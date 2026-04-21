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Qi Kai Fan

VS Gold Portfolio Swing LMAX 10K LR

Qi Kai Fan
Qi Kai Fan

Qi Kai Fan

3.5 (2)
Hello everyone, nice to meet you all FX trading enthusiasts here in the mql5 community.
I have posted a certain number of signals, some of which are just for the convenience of my management. For example, some accounts with a leverage of 1000 cannot be followed due to system restrictions.
1 product 24 signals 1 topic
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2026 14%
LMAXMU-LIVE
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
551
Profit Trades:
287 (52.08%)
Loss Trades:
264 (47.91%)
Best trade:
293.02 USD
Worst trade:
-150.19 USD
Gross Profit:
6 255.38 USD (571 735 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 880.58 USD (456 524 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (750.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
774.60 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
20.42%
Max deposit load:
9.17%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.99
Long Trades:
174 (31.58%)
Short Trades:
377 (68.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.28
Expected Payoff:
2.50 USD
Average Profit:
21.80 USD
Average Loss:
-18.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-1 047.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 047.67 USD (22)
Monthly growth:
5.45%
Annual Forecast:
66.18%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
632.15 USD
Maximal:
1 392.55 USD (12.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.89% (1 387.83 USD)
By Equity:
4.58% (507.68 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.lmx 551
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.lmx 1.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.lmx 115K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +293.02 USD
Worst trade: -150 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 22
Maximal consecutive profit: +750.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 047.67 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LMAXMU-LIVE" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Swing system combination to be a signal for larger account to copy.

As recently I got many reports on problem of copying scalper system, so I made a fully Swing System of Gold.

The whole system can pass through Backtest from 2018 till today. 

The MAX DD could be close to 10%~15% and APY 60~120%  according to BT above, it is worthy as good profit expected on long term.

Well, if u want to make even lower DD, just set fixed 0.01 if u can. 


If u decided to follow,  better to use LMAX also , and u can register with the link :    Click me.


Notes:

1/Better to use VPS close to my account's server. 

2/Min 7k usd is suggested, better same with mine, or more. 

3/well,  I also give a solution to small account users,  as I also open signal on 2 brokers which support Cent account. you can PM me.



No reviews
2026.08.05 10:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 15:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.07 08:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.30 16:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.24 13:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.18 17:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.17 19:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.17 10:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.17 09:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.15 18:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.14 23:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.14 22:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.10 23:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.03 13:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.03 12:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.27 13:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.25 11:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.15 11:37
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.12 02:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
VS Gold Portfolio Swing LMAX 10K LR
49 USD per month
14%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
16
99%
551
52%
20%
1.28
2.50
USD
13%
1:100
Copy

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