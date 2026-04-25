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ATHENS SAS

ATHENS SAS VIP SIGNAL

ATHENS SAS
ATHENS SAS

ATHENS SAS

5 (1)
I am a Machine Learning Researcher, Algorithmic Trading Engineer, and Founder & CEO of ATHENS S.A.S., a technology-driven firm focused on developing advanced AI-powered trading and automation solutions.
2 signals 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 500 USD per month
growth since 2026 7%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
105
Profit Trades:
58 (55.23%)
Loss Trades:
47 (44.76%)
Best trade:
2 740.07 USD
Worst trade:
-1 756.27 USD
Gross Profit:
45 282.32 USD (65 344 pips)
Gross Loss:
-37 861.59 USD (54 803 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (7 174.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 174.69 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
23.89%
Max deposit load:
38.53%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.11
Long Trades:
104 (99.05%)
Short Trades:
1 (0.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
70.67 USD
Average Profit:
780.73 USD
Average Loss:
-805.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-2 222.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 671.38 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
0.01%
Annual Forecast:
0.16%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 425.37 USD
Maximal:
6 704.79 USD (6.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.99% (6 689.83 USD)
By Equity:
2.87% (3 085.99 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPY 44
XAUUSD 41
NDX 9
CHFJPY 6
USDJPY 4
CADCHF 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 2.4K
XAUUSD 4.4K
NDX -1.5K
CHFJPY -353
USDJPY 2.5K
CADCHF -58
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY 1.1K
XAUUSD 12K
NDX -3.1K
CHFJPY -670
USDJPY 1K
CADCHF -53
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 740.07 USD
Worst trade: -1 756 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +7 174.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 222.78 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.00 × 2
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.25 × 12
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 3
Darwinex-Live
1.20 × 308
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.57 × 42
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.50 × 2
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
2.58 × 24
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.22 × 18
VantageFXInternational-Live
4.36 × 25
Headway-Real
4.40 × 5
13 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

ATHENS S.A.S. × VIP PREMIUM ALGORITHMIC TRADING PROGRAM

===========================================================================================
FULL TRADING PORTFOLIO + PRIVATE ACCESS TO ADVANCED ALGORITHMIC ECOSYSTEM
===========================================================================================

Contact the Founder AFTER PURCHASE for connection and acess to VIP Features

Portfolio of 6 Strategies in Multi-Asset Markets

ATHENS is a technology-driven financial services company focused on quantitative analysis, artificial intelligence, and advanced software engineering for global financial markets.

We design and deploy institutional-grade algorithmic trading systems, AI-driven predictive models, and data-centric frameworks for risk management, execution, and portfolio optimization.

Our approach integrates financial engineering, machine learning, and systematic trading methodologies to deliver scalable, consistent, and risk-adjusted performance.

TRADING PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE

From this signal, you will receive automated executions in:

BUY:

  • XAUUSD (Gold) – H1 (2 uncorrelated strategies)
  • GBPJPY – H1
  • USDJPY – H1
  • CHFJPY – H4

SELL:

  • USDCNH – H1

Our systems combine multiple quantitative approaches:

  • Trend-following models
  • Statistical crossovers
  • Support & resistance signal frameworks

The objective is true diversification, ensuring resilience across different market regimes.

PERFORMANCE METRICS

  • Return on January: 22.10%
  • Average Monthly Return: 6%
  • Max Drawdown: 5.71%
  • Win Rate: 59.23%
  • Recovery Factor: 6.58
  • Profit Factor: 2.32

TRANSPARENCY & VALIDATION

We provide:

  • Backtests of each strategy (20+ years)
  • Verified live performance
  • Fully auditable trading logic

Our philosophy is based on long-term consistency, disciplined execution, and controlled risk exposure.

REQUIREMENTS

  • Recommended Capital: $20.000
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Execution Mode: Hedging
  • VPS: Mandatory (24/7 stability)
  • Recommended Brokers: ICMarkets, IVMarkets, Vantage
VIP PREMIUM ADVANTAGES (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS)

This plan is designed for individuals seeking not only performance, but direct access to knowledge, infrastructure, and strategic development.

PRIVATE ACCESS ECOSYSTEM

Direct Founder Access

Communicate directly with the founder and lead quantitative strategist.

VIP DISCORD (ALGORITHMIC TRADING HUB)

Inside the private community, you gain:

  • Premium Customer Support (Priority 24/7)
  • Custom Strategy Development (FREE)
    → You fully own the strategies developed
  • AI-Driven Trading Systems (Exclusive)
    → New generation bots backed by ATHENS AI research
  • Monthly Personalized Reports
    → Tailored to your portfolio, risk profile, and objectives
  • ATHENS Weekly Newsletter
    → Institutional-grade market insights and macro analysis
  • 1:1 Mentorship (FREE)
    → Learn algorithmic trading directly from the founder
    → Strategy design, validation, optimization, and deployment

POSITIONING

This is not just a signal service.
This is a complete algorithmic trading ecosystem designed to:

  • Build long-term profitability
  • Transfer institutional-level knowledge
  • Provide scalable trading infrastructure
  • Develop independent algorithmic traders

LINKS & CONTACT


No reviews
2026.06.14 23:44
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.12 00:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.05 23:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.03 08:15
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 69 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.02 11:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.29 14:59
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.28 17:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.26 10:50
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.25 10:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.12 06:02
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.07 15:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.06 05:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.06 04:45
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.28 15:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.28 13:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.25 15:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.25 14:26
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.04.25 14:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.25 14:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ATHENS SAS VIP SIGNAL
500 USD per month
7%
0
0
USD
107K
USD
19
96%
105
55%
24%
1.19
70.67
USD
6%
1:200
Copy

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