deliver scalable, consistent, and risk-adjusted performance.

TRADING PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE

From this signal, you will receive automated executions in:

BUY:

XAUUSD (Gold) – H1 (2 uncorrelated strategies)

GBPJPY – H1

USDJPY – H1

CHFJPY – H4

SELL:

USDCNH – H1

Our systems combine multiple quantitative approaches:

Trend-following models

Statistical crossovers

Support & resistance signal frameworks

The objective is true diversification, ensuring resilience across different market regimes.

PERFORMANCE METRICS

Return on January: 22.10%

Average Monthly Return: 6 %

Max Drawdown: 5.71 %

Win Rate: 59.23%

Recovery Factor: 6.58

Profit Factor: 2.32

TRANSPARENCY & VALIDATION

We provide:

Backtests of each strategy (20+ years)

Verified live performance

Fully auditable trading logic

Our philosophy is based on long-term consistency, disciplined execution, and controlled risk exposure.

REQUIREMENTS

Recommended Capital: $20.000

Leverage: 1:500

Execution Mode: Hedging

VPS: Mandatory (24/7 stability)

Recommended Brokers: ICMarkets, IVMarkets, Vantage

VIP PREMIUM ADVANTAGES (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS)

This plan is designed for individuals seeking not only performance, but direct access to knowledge, infrastructure, and strategic development.

PRIVATE ACCESS ECOSYSTEM

Direct Founder Access

Communicate directly with the founder and lead quantitative strategist.

VIP DISCORD (ALGORITHMIC TRADING HUB)

Inside the private community, you gain:

Premium Customer Support (Priority 24/7)

Custom Strategy Development (FREE)

→ You fully own the strategies developed

→ You fully own the strategies developed AI-Driven Trading Systems (Exclusive)

→ New generation bots backed by ATHENS AI research

→ New generation bots backed by ATHENS AI research Monthly Personalized Reports

→ Tailored to your portfolio, risk profile, and objectives

→ Tailored to your portfolio, risk profile, and objectives ATHENS Weekly Newsletter

→ Institutional-grade market insights and macro analysis

→ Institutional-grade market insights and macro analysis 1:1 Mentorship (FREE)

→ Learn algorithmic trading directly from the founder

→ Strategy design, validation, optimization, and deployment

POSITIONING

This is not just a signal service.

This is a complete algorithmic trading ecosystem designed to:

Build long-term profitability

Transfer institutional-level knowledge

Provide scalable trading infrastructure

Develop independent algorithmic traders

LINKS & CONTACT



