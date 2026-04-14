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Erxiao Chen

Boomerang2

Erxiao Chen
Erxiao Chen

Erxiao Chen

1 тема 1 комментарий
0 отзывов
32 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 98 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 -58%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
Как подписаться?
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  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
6 738
Прибыльных трейдов:
4 032 (59.83%)
Убыточных трейдов:
2 706 (40.16%)
Лучший трейд:
248.22 USD
Худший трейд:
-678.02 USD
Общая прибыль:
128 669.30 USD (11 835 850 pips)
Общий убыток:
-127 467.18 USD (11 510 210 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
71 (1 978.69 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
2 825.67 USD (51)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.01
Торговая активность:
100.00%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
29.28%
Последний трейд:
32 минуты
Трейдов в неделю:
368
Ср. время удержания:
16 часов
Фактор восстановления:
0.05
Длинных трейдов:
3 772 (55.98%)
Коротких трейдов:
2 966 (44.02%)
Профит фактор:
1.01
Мат. ожидание:
0.18 USD
Средняя прибыль:
31.91 USD
Средний убыток:
-47.11 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
80 (-2 560.02 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-6 601.21 USD (11)
Прирост в месяц:
1.89%
Годовой прогноз:
22.92%
Алготрейдинг:
99%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
8 310.66 USD
Максимальная:
21 961.07 USD (92.86%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
92.14% (21 790.42 USD)
По эквити:
68.01% (6 132.07 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 6738
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 1.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 326K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +248.22 USD
Худший трейд: -678 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 51
Макс. серия проигрышей: 11
Макс. прибыль в серии: +1 978.69 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -2 560.02 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 5
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 4
Xellion-Live
0.00 × 3
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.14 × 7
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
0.50 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
2.92 × 12
VantageMarkets-Live 19
5.40 × 25
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.66 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
9.96 × 114
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.81 × 223
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
11.50 × 12
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
15.84 × 241
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.47 × 151
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

The Boomerang strategy is a forex trading approach that combines classic breakout principles with Martingale elements, designed to capture profits in both ranging and trending markets. It primarily uses the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as its core indicator, typically applied on H1 to H4 timeframes. The strategy aims to identify small price targets, allowing traders to secure modest gains during flat market conditions while capitalizing on larger moves when trends develop.

Key Components:

  • Indicator:​ 18-period EMA on H4 chart (adjustable based on preference)

  • Timeframes:​ H1-H4, with H4 used for entry signals and lower timeframes for closer trade monitoring

  • Entry Conditions:

    • Long:​ Price must be above the EMA on H4 chart and above the previous H4 bar's median price

    • Short:​ Price must be below the EMA on H4 chart and below the previous H4 bar's median price

Strategy Logic:

The Boomerang system operates on the principle of mean reversion—prices tend to return to their average over time. When combined with Martingale position-sizing (increasing lot sizes after losses), it seeks to recover from drawdowns during consolidation phases and maximize profits during sustained trends. This dual nature makes it adaptable to different market environments.

MT5 Implementation:

On MT5, traders can implement this strategy through custom Expert Advisors (EAs) or manually by applying the EMA indicator and following the entry rules. The platform's advanced backtesting capabilities allow for thorough optimization of parameters like EMA period, lot sizing rules, and stop-loss/take-profit levels.

Risk Considerations:

While the Martingale component can enhance profitability in trending markets, it also increases risk during prolonged periods of consolidation. Proper risk management—including position sizing limits, maximum drawdown controls, and the use of stop-loss orders—is essential when deploying this strategy.

The Boomerang strategy's strength lies in its flexibility to generate consistent small gains while remaining positioned for larger trend-based opportunities, making it a popular choice among forex traders using the MT5 platform.


Нет отзывов
2026.07.12 23:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.19 15:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.18 02:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.18 01:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.15 08:35
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.06 00:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.04 12:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.04 11:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.04 10:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.04 05:39
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.04 04:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.04 01:35
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.01 15:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.01 14:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.01 13:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.01 07:53
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.01 06:51
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.30 09:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.30 08:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.30 03:31
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
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Boomerang2
98 USD в месяц
-58%
0
0
USD
17K
USD
32
99%
6 738
59%
100%
1.00
0.18
USD
92%
1:500
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