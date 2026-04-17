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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Awake Snake
Marcin Turowski

Awake Snake

Marcin Turowski
Marcin Turowski

Marcin Turowski

0 reviews
Reliability
42 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 135%
BOSSAFX-Real
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
185
Profit Trades:
101 (54.59%)
Loss Trades:
84 (45.41%)
Best trade:
738.20 PLN
Worst trade:
-374.63 PLN
Gross Profit:
3 057.59 PLN (12 856 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 627.15 PLN (8 588 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (39.42 PLN)
Maximal consecutive profit:
738.20 PLN (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
47.17%
Max deposit load:
132.88%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.48
Long Trades:
89 (48.11%)
Short Trades:
96 (51.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.88
Expected Payoff:
7.73 PLN
Average Profit:
30.27 PLN
Average Loss:
-19.37 PLN
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-143.13 PLN)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-410.89 PLN (2)
Monthly growth:
34.81%
Annual Forecast:
422.33%
Algo trading:
31%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
80.21 PLN
Maximal:
410.89 PLN (39.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.02% (410.89 PLN)
By Equity:
25.10% (429.42 PLN)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 111
GBPUSD 67
USDJPY 7
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 432
GBPUSD -3
USDJPY -4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 4.4K
GBPUSD -71
USDJPY -91
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +738.20 PLN
Worst trade: -375 PLN
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +39.42 PLN
Maximal consecutive loss: -143.13 PLN

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BOSSAFX-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Awake Snake

This signal is based on a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for EURUSD on M5.

The strategy combines MACD momentum analysis with Williams %R timing and confirmation, allowing the system to identify short-term trading opportunities with precision and discipline. The goal is not overtrading, but selective execution under clearly defined market conditions.

Overview

This EA is optimized for EURUSD M5 and focuses on capturing high-quality intraday entries. It trades only when momentum and market timing are aligned through the combination of:

  • MACD for trend and momentum direction
  • Williams %R for entry timing and market exhaustion detection

The system opens only a few positions per week, which makes it suitable for traders who prefer a more selective and structured trading approach instead of high-frequency execution.

Performance

According to the tracked results, the EA achieved approximately 300% return over one year while operating with a moderate exposure level of around 33%.

The focus of the strategy is not just raw return, but the balance between:

  • profitability,
  • controlled market exposure,
  • and disciplined trade selection.

Strategy Logic

The EA is built around the idea that the best entries appear when:

  • MACD confirms directional momentum, and
  • Williams %R confirms timing, pullback completion, or short-term exhaustion.

This combination helps filter out weaker market conditions and improves entry quality on the fast M5 timeframe.

In simple terms:

  • MACD answers: what is the direction and momentum?
  • Williams %R answers: is this the right moment to enter?

Key Advantages

  • Specialized for EURUSD M5
  • Fully automated execution
  • Selective trading logic with only a few trades per week
  • Strategy based on the combination of momentum + timing
  • Built for traders looking for a balance between growth and controlled activity
  • Designed to avoid random entries and unnecessary overtrading

Risk Profile

This is not a random scalping system and not a chaotic high-frequency robot. The EA is designed to trade only when its conditions are met.

As always, past performance does not guarantee future results, but the system has shown strong historical behavior on EURUSD and is intended for traders who value a rules-based and disciplined algorithmic approach.

Recommended Use

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: EURUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Execution: low spread / stable broker environment recommended
  • VPS: recommended for best execution quality

Final Note

If you are looking for an EURUSD M5 automated trading signal based on a logical combination of MACD momentum and Williams %R confirmation, with selective execution and strong historical performance, this signal may be a very good fit.

This EA was created for traders who prefer:

  • clear strategy rules,
  • controlled market participation,
  • and algorithmic discipline over emotional trading.
No reviews
2026.08.06 11:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.03 01:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.29 11:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.03 05:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.24 06:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.18 19:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.28 11:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.45% of days out of 224 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.20 11:28
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.19 07:10
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 34 days. This comprises 15.81% of days out of the 215 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.15 05:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.14 10:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.08 08:53
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.06 12:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.06 06:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.04 15:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.30 09:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.04.17 11:04
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 22 days. This comprises 10.78% of days out of the 204 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.17 11:04
80% of trades performed within 8 days. This comprises 3.92% of days out of the 204 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Awake Snake
30 USD per month
135%
0
0
USD
2.5K
PLN
42
31%
185
54%
47%
1.87
7.73
PLN
25%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.