Swing system combination to be a signal for larger account to copy.

As recently I got many reports on problem of copying scalper system, so I made a fully Swing System of Gold.

The whole system can pass through Backtest from 2018 till today.

The MAX DD could be close to 10%~15% and APY 60~120% according to BT above, it is worthy as good profit expected on long term.

Well, if u want to make even lower DD, just set fixed 0.01 if u can.





If u decided to follow, better to use LMAX also , and u can register with the link : Click me.







Notes: 1/Better to use VPS close to my account's server. 2/Min 7k usd is suggested, better same with mine, or more. 3/well, I also give a solution to small account users, as I also open signal on 2 brokers which support Cent account. you can PM me.







