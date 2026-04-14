- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|6772
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|770
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|283K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-6 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Xellion-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.14 × 7
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|2.20 × 20
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|2.50 × 2
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.46 × 13
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.75 × 24
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|5.54 × 37
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.69 × 95
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|9.96 × 114
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|10.21 × 24
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|12.93 × 228
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.84 × 241
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.47 × 151
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
The Boomerang strategy is a forex trading approach that combines classic breakout principles with Martingale elements, designed to capture profits in both ranging and trending markets. It primarily uses the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as its core indicator, typically applied on H1 to H4 timeframes. The strategy aims to identify small price targets, allowing traders to secure modest gains during flat market conditions while capitalizing on larger moves when trends develop.
Key Components:
-
Indicator: 18-period EMA on H4 chart (adjustable based on preference)
-
Timeframes: H1-H4, with H4 used for entry signals and lower timeframes for closer trade monitoring
-
Entry Conditions:
-
Long: Price must be above the EMA on H4 chart and above the previous H4 bar's median price
-
Short: Price must be below the EMA on H4 chart and below the previous H4 bar's median price
-
Strategy Logic:
The Boomerang system operates on the principle of mean reversion—prices tend to return to their average over time. When combined with Martingale position-sizing (increasing lot sizes after losses), it seeks to recover from drawdowns during consolidation phases and maximize profits during sustained trends. This dual nature makes it adaptable to different market environments.
MT5 Implementation:
On MT5, traders can implement this strategy through custom Expert Advisors (EAs) or manually by applying the EMA indicator and following the entry rules. The platform's advanced backtesting capabilities allow for thorough optimization of parameters like EMA period, lot sizing rules, and stop-loss/take-profit levels.
Risk Considerations:
While the Martingale component can enhance profitability in trending markets, it also increases risk during prolonged periods of consolidation. Proper risk management—including position sizing limits, maximum drawdown controls, and the use of stop-loss orders—is essential when deploying this strategy.
The Boomerang strategy's strength lies in its flexibility to generate consistent small gains while remaining positioned for larger trend-based opportunities, making it a popular choice among forex traders using the MT5 platform.
USD
USD
USD