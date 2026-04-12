- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|164
|GBPJPY
|62
|CHFJPY
|31
|USDCAD
|11
|.USTECHCash
|8
|GBPUSD
|4
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|EURUSD
|65
|GBPJPY
|21
|CHFJPY
|11
|USDCAD
|3
|.USTECHCash
|1
|GBPUSD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|EURUSD
|1.6K
|GBPJPY
|2.5K
|CHFJPY
|1.1K
|USDCAD
|388
|.USTECHCash
|832
|GBPUSD
|271
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "RoboForex-ECN" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.20 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 19
|0.27 × 147
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|0.33 × 106
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.41 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.42 × 64
|
VantageMarkets-Live 13
|0.46 × 89
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.48 × 499
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|0.50 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.56 × 4277
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.70 × 220
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|0.76 × 200
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.90 × 10
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.91 × 219
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.95 × 84
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|1.00 × 1
TradingBro – The Synergy of ORB Logic & Human Intelligence
TradingBro is a professional hybrid system that combines institutional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) logic with human expertise. We exploit the momentum of the market openings in London and New York.
Why TradingBro is safer:
-
Controlled Grid Scaling: To precisely capture market movements, we use an intelligent process for average price optimization – without uncontrolled doubling (no Martingale).
-
Personal Oversight: Unlike "blind bots," I personally monitor every trade. The algorithm provides the precision, while I provide the final control.
-
News Filter: The system remains inactive 60 minutes before and after major economic news to protect your capital from extreme volatility.
-
Active Risk Management: We deliberately avoid rigid Stop-Loss levels to prevent becoming victims of institutional "stop-hunts." Instead, we actively manage market exposure until a profitable exit.
USD
USD
USD