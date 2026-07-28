The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Darwinex-Live-2 0.15 × 26 FusionMarkets-Live 0.21 × 151 Axi-US03-Live 0.33 × 3 FusionMarkets-Live 3 0.43 × 61 FusionMarkets-Demo 0.45 × 755 GoMarkets-Real 10 0.68 × 114 VTMarkets-Live 3 3.67 × 3 RoboForex-ProCent 4.63 × 134 VTMarkets-Live 6 9.33 × 3 CAMarketsGlobal-Live 12.00 × 41 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor