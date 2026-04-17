Awake Snake

This signal is based on a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for EURUSD on M5.

The strategy combines MACD momentum analysis with Williams %R timing and confirmation, allowing the system to identify short-term trading opportunities with precision and discipline. The goal is not overtrading, but selective execution under clearly defined market conditions.

Overview

This EA is optimized for EURUSD M5 and focuses on capturing high-quality intraday entries. It trades only when momentum and market timing are aligned through the combination of:

MACD for trend and momentum direction

for trend and momentum direction Williams %R for entry timing and market exhaustion detection

The system opens only a few positions per week, which makes it suitable for traders who prefer a more selective and structured trading approach instead of high-frequency execution.

Performance

According to the tracked results, the EA achieved approximately 300% return over one year while operating with a moderate exposure level of around 33%.

The focus of the strategy is not just raw return, but the balance between:

profitability,

controlled market exposure,

and disciplined trade selection.

Strategy Logic

The EA is built around the idea that the best entries appear when:

MACD confirms directional momentum , and

, and Williams %R confirms timing, pullback completion, or short-term exhaustion.

This combination helps filter out weaker market conditions and improves entry quality on the fast M5 timeframe.

In simple terms:

MACD answers: what is the direction and momentum?

answers: what is the direction and momentum? Williams %R answers: is this the right moment to enter?

Key Advantages

Specialized for EURUSD M5

Fully automated execution

Selective trading logic with only a few trades per week

Strategy based on the combination of momentum + timing

Built for traders looking for a balance between growth and controlled activity

Designed to avoid random entries and unnecessary overtrading

Risk Profile

This is not a random scalping system and not a chaotic high-frequency robot. The EA is designed to trade only when its conditions are met.

As always, past performance does not guarantee future results, but the system has shown strong historical behavior on EURUSD and is intended for traders who value a rules-based and disciplined algorithmic approach.

Recommended Use

Platform: MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 5 Symbol: EURUSD

EURUSD Timeframe: M5

M5 Execution: low spread / stable broker environment recommended

low spread / stable broker environment recommended VPS: recommended for best execution quality

Final Note

If you are looking for an EURUSD M5 automated trading signal based on a logical combination of MACD momentum and Williams %R confirmation, with selective execution and strong historical performance, this signal may be a very good fit.

This EA was created for traders who prefer: