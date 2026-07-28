信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Sferica Trading Automation
Matteo Buffagni

Sferica Trading Automation

Matteo Buffagni
Matteo Buffagni

Matteo Buffagni

5 (1)
1 信号
2条评论
可靠性
42
6 / 11K USD
每月复制 37 USD per 
增长自 2025 120%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
263
盈利交易:
213 (80.98%)
亏损交易:
50 (19.01%)
最好交易:
3 199.87 USD
最差交易:
-3 004.36 USD
毛利:
140 825.90 USD (56 614 pips)
毛利亏损:
-20 791.76 USD (8 028 pips)
最大连续赢利:
20 (13 336.30 USD)
最大连续盈利:
16 062.39 USD (14)
夏普比率:
0.56
交易活动:
78.27%
最大入金加载:
68.44%
最近交易:
12 几小时前
每周交易:
10
平均持有时间:
4 天
采收率:
18.34
长期交易:
128 (48.67%)
短期交易:
135 (51.33%)
利润因子:
6.77
预期回报:
456.40 USD
平均利润:
661.15 USD
平均损失:
-415.84 USD
最大连续失误:
7 (-6.62 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-6 545.55 USD (3)
每月增长:
3.16%
年度预测:
38.39%
算法交易:
85%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
6 545.55 USD (4.28%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
4.28% (6 545.55 USD)
净值:
10.36% (19 768.16 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
NZDCAD 135
AUDCAD 68
EURUSD 60
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
NZDCAD 43K
AUDCAD 26K
EURUSD 51K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
NZDCAD 25K
AUDCAD 12K
EURUSD 12K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +3 199.87 USD
最差交易: -3 004 USD
最大连续赢利: 14
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +13 336.30 USD
最大连续亏损: -6.62 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Darwinex-Live-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Darwinex-Live-2
0.15 × 26
FusionMarkets-Live
0.20 × 157
Axi-US03-Live
0.33 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live 3
0.39 × 67
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.45 × 755
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.67 × 120
VTMarkets-Live 3
3.00 × 3
RoboForex-ProCent
4.66 × 140
VTMarkets-Live 6
7.33 × 3
CAMarketsGlobal-Live
12.00 × 41
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Overview: This is a fully automated technical algorithm specifically engineered for ranging and low-to-medium volatility market environments. Unlike trend-following systems that suffer during consolidation, this algorithm utilizes proprietary calculations to identify price exhaustion levels and capture mean-reversion moves with high precision.

Core Methodology:

  • Market Regime Detection: The algo uses a custom logic to distinguish between trending and ranging phases, only deploying capital when the probability of a price reversal within a defined corridor is optimal.

  • Proprietary Math: At its core, the system executes trades based on a multi-factor calculation of price deviation and volume flow, avoiding standard "lagging" indicators.

  • Precision Execution: Originally developed on TradingView and bridged to MetaTrader 4, the strategy benefits from sophisticated cloud-based signal processing.

Risk Management (The Gold Standard):

  • Strict Drawdown Control: With a historical Max Drawdown of only 4.28%, the strategy prioritizes capital preservation above all else.

  • No Dangerous Tactics: The algorithm does NOT use Martingale, Grid, or Arbitrage strategies. Every trade is protected by logic-based parameters.

  • Dynamic Exit: Positions are managed through a proprietary trailing logic that locks in profits while minimizing exposure time.

Investor Recommendations:

  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (Recommended $1,000+ for optimal lot sizing).

  • Leverage: 1:30 or higher.

  • Execution: Use a low-latency ECN broker



平均等级:
M B
469
M B 2026.07.28 17:30   

its not the account i want to subscribe, the correct account is 904608

Gorthaur
76
Gorthaur 2026.07.01 09:20 
 

I've been using these Forex signals for a while now and it has brought me consistent profits until now. They DCA at strategic locations rather than a fixed interval which has worked out very well. I'm quite satisfied with the performance.

2026.08.03 00:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.29 12:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.20 10:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.19 04:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.02 12:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.02 09:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.29 16:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.26 18:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Sferica Trading Automation
每月37 USD
120%
6
11K
USD
220K
USD
42
85%
263
80%
78%
6.77
456.40
USD
10%
1:200
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载