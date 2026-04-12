TradingBro – The Synergy of ORB Logic & Human Intelligence

TradingBro is a professional hybrid system that combines institutional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) logic with human expertise. We exploit the momentum of the market openings in London and New York.

Why TradingBro is safer:

Controlled Grid Scaling: To precisely capture market movements, we use an intelligent process for average price optimization – without uncontrolled doubling (no Martingale).

Personal Oversight: Unlike "blind bots," I personally monitor every trade. The algorithm provides the precision, while I provide the final control.

News Filter: The system remains inactive 60 minutes before and after major economic news to protect your capital from extreme volatility.