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Matteo Buffagni

Sferica Trading Automation

Matteo Buffagni
Matteo Buffagni

Matteo Buffagni

5 (1)
1 сигнал
2 отзыва
Надежность
42 недели
6 / 11K USD
Копировать за 37 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 119%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
262
Прибыльных трейдов:
212 (80.91%)
Убыточных трейдов:
50 (19.08%)
Лучший трейд:
3 199.87 USD
Худший трейд:
-3 004.36 USD
Общая прибыль:
139 882.84 USD (56 412 pips)
Общий убыток:
-20 791.76 USD (8 028 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
20 (13 336.30 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
16 062.39 USD (14)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.55
Торговая активность:
77.26%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
68.44%
Последний трейд:
10 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
10
Ср. время удержания:
4 дня
Фактор восстановления:
18.19
Длинных трейдов:
128 (48.85%)
Коротких трейдов:
134 (51.15%)
Профит фактор:
6.73
Мат. ожидание:
454.55 USD
Средняя прибыль:
659.82 USD
Средний убыток:
-415.84 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
7 (-6.62 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-6 545.55 USD (3)
Прирост в месяц:
2.72%
Годовой прогноз:
33.02%
Алготрейдинг:
85%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
6 545.55 USD (4.28%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
4.28% (6 545.55 USD)
По эквити:
10.36% (19 768.16 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
NZDCAD 135
AUDCAD 68
EURUSD 59
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
NZDCAD 43K
AUDCAD 26K
EURUSD 50K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
NZDCAD 25K
AUDCAD 12K
EURUSD 12K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +3 199.87 USD
Худший трейд: -3 004 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 14
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +13 336.30 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -6.62 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Darwinex-Live-2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Darwinex-Live-2
0.15 × 26
FusionMarkets-Live
0.20 × 154
Axi-US03-Live
0.33 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live 3
0.41 × 64
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.45 × 755
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.68 × 117
VTMarkets-Live 3
2.67 × 3
RoboForex-ProCent
4.65 × 137
VTMarkets-Live 6
7.33 × 3
CAMarketsGlobal-Live
12.00 × 41
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

Overview: This is a fully automated technical algorithm specifically engineered for ranging and low-to-medium volatility market environments. Unlike trend-following systems that suffer during consolidation, this algorithm utilizes proprietary calculations to identify price exhaustion levels and capture mean-reversion moves with high precision.

Core Methodology:

  • Market Regime Detection: The algo uses a custom logic to distinguish between trending and ranging phases, only deploying capital when the probability of a price reversal within a defined corridor is optimal.

  • Proprietary Math: At its core, the system executes trades based on a multi-factor calculation of price deviation and volume flow, avoiding standard "lagging" indicators.

  • Precision Execution: Originally developed on TradingView and bridged to MetaTrader 4, the strategy benefits from sophisticated cloud-based signal processing.

Risk Management (The Gold Standard):

  • Strict Drawdown Control: With a historical Max Drawdown of only 4.28%, the strategy prioritizes capital preservation above all else.

  • No Dangerous Tactics: The algorithm does NOT use Martingale, Grid, or Arbitrage strategies. Every trade is protected by logic-based parameters.

  • Dynamic Exit: Positions are managed through a proprietary trailing logic that locks in profits while minimizing exposure time.

Investor Recommendations:

  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (Recommended $1,000+ for optimal lot sizing).

  • Leverage: 1:30 or higher.

  • Execution: Use a low-latency ECN broker



Средняя оценка:
M B
469
M B 2026.07.28 17:30   

its not the account i want to subscribe, the correct account is 904608

Gorthaur
76
Gorthaur 2026.07.01 09:20 
 

I've been using these Forex signals for a while now and it has brought me consistent profits until now. They DCA at strategic locations rather than a fixed interval which has worked out very well. I'm quite satisfied with the performance.

2026.08.03 00:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.29 12:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.20 10:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.19 04:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.02 12:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.02 09:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.29 16:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.26 18:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Sferica Trading Automation
37 USD в месяц
119%
6
11K
USD
219K
USD
42
85%
262
80%
77%
6.72
454.55
USD
10%
1:200
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

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