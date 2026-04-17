- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|111
|GBPUSD
|67
|USDJPY
|7
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|EURUSD
|432
|GBPUSD
|-3
|USDJPY
|-4
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|EURUSD
|4.4K
|GBPUSD
|-71
|USDJPY
|-91
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "BOSSAFX-Real" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
Awake Snake
This signal is based on a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for EURUSD on M5.
The strategy combines MACD momentum analysis with Williams %R timing and confirmation, allowing the system to identify short-term trading opportunities with precision and discipline. The goal is not overtrading, but selective execution under clearly defined market conditions.
Overview
This EA is optimized for EURUSD M5 and focuses on capturing high-quality intraday entries. It trades only when momentum and market timing are aligned through the combination of:
- MACD for trend and momentum direction
- Williams %R for entry timing and market exhaustion detection
The system opens only a few positions per week, which makes it suitable for traders who prefer a more selective and structured trading approach instead of high-frequency execution.
Performance
According to the tracked results, the EA achieved approximately 300% return over one year while operating with a moderate exposure level of around 33%.
The focus of the strategy is not just raw return, but the balance between:
- profitability,
- controlled market exposure,
- and disciplined trade selection.
Strategy Logic
The EA is built around the idea that the best entries appear when:
- MACD confirms directional momentum, and
- Williams %R confirms timing, pullback completion, or short-term exhaustion.
This combination helps filter out weaker market conditions and improves entry quality on the fast M5 timeframe.
In simple terms:
- MACD answers: what is the direction and momentum?
- Williams %R answers: is this the right moment to enter?
Key Advantages
- Specialized for EURUSD M5
- Fully automated execution
- Selective trading logic with only a few trades per week
- Strategy based on the combination of momentum + timing
- Built for traders looking for a balance between growth and controlled activity
- Designed to avoid random entries and unnecessary overtrading
Risk Profile
This is not a random scalping system and not a chaotic high-frequency robot. The EA is designed to trade only when its conditions are met.
As always, past performance does not guarantee future results, but the system has shown strong historical behavior on EURUSD and is intended for traders who value a rules-based and disciplined algorithmic approach.
Recommended Use
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Symbol: EURUSD
- Timeframe: M5
- Execution: low spread / stable broker environment recommended
- VPS: recommended for best execution quality
Final Note
If you are looking for an EURUSD M5 automated trading signal based on a logical combination of MACD momentum and Williams %R confirmation, with selective execution and strong historical performance, this signal may be a very good fit.
This EA was created for traders who prefer:
- clear strategy rules,
- controlled market participation,
- and algorithmic discipline over emotional trading.
USD
PLN
PLN