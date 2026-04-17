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Marcin Turowski

Awake Snake

Marcin Turowski
Marcin Turowski

Marcin Turowski

0 отзывов
Надежность
42 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 135%
BOSSAFX-Real
1:100
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
185
Прибыльных трейдов:
101 (54.59%)
Убыточных трейдов:
84 (45.41%)
Лучший трейд:
738.20 PLN
Худший трейд:
-374.63 PLN
Общая прибыль:
3 057.59 PLN (12 856 pips)
Общий убыток:
-1 627.15 PLN (8 588 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
15 (39.42 PLN)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
738.20 PLN (1)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.12
Торговая активность:
47.17%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
132.88%
Последний трейд:
4 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
2
Ср. время удержания:
10 часов
Фактор восстановления:
3.48
Длинных трейдов:
89 (48.11%)
Коротких трейдов:
96 (51.89%)
Профит фактор:
1.88
Мат. ожидание:
7.73 PLN
Средняя прибыль:
30.27 PLN
Средний убыток:
-19.37 PLN
Макс. серия проигрышей:
5 (-143.13 PLN)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-410.89 PLN (2)
Прирост в месяц:
34.81%
Годовой прогноз:
422.33%
Алготрейдинг:
31%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
80.21 PLN
Максимальная:
410.89 PLN (39.75%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
24.02% (410.89 PLN)
По эквити:
25.10% (429.42 PLN)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSD 111
GBPUSD 67
USDJPY 7
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSD 432
GBPUSD -3
USDJPY -4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSD 4.4K
GBPUSD -71
USDJPY -91
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +738.20 PLN
Худший трейд: -375 PLN
Макс. серия выигрышей: 1
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +39.42 PLN
Макс. убыток в серии: -143.13 PLN

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "BOSSAFX-Real" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Awake Snake

This signal is based on a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for EURUSD on M5.

The strategy combines MACD momentum analysis with Williams %R timing and confirmation, allowing the system to identify short-term trading opportunities with precision and discipline. The goal is not overtrading, but selective execution under clearly defined market conditions.

Overview

This EA is optimized for EURUSD M5 and focuses on capturing high-quality intraday entries. It trades only when momentum and market timing are aligned through the combination of:

  • MACD for trend and momentum direction
  • Williams %R for entry timing and market exhaustion detection

The system opens only a few positions per week, which makes it suitable for traders who prefer a more selective and structured trading approach instead of high-frequency execution.

Performance

According to the tracked results, the EA achieved approximately 300% return over one year while operating with a moderate exposure level of around 33%.

The focus of the strategy is not just raw return, but the balance between:

  • profitability,
  • controlled market exposure,
  • and disciplined trade selection.

Strategy Logic

The EA is built around the idea that the best entries appear when:

  • MACD confirms directional momentum, and
  • Williams %R confirms timing, pullback completion, or short-term exhaustion.

This combination helps filter out weaker market conditions and improves entry quality on the fast M5 timeframe.

In simple terms:

  • MACD answers: what is the direction and momentum?
  • Williams %R answers: is this the right moment to enter?

Key Advantages

  • Specialized for EURUSD M5
  • Fully automated execution
  • Selective trading logic with only a few trades per week
  • Strategy based on the combination of momentum + timing
  • Built for traders looking for a balance between growth and controlled activity
  • Designed to avoid random entries and unnecessary overtrading

Risk Profile

This is not a random scalping system and not a chaotic high-frequency robot. The EA is designed to trade only when its conditions are met.

As always, past performance does not guarantee future results, but the system has shown strong historical behavior on EURUSD and is intended for traders who value a rules-based and disciplined algorithmic approach.

Recommended Use

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: EURUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Execution: low spread / stable broker environment recommended
  • VPS: recommended for best execution quality

Final Note

If you are looking for an EURUSD M5 automated trading signal based on a logical combination of MACD momentum and Williams %R confirmation, with selective execution and strong historical performance, this signal may be a very good fit.

This EA was created for traders who prefer:

  • clear strategy rules,
  • controlled market participation,
  • and algorithmic discipline over emotional trading.
Нет отзывов
2026.08.06 11:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.03 01:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.29 11:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.03 05:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.24 06:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.18 19:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.28 11:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.45% of days out of 224 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.20 11:28
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.19 07:10
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 34 days. This comprises 15.81% of days out of the 215 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.15 05:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.14 10:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.08 08:53
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.06 12:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.06 06:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.04 15:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.30 09:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.04.17 11:04
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 22 days. This comprises 10.78% of days out of the 204 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.17 11:04
80% of trades performed within 8 days. This comprises 3.92% of days out of the 204 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
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Баланс
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В плюсе
Активность
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Мат. ожидание
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Awake Snake
30 USD в месяц
135%
0
0
USD
2.5K
PLN
42
31%
185
54%
47%
1.87
7.73
PLN
25%
1:100
Копировать

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