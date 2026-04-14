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Erxiao Chen

Boomerang2

Erxiao Chen
Erxiao Chen

Erxiao Chen

1 主题 1 评论
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32
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 98 USD per 
增长自 2026 -59%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
6 772
盈利交易:
4 042 (59.68%)
亏损交易:
2 730 (40.31%)
最好交易:
248.22 USD
最差交易:
-678.02 USD
毛利:
129 041.59 USD (11 873 941 pips)
毛利亏损:
-128 273.16 USD (11 591 141 pips)
最大连续赢利:
71 (1 978.69 USD)
最大连续盈利:
2 825.67 USD (51)
夏普比率:
0.01
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
29.28%
最近交易:
5 几分钟前
每周交易:
207
平均持有时间:
16 小时
采收率:
0.03
长期交易:
3 791 (55.98%)
短期交易:
2 981 (44.02%)
利润因子:
1.01
预期回报:
0.11 USD
平均利润:
31.93 USD
平均损失:
-46.99 USD
最大连续失误:
80 (-2 560.02 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-6 601.21 USD (11)
每月增长:
-6.87%
年度预测:
-83.30%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
8 310.66 USD
最大值:
21 961.07 USD (92.86%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
92.14% (21 790.42 USD)
净值:
68.01% (6 132.07 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 6772
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 770
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 283K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +248.22 USD
最差交易: -678 USD
最大连续赢利: 51
最大连续失误: 11
最大连续盈利: +1 978.69 USD
最大连续亏损: -2 560.02 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-6 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Xellion-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real3
0.14 × 7
FPTradingLLC-Live
2.20 × 20
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
2.50 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.46 × 13
RoboForex-ECN
3.75 × 24
VantageMarkets-Live 19
5.54 × 37
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.69 × 95
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
9.96 × 114
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
10.21 × 24
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
12.93 × 228
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
15.84 × 241
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.47 × 151
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

The Boomerang strategy is a forex trading approach that combines classic breakout principles with Martingale elements, designed to capture profits in both ranging and trending markets. It primarily uses the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as its core indicator, typically applied on H1 to H4 timeframes. The strategy aims to identify small price targets, allowing traders to secure modest gains during flat market conditions while capitalizing on larger moves when trends develop.

Key Components:

  • Indicator:​ 18-period EMA on H4 chart (adjustable based on preference)

  • Timeframes:​ H1-H4, with H4 used for entry signals and lower timeframes for closer trade monitoring

  • Entry Conditions:

    • Long:​ Price must be above the EMA on H4 chart and above the previous H4 bar's median price

    • Short:​ Price must be below the EMA on H4 chart and below the previous H4 bar's median price

Strategy Logic:

The Boomerang system operates on the principle of mean reversion—prices tend to return to their average over time. When combined with Martingale position-sizing (increasing lot sizes after losses), it seeks to recover from drawdowns during consolidation phases and maximize profits during sustained trends. This dual nature makes it adaptable to different market environments.

MT5 Implementation:

On MT5, traders can implement this strategy through custom Expert Advisors (EAs) or manually by applying the EMA indicator and following the entry rules. The platform's advanced backtesting capabilities allow for thorough optimization of parameters like EMA period, lot sizing rules, and stop-loss/take-profit levels.

Risk Considerations:

While the Martingale component can enhance profitability in trending markets, it also increases risk during prolonged periods of consolidation. Proper risk management—including position sizing limits, maximum drawdown controls, and the use of stop-loss orders—is essential when deploying this strategy.

The Boomerang strategy's strength lies in its flexibility to generate consistent small gains while remaining positioned for larger trend-based opportunities, making it a popular choice among forex traders using the MT5 platform.


没有评论
2026.07.12 23:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.19 15:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.18 02:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.18 01:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.15 08:35
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.06 00:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.04 12:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.04 11:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.04 10:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.04 05:39
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.04 04:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.04 01:35
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.01 15:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.01 14:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.01 13:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.01 07:53
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.01 06:51
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.30 09:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.30 08:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.30 03:31
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
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杠杆
Boomerang2
每月98 USD
-59%
0
0
USD
16K
USD
32
99%
6 772
59%
100%
1.00
0.11
USD
92%
1:500
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