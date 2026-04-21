- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.lmx
|556
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSD.lmx
|1.6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSD.lmx
|129K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "LMAXMU-LIVE" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
Swing system combination to be a signal for larger account to copy.
As recently I got many reports on problem of copying scalper system, so I made a fully Swing System of Gold.
The whole system can pass through Backtest from 2018 till today.
The MAX DD could be close to 10%~15% and APY 60~120% according to BT above, it is worthy as good profit expected on long term.
Well, if u want to make even lower DD, just set fixed 0.01 if u can.
Notes:
1/Better to use VPS close to my account's server.
2/Min 7k usd is suggested, better same with mine, or more.
3/well, I also give a solution to small account users, as I also open signal on 2 brokers which support Cent account. you can PM me.
USD
USD
USD