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Viktor Kisman

Strike Forex High Risk

Viktor Kisman
Viktor Kisman

Viktor Kisman

Виктор — основатель TradingBro
Моя цель — предложить систему, основанную на математической стабильности, а не на удаче.
0 отзывов
Надежность
18 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 49.99 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 59%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
280
Прибыльных трейдов:
217 (77.50%)
Убыточных трейдов:
63 (22.50%)
Лучший трейд:
6.72 USD
Худший трейд:
-15.97 USD
Общая прибыль:
249.26 USD (11 571 pips)
Общий убыток:
-145.88 USD (4 874 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
15 (22.81 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
22.81 USD (15)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.22
Торговая активность:
8.92%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
25.26%
Последний трейд:
13 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
37
Ср. время удержания:
2 часа
Фактор восстановления:
1.47
Длинных трейдов:
140 (50.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
140 (50.00%)
Профит фактор:
1.71
Мат. ожидание:
0.37 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1.15 USD
Средний убыток:
-2.32 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
6 (-69.48 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-69.48 USD (6)
Прирост в месяц:
-1.18%
Годовой прогноз:
-14.30%
Алготрейдинг:
88%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.10 USD
Максимальная:
70.31 USD (17.40%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
17.27% (70.13 USD)
По эквити:
27.56% (27.71 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSD 164
GBPJPY 62
CHFJPY 31
USDCAD 11
.USTECHCash 8
GBPUSD 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSD 65
GBPJPY 21
CHFJPY 11
USDCAD 3
.USTECHCash 1
GBPUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSD 1.6K
GBPJPY 2.5K
CHFJPY 1.1K
USDCAD 388
.USTECHCash 832
GBPUSD 271
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +6.72 USD
Худший трейд: -16 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 15
Макс. серия проигрышей: 6
Макс. прибыль в серии: +22.81 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -69.48 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "RoboForex-ECN" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 2
StriforLLC-Live
0.00 × 2
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.20 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 19
0.27 × 147
VantageMarkets-Live 19
0.33 × 106
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
Alpari-MT5
0.41 × 17
Exness-MT5Real12
0.42 × 64
VantageMarkets-Live 13
0.46 × 89
Exness-MT5Real7
0.48 × 499
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
0.50 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
0.56 × 4277
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.70 × 220
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.76 × 200
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ICMarkets-MT5
0.90 × 10
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.91 × 219
ThreeTrader-Live
0.95 × 84
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
Exness-MT5Real33
1.00 × 1
еще 75...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

TradingBro – The Synergy of ORB Logic & Human Intelligence

TradingBro is a professional hybrid system that combines institutional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) logic with human expertise. We exploit the momentum of the market openings in London and New York.

Why TradingBro is safer:

  • Controlled Grid Scaling: To precisely capture market movements, we use an intelligent process for average price optimization – without uncontrolled doubling (no Martingale).

  • Personal Oversight: Unlike "blind bots," I personally monitor every trade. The algorithm provides the precision, while I provide the final control.

  • News Filter: The system remains inactive 60 minutes before and after major economic news to protect your capital from extreme volatility.

  • Active Risk Management: We deliberately avoid rigid Stop-Loss levels to prevent becoming victims of institutional "stop-hunts." Instead, we actively manage market exposure until a profitable exit.



Нет отзывов
2026.06.22 17:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.30 14:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.15 15:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.13 13:58
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.13 13:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.04.12 19:46
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.12 19:46
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.12 19:46
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.04.12 19:46
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.12 19:46
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Strike Forex High Risk
49.99 USD в месяц
59%
0
0
USD
100
USD
18
88%
280
77%
9%
1.70
0.37
USD
28%
1:500
Копировать

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