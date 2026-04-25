- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|46
|XAUUSD
|44
|NDX
|11
|CHFJPY
|6
|USDJPY
|4
|CADCHF
|2
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|GBPJPY
|639
|XAUUSD
|2.4K
|NDX
|-1.2K
|CHFJPY
|-353
|USDJPY
|2.5K
|CADCHF
|453
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|GBPJPY
|309
|XAUUSD
|9.8K
|NDX
|-2.3K
|CHFJPY
|-670
|USDJPY
|1K
|CADCHF
|358
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Darwinex-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.25 × 12
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.33 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.00 × 3
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.20 × 308
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.57 × 42
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|2.50 × 2
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|2.58 × 24
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.22 × 18
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|4.36 × 25
|
Headway-Real
|4.40 × 5
ATHENS S.A.S. × VIP PREMIUM ALGORITHMIC TRADING PROGRAM===========================================================================================
FULL TRADING PORTFOLIO + PRIVATE ACCESS TO ADVANCED ALGORITHMIC ECOSYSTEM
Contact the Founder AFTER PURCHASE for connection and acess to VIP Features
Portfolio of 6 Strategies in Multi-Asset Markets
ATHENS is a technology-driven financial services company focused on quantitative analysis, artificial intelligence, and advanced software engineering for global financial markets.
We design and deploy institutional-grade algorithmic trading systems, AI-driven predictive models, and data-centric frameworks for risk management, execution, and portfolio optimization.
Our approach integrates financial engineering, machine learning, and systematic trading methodologies to deliver scalable, consistent, and risk-adjusted performance.
TRADING PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE
From this signal, you will receive automated executions in:
BUY:
- XAUUSD (Gold) – H1 (2 uncorrelated strategies)
- GBPJPY – H1
- USDJPY – H1
- CHFJPY – H4
SELL:
- USDCNH – H1
Our systems combine multiple quantitative approaches:
- Trend-following models
- Statistical crossovers
- Support & resistance signal frameworks
The objective is true diversification, ensuring resilience across different market regimes.
PERFORMANCE METRICS
- Return on January: 22.10%
- Average Monthly Return: 6%
- Max Drawdown: 5.71%
- Win Rate: 59.23%
- Recovery Factor: 6.58
- Profit Factor: 2.32
TRANSPARENCY & VALIDATION
We provide:
- Backtests of each strategy (20+ years)
- Verified live performance
- Fully auditable trading logic
Our philosophy is based on long-term consistency, disciplined execution, and controlled risk exposure.
REQUIREMENTS
- Recommended Capital: $20.000
- Leverage: 1:500
- Execution Mode: Hedging
- VPS: Mandatory (24/7 stability)
- Recommended Brokers: ICMarkets, IVMarkets, Vantage
VIP PREMIUM ADVANTAGES (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS)
This plan is designed for individuals seeking not only performance, but direct access to knowledge, infrastructure, and strategic development.
PRIVATE ACCESS ECOSYSTEM
Direct Founder Access
Communicate directly with the founder and lead quantitative strategist.
VIP DISCORD (ALGORITHMIC TRADING HUB)
Inside the private community, you gain:
- Premium Customer Support (Priority 24/7)
- Custom Strategy Development (FREE)
→ You fully own the strategies developed
- AI-Driven Trading Systems (Exclusive)
→ New generation bots backed by ATHENS AI research
- Monthly Personalized Reports
→ Tailored to your portfolio, risk profile, and objectives
- ATHENS Weekly Newsletter
→ Institutional-grade market insights and macro analysis
- 1:1 Mentorship (FREE)
→ Learn algorithmic trading directly from the founder
→ Strategy design, validation, optimization, and deployment
POSITIONING
This is not just a signal service.
This is a complete algorithmic trading ecosystem designed to:
- Build long-term profitability
- Transfer institutional-level knowledge
- Provide scalable trading infrastructure
- Develop independent algorithmic traders
LINKS & CONTACT
- Website: https://athenssas.com/
- Backtesting: https://athenssas.com/#portfolio
- WhatsApp: +57-302-6634759
- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/athens-s-a-s/
USD
USD
USD