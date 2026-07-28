- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|135
|AUDCAD
|68
|EURUSD
|60
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|NZDCAD
|43K
|AUDCAD
|26K
|EURUSD
|51K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|NZDCAD
|25K
|AUDCAD
|12K
|EURUSD
|12K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Darwinex-Live-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
Overview: This is a fully automated technical algorithm specifically engineered for ranging and low-to-medium volatility market environments. Unlike trend-following systems that suffer during consolidation, this algorithm utilizes proprietary calculations to identify price exhaustion levels and capture mean-reversion moves with high precision.
Core Methodology:
-
Market Regime Detection: The algo uses a custom logic to distinguish between trending and ranging phases, only deploying capital when the probability of a price reversal within a defined corridor is optimal.
-
Proprietary Math: At its core, the system executes trades based on a multi-factor calculation of price deviation and volume flow, avoiding standard "lagging" indicators.
-
Precision Execution: Originally developed on TradingView and bridged to MetaTrader 4, the strategy benefits from sophisticated cloud-based signal processing.
Risk Management (The Gold Standard):
-
Strict Drawdown Control: With a historical Max Drawdown of only 4.28%, the strategy prioritizes capital preservation above all else.
-
No Dangerous Tactics: The algorithm does NOT use Martingale, Grid, or Arbitrage strategies. Every trade is protected by logic-based parameters.
-
Dynamic Exit: Positions are managed through a proprietary trailing logic that locks in profits while minimizing exposure time.
Investor Recommendations:
-
Minimum Deposit: $500 (Recommended $1,000+ for optimal lot sizing).
-
Leverage: 1:30 or higher.
-
Execution: Use a low-latency ECN broker
USD
USD
USD
its not the account i want to subscribe, the correct account is 904608
I've been using these Forex signals for a while now and it has brought me consistent profits until now. They DCA at strategic locations rather than a fixed interval which has worked out very well. I'm quite satisfied with the performance.