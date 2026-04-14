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Erxiao Chen

Boomerang2

Erxiao Chen
Erxiao Chen

Erxiao Chen

1 topic 1 comment
0 reviews
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 98 USD per month
growth since 2026 -55%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
6 678
Profit Trades:
4 017 (60.15%)
Loss Trades:
2 661 (39.85%)
Best trade:
248.22 USD
Worst trade:
-678.02 USD
Gross Profit:
128 389.59 USD (11 807 593 pips)
Gross Loss:
-126 014.13 USD (11 364 706 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
71 (1 978.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 825.67 USD (51)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
29.28%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
319
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.11
Long Trades:
3 750 (56.15%)
Short Trades:
2 928 (43.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.36 USD
Average Profit:
31.96 USD
Average Loss:
-47.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
80 (-2 560.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 601.21 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
8.58%
Annual Forecast:
104.08%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8 310.66 USD
Maximal:
21 961.07 USD (92.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
92.14% (21 790.42 USD)
By Equity:
68.01% (6 132.07 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 6678
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 443K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +248.22 USD
Worst trade: -678 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 51
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 978.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 560.02 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
3.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
15.84 × 241
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.47 × 151
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

The Boomerang strategy is a forex trading approach that combines classic breakout principles with Martingale elements, designed to capture profits in both ranging and trending markets. It primarily uses the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as its core indicator, typically applied on H1 to H4 timeframes. The strategy aims to identify small price targets, allowing traders to secure modest gains during flat market conditions while capitalizing on larger moves when trends develop.

Key Components:

  • Indicator:​ 18-period EMA on H4 chart (adjustable based on preference)

  • Timeframes:​ H1-H4, with H4 used for entry signals and lower timeframes for closer trade monitoring

  • Entry Conditions:

    • Long:​ Price must be above the EMA on H4 chart and above the previous H4 bar's median price

    • Short:​ Price must be below the EMA on H4 chart and below the previous H4 bar's median price

Strategy Logic:

The Boomerang system operates on the principle of mean reversion—prices tend to return to their average over time. When combined with Martingale position-sizing (increasing lot sizes after losses), it seeks to recover from drawdowns during consolidation phases and maximize profits during sustained trends. This dual nature makes it adaptable to different market environments.

MT5 Implementation:

On MT5, traders can implement this strategy through custom Expert Advisors (EAs) or manually by applying the EMA indicator and following the entry rules. The platform's advanced backtesting capabilities allow for thorough optimization of parameters like EMA period, lot sizing rules, and stop-loss/take-profit levels.

Risk Considerations:

While the Martingale component can enhance profitability in trending markets, it also increases risk during prolonged periods of consolidation. Proper risk management—including position sizing limits, maximum drawdown controls, and the use of stop-loss orders—is essential when deploying this strategy.

The Boomerang strategy's strength lies in its flexibility to generate consistent small gains while remaining positioned for larger trend-based opportunities, making it a popular choice among forex traders using the MT5 platform.


No reviews
2026.07.12 23:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.19 15:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.18 02:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.18 01:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.15 08:35
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.06 00:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.04 12:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.04 11:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.04 10:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.04 05:39
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.04 04:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.04 01:35
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.01 15:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.01 14:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.01 13:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.01 07:53
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.01 06:51
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.30 09:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.30 08:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.04.30 03:31
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Boomerang2
98 USD per month
-55%
0
0
USD
18K
USD
31
99%
6 678
60%
100%
1.01
0.36
USD
92%
1:500
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