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ATHENS SAS

ATHENS SAS VIP SIGNAL

ATHENS SAS
ATHENS SAS

ATHENS SAS

5 (1)
I am a Machine Learning Researcher, Algorithmic Trading Engineer, and Founder & CEO of ATHENS S.A.S., a technology-driven firm focused on developing advanced AI-powered trading and automation solutions.
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可靠性
20
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 500 USD per 
增长自 2026 4%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
113
盈利交易:
62 (54.86%)
亏损交易:
51 (45.13%)
最好交易:
2 740.07 USD
最差交易:
-1 756.27 USD
毛利:
47 223.27 USD (68 073 pips)
毛利亏损:
-42 786.57 USD (59 511 pips)
最大连续赢利:
12 (7 174.69 USD)
最大连续盈利:
7 174.69 USD (12)
夏普比率:
0.05
交易活动:
26.94%
最大入金加载:
38.53%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
13
平均持有时间:
8 小时
采收率:
0.61
长期交易:
112 (99.12%)
短期交易:
1 (0.88%)
利润因子:
1.10
预期回报:
39.26 USD
平均利润:
761.67 USD
平均损失:
-838.95 USD
最大连续失误:
7 (-2 222.78 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-4 671.38 USD (5)
每月增长:
-3.18%
年度预测:
-38.53%
算法交易:
96%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
2 425.37 USD
最大值:
7 307.45 USD (6.54%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
6.55% (7 316.32 USD)
净值:
2.87% (3 085.99 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GBPJPY 46
XAUUSD 44
NDX 11
CHFJPY 6
USDJPY 4
CADCHF 2
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GBPJPY 639
XAUUSD 2.4K
NDX -1.2K
CHFJPY -353
USDJPY 2.5K
CADCHF 453
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GBPJPY 309
XAUUSD 9.8K
NDX -2.3K
CHFJPY -670
USDJPY 1K
CADCHF 358
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +2 740.07 USD
最差交易: -1 756 USD
最大连续赢利: 12
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +7 174.69 USD
最大连续亏损: -2 222.78 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Darwinex-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.00 × 2
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.25 × 12
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 3
Darwinex-Live
1.20 × 308
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.57 × 42
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.50 × 2
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
2.58 × 24
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.22 × 18
VantageFXInternational-Live
4.36 × 25
Headway-Real
4.40 × 5
13 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

ATHENS S.A.S. × VIP PREMIUM ALGORITHMIC TRADING PROGRAM

===========================================================================================
FULL TRADING PORTFOLIO + PRIVATE ACCESS TO ADVANCED ALGORITHMIC ECOSYSTEM
===========================================================================================

Contact the Founder AFTER PURCHASE for connection and acess to VIP Features

Portfolio of 6 Strategies in Multi-Asset Markets

ATHENS is a technology-driven financial services company focused on quantitative analysis, artificial intelligence, and advanced software engineering for global financial markets.

We design and deploy institutional-grade algorithmic trading systems, AI-driven predictive models, and data-centric frameworks for risk management, execution, and portfolio optimization.

Our approach integrates financial engineering, machine learning, and systematic trading methodologies to deliver scalable, consistent, and risk-adjusted performance.

TRADING PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE

From this signal, you will receive automated executions in:

BUY:

  • XAUUSD (Gold) – H1 (2 uncorrelated strategies)
  • GBPJPY – H1
  • USDJPY – H1
  • CHFJPY – H4

SELL:

  • USDCNH – H1

Our systems combine multiple quantitative approaches:

  • Trend-following models
  • Statistical crossovers
  • Support & resistance signal frameworks

The objective is true diversification, ensuring resilience across different market regimes.

PERFORMANCE METRICS

  • Return on January: 22.10%
  • Average Monthly Return: 6%
  • Max Drawdown: 5.71%
  • Win Rate: 59.23%
  • Recovery Factor: 6.58
  • Profit Factor: 2.32

TRANSPARENCY & VALIDATION

We provide:

  • Backtests of each strategy (20+ years)
  • Verified live performance
  • Fully auditable trading logic

Our philosophy is based on long-term consistency, disciplined execution, and controlled risk exposure.

REQUIREMENTS

  • Recommended Capital: $20.000
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Execution Mode: Hedging
  • VPS: Mandatory (24/7 stability)
  • Recommended Brokers: ICMarkets, IVMarkets, Vantage
VIP PREMIUM ADVANTAGES (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS)

This plan is designed for individuals seeking not only performance, but direct access to knowledge, infrastructure, and strategic development.

PRIVATE ACCESS ECOSYSTEM

Direct Founder Access

Communicate directly with the founder and lead quantitative strategist.

VIP DISCORD (ALGORITHMIC TRADING HUB)

Inside the private community, you gain:

  • Premium Customer Support (Priority 24/7)
  • Custom Strategy Development (FREE)
    → You fully own the strategies developed
  • AI-Driven Trading Systems (Exclusive)
    → New generation bots backed by ATHENS AI research
  • Monthly Personalized Reports
    → Tailored to your portfolio, risk profile, and objectives
  • ATHENS Weekly Newsletter
    → Institutional-grade market insights and macro analysis
  • 1:1 Mentorship (FREE)
    → Learn algorithmic trading directly from the founder
    → Strategy design, validation, optimization, and deployment

POSITIONING

This is not just a signal service.
This is a complete algorithmic trading ecosystem designed to:

  • Build long-term profitability
  • Transfer institutional-level knowledge
  • Provide scalable trading infrastructure
  • Develop independent algorithmic traders

LINKS & CONTACT


没有评论
2026.06.14 23:44
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.12 00:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.05 23:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.03 08:15
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 69 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.02 11:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.29 14:59
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.28 17:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.26 10:50
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.25 10:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.12 06:02
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.07 15:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.06 05:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.06 04:45
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.28 15:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.28 13:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.25 15:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.25 14:26
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.04.25 14:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.25 14:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
ATHENS SAS VIP SIGNAL
每月500 USD
4%
0
0
USD
104K
USD
20
96%
113
54%
27%
1.10
39.26
USD
7%
1:200
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