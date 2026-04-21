- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.lmx
|551
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.lmx
|1.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.lmx
|115K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LMAXMU-LIVE" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Swing system combination to be a signal for larger account to copy.
As recently I got many reports on problem of copying scalper system, so I made a fully Swing System of Gold.
The whole system can pass through Backtest from 2018 till today.
The MAX DD could be close to 10%~15% and APY 60~120% according to BT above, it is worthy as good profit expected on long term.
Well, if u want to make even lower DD, just set fixed 0.01 if u can.
Notes:
1/Better to use VPS close to my account's server.
2/Min 7k usd is suggested, better same with mine, or more.
3/well, I also give a solution to small account users, as I also open signal on 2 brokers which support Cent account. you can PM me.
USD
USD
USD