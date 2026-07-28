- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|135
|AUDCAD
|68
|EURUSD
|59
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|NZDCAD
|43K
|AUDCAD
|26K
|EURUSD
|50K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|NZDCAD
|25K
|AUDCAD
|12K
|EURUSD
|12K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Darwinex-Live-2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
Darwinex-Live-2
|0.15 × 26
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.20 × 154
|
Axi-US03-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live 3
|0.41 × 64
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.45 × 755
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.68 × 117
|
VTMarkets-Live 3
|2.67 × 3
|
RoboForex-ProCent
|4.65 × 137
|
VTMarkets-Live 6
|7.33 × 3
|
CAMarketsGlobal-Live
|12.00 × 41
Overview: This is a fully automated technical algorithm specifically engineered for ranging and low-to-medium volatility market environments. Unlike trend-following systems that suffer during consolidation, this algorithm utilizes proprietary calculations to identify price exhaustion levels and capture mean-reversion moves with high precision.
Core Methodology:
-
Market Regime Detection: The algo uses a custom logic to distinguish between trending and ranging phases, only deploying capital when the probability of a price reversal within a defined corridor is optimal.
-
Proprietary Math: At its core, the system executes trades based on a multi-factor calculation of price deviation and volume flow, avoiding standard "lagging" indicators.
-
Precision Execution: Originally developed on TradingView and bridged to MetaTrader 4, the strategy benefits from sophisticated cloud-based signal processing.
Risk Management (The Gold Standard):
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Strict Drawdown Control: With a historical Max Drawdown of only 4.28%, the strategy prioritizes capital preservation above all else.
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No Dangerous Tactics: The algorithm does NOT use Martingale, Grid, or Arbitrage strategies. Every trade is protected by logic-based parameters.
-
Dynamic Exit: Positions are managed through a proprietary trailing logic that locks in profits while minimizing exposure time.
Investor Recommendations:
-
Minimum Deposit: $500 (Recommended $1,000+ for optimal lot sizing).
-
Leverage: 1:30 or higher.
-
Execution: Use a low-latency ECN broker
USD
USD
USD
its not the account i want to subscribe, the correct account is 904608
I've been using these Forex signals for a while now and it has brought me consistent profits until now. They DCA at strategic locations rather than a fixed interval which has worked out very well. I'm quite satisfied with the performance.