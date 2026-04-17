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Marcin Turowski

Awake Snake

Marcin Turowski
Marcin Turowski

Marcin Turowski

0条评论
可靠性
43
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 141%
BOSSAFX-Real
1:100
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
186
盈利交易:
102 (54.83%)
亏损交易:
84 (45.16%)
最好交易:
738.20 PLN
最差交易:
-374.63 PLN
毛利:
3 126.55 PLN (12 964 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 627.15 PLN (8 588 pips)
最大连续赢利:
15 (39.42 PLN)
最大连续盈利:
738.20 PLN (1)
夏普比率:
0.12
交易活动:
47.17%
最大入金加载:
132.88%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
2
平均持有时间:
10 小时
采收率:
3.65
长期交易:
90 (48.39%)
短期交易:
96 (51.61%)
利润因子:
1.92
预期回报:
8.06 PLN
平均利润:
30.65 PLN
平均损失:
-19.37 PLN
最大连续失误:
5 (-143.13 PLN)
最大连续亏损:
-410.89 PLN (2)
每月增长:
34.91%
年度预测:
423.54%
算法交易:
32%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
80.21 PLN
最大值:
410.89 PLN (39.75%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
24.02% (410.89 PLN)
净值:
25.10% (429.42 PLN)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD 112
GBPUSD 67
USDJPY 7
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD 452
GBPUSD -3
USDJPY -4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD 4.5K
GBPUSD -71
USDJPY -91
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +738.20 PLN
最差交易: -375 PLN
最大连续赢利: 1
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +39.42 PLN
最大连续亏损: -143.13 PLN

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 BOSSAFX-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Awake Snake

This signal is based on a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for EURUSD on M5.

The strategy combines MACD momentum analysis with Williams %R timing and confirmation, allowing the system to identify short-term trading opportunities with precision and discipline. The goal is not overtrading, but selective execution under clearly defined market conditions.

Overview

This EA is optimized for EURUSD M5 and focuses on capturing high-quality intraday entries. It trades only when momentum and market timing are aligned through the combination of:

  • MACD for trend and momentum direction
  • Williams %R for entry timing and market exhaustion detection

The system opens only a few positions per week, which makes it suitable for traders who prefer a more selective and structured trading approach instead of high-frequency execution.

Performance

According to the tracked results, the EA achieved approximately 300% return over one year while operating with a moderate exposure level of around 33%.

The focus of the strategy is not just raw return, but the balance between:

  • profitability,
  • controlled market exposure,
  • and disciplined trade selection.

Strategy Logic

The EA is built around the idea that the best entries appear when:

  • MACD confirms directional momentum, and
  • Williams %R confirms timing, pullback completion, or short-term exhaustion.

This combination helps filter out weaker market conditions and improves entry quality on the fast M5 timeframe.

In simple terms:

  • MACD answers: what is the direction and momentum?
  • Williams %R answers: is this the right moment to enter?

Key Advantages

  • Specialized for EURUSD M5
  • Fully automated execution
  • Selective trading logic with only a few trades per week
  • Strategy based on the combination of momentum + timing
  • Built for traders looking for a balance between growth and controlled activity
  • Designed to avoid random entries and unnecessary overtrading

Risk Profile

This is not a random scalping system and not a chaotic high-frequency robot. The EA is designed to trade only when its conditions are met.

As always, past performance does not guarantee future results, but the system has shown strong historical behavior on EURUSD and is intended for traders who value a rules-based and disciplined algorithmic approach.

Recommended Use

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: EURUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Execution: low spread / stable broker environment recommended
  • VPS: recommended for best execution quality

Final Note

If you are looking for an EURUSD M5 automated trading signal based on a logical combination of MACD momentum and Williams %R confirmation, with selective execution and strong historical performance, this signal may be a very good fit.

This EA was created for traders who prefer:

  • clear strategy rules,
  • controlled market participation,
  • and algorithmic discipline over emotional trading.
没有评论
2026.08.06 11:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.03 01:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.29 11:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.03 05:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.24 06:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.18 19:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.28 11:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.45% of days out of 224 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.20 11:28
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.19 07:10
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 34 days. This comprises 15.81% of days out of the 215 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.15 05:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.14 10:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.08 08:53
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.06 12:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.06 06:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.04 15:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.30 09:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.04.17 11:04
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 22 days. This comprises 10.78% of days out of the 204 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.17 11:04
80% of trades performed within 8 days. This comprises 3.92% of days out of the 204 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Awake Snake
每月30 USD
141%
0
0
USD
2.6K
PLN
43
32%
186
54%
47%
1.92
8.06
PLN
25%
1:100
复制

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