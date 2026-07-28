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Matteo Buffagni

Sferica Trading Automation

Matteo Buffagni
Matteo Buffagni

Matteo Buffagni

5 (1)
1 signal
2 reviews
Reliability
42 weeks
6 / 11K USD
Copy for 37 USD per month
growth since 2025 119%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
261
Profit Trades:
211 (80.84%)
Loss Trades:
50 (19.16%)
Best trade:
3 199.87 USD
Worst trade:
-3 004.36 USD
Gross Profit:
139 474.51 USD (56 224 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20 791.76 USD (8 028 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (13 336.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16 062.39 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.55
Trading activity:
77.26%
Max deposit load:
68.44%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
18.13
Long Trades:
127 (48.66%)
Short Trades:
134 (51.34%)
Profit Factor:
6.71
Expected Payoff:
454.72 USD
Average Profit:
661.02 USD
Average Loss:
-415.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-6.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 545.55 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
3.57%
Annual Forecast:
43.31%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
6 545.55 USD (4.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.28% (6 545.55 USD)
By Equity:
10.36% (19 768.16 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD 135
AUDCAD 67
EURUSD 59
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 43K
AUDCAD 26K
EURUSD 50K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 25K
AUDCAD 12K
EURUSD 12K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 199.87 USD
Worst trade: -3 004 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +13 336.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.62 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Darwinex-Live-2
0.15 × 26
FusionMarkets-Live
0.21 × 151
Axi-US03-Live
0.33 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live 3
0.43 × 61
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.45 × 755
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.68 × 114
VTMarkets-Live 3
3.67 × 3
RoboForex-ProCent
4.63 × 134
VTMarkets-Live 6
9.33 × 3
CAMarketsGlobal-Live
12.00 × 41
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Overview: This is a fully automated technical algorithm specifically engineered for ranging and low-to-medium volatility market environments. Unlike trend-following systems that suffer during consolidation, this algorithm utilizes proprietary calculations to identify price exhaustion levels and capture mean-reversion moves with high precision.

Core Methodology:

  • Market Regime Detection: The algo uses a custom logic to distinguish between trending and ranging phases, only deploying capital when the probability of a price reversal within a defined corridor is optimal.

  • Proprietary Math: At its core, the system executes trades based on a multi-factor calculation of price deviation and volume flow, avoiding standard "lagging" indicators.

  • Precision Execution: Originally developed on TradingView and bridged to MetaTrader 4, the strategy benefits from sophisticated cloud-based signal processing.

Risk Management (The Gold Standard):

  • Strict Drawdown Control: With a historical Max Drawdown of only 4.28%, the strategy prioritizes capital preservation above all else.

  • No Dangerous Tactics: The algorithm does NOT use Martingale, Grid, or Arbitrage strategies. Every trade is protected by logic-based parameters.

  • Dynamic Exit: Positions are managed through a proprietary trailing logic that locks in profits while minimizing exposure time.

Investor Recommendations:

  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (Recommended $1,000+ for optimal lot sizing).

  • Leverage: 1:30 or higher.

  • Execution: Use a low-latency ECN broker



Average rating:
M B
469
M B 2026.07.28 17:30   

its not the account i want to subscribe, the correct account is 904608

Gorthaur
76
Gorthaur 2026.07.01 09:20 
 

I've been using these Forex signals for a while now and it has brought me consistent profits until now. They DCA at strategic locations rather than a fixed interval which has worked out very well. I'm quite satisfied with the performance.

2026.08.03 00:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.29 12:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.20 10:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.19 04:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.02 12:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.02 09:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.29 16:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.26 18:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Sferica Trading Automation
37 USD per month
119%
6
11K
USD
219K
USD
42
85%
261
80%
77%
6.70
454.72
USD
10%
1:200
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

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