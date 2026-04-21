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Qi Kai Fan

VS Gold Portfolio Swing LMAX 10K LR

Qi Kai Fan
Qi Kai Fan

Qi Kai Fan

3.5 (2)
Hello everyone, nice to meet you all FX trading enthusiasts here in the mql5 community.
I have posted a certain number of signals, some of which are just for the convenience of my management. For example, some accounts with a leverage of 1000 cannot be followed due to system restrictions.
1 продукт 24 сигнала 1 тема
0 отзывов
Надежность
16 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 49 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 16%
LMAXMU-LIVE
1:100
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
556
Прибыльных трейдов:
292 (52.51%)
Убыточных трейдов:
264 (47.48%)
Лучший трейд:
293.02 USD
Худший трейд:
-150.19 USD
Общая прибыль:
6 467.81 USD (585 483 pips)
Общий убыток:
-4 882.02 USD (456 524 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
33 (750.62 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
774.60 USD (18)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.09
Торговая активность:
20.42%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
9.17%
Последний трейд:
3 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
46
Ср. время удержания:
3 часа
Фактор восстановления:
1.14
Длинных трейдов:
179 (32.19%)
Коротких трейдов:
377 (67.81%)
Профит фактор:
1.32
Мат. ожидание:
2.85 USD
Средняя прибыль:
22.15 USD
Средний убыток:
-18.49 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
22 (-1 047.67 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-1 047.67 USD (22)
Прирост в месяц:
7.41%
Годовой прогноз:
89.93%
Алготрейдинг:
99%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
632.15 USD
Максимальная:
1 392.55 USD (12.94%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
12.89% (1 387.83 USD)
По эквити:
4.58% (507.68 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD.lmx 556
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD.lmx 1.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD.lmx 129K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +293.02 USD
Худший трейд: -150 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 18
Макс. серия проигрышей: 22
Макс. прибыль в серии: +750.62 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -1 047.67 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "LMAXMU-LIVE" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Swing system combination to be a signal for larger account to copy.

As recently I got many reports on problem of copying scalper system, so I made a fully Swing System of Gold.

The whole system can pass through Backtest from 2018 till today. 

The MAX DD could be close to 10%~15% and APY 60~120%  according to BT above, it is worthy as good profit expected on long term.

Well, if u want to make even lower DD, just set fixed 0.01 if u can. 


If u decided to follow,  better to use LMAX also , and u can register with the link :    Click me.


Notes:

1/Better to use VPS close to my account's server. 

2/Min 7k usd is suggested, better same with mine, or more. 

3/well,  I also give a solution to small account users,  as I also open signal on 2 brokers which support Cent account. you can PM me.



Нет отзывов
2026.08.05 10:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 15:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.07 08:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.30 16:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.24 13:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.18 17:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.17 19:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.17 10:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.17 09:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.15 18:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.14 23:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.14 22:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.10 23:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.03 13:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.03 12:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.27 13:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.25 11:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.15 11:37
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.12 02:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
VS Gold Portfolio Swing LMAX 10K LR
49 USD в месяц
16%
0
0
USD
12K
USD
16
99%
556
52%
20%
1.32
2.85
USD
13%
1:100
Копировать

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