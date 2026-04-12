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Viktor Kisman

Strike Forex High Risk

Viktor Kisman
Viktor Kisman

Viktor Kisman

Viktor – TradingBro 创始人

我的目标是提供一个基于数学稳定性而非运气的交易系统。

作为量化策略开发者，我将精准的算法与人工监管相结合。对我而言，诚信意味着绝对的透明，因此所有交易结果均经过实时验证。我始终专注于收益与最大资本保护之间的平衡。

核心理念：智慧交易，人文思维 (Smart Trading. Human Mind.) 我遵循纯粹的双赢模式：我的成功与您的成功直接挂钩。
0条评论
可靠性
18
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 49.99 USD per 
增长自 2026 62%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
291
盈利交易:
226 (77.66%)
亏损交易:
65 (22.34%)
最好交易:
6.72 USD
最差交易:
-15.97 USD
毛利:
251.47 USD (11 858 pips)
毛利亏损:
-146.51 USD (4 907 pips)
最大连续赢利:
15 (22.81 USD)
最大连续盈利:
22.81 USD (15)
夏普比率:
0.22
交易活动:
8.92%
最大入金加载:
25.26%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
26
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
1.49
长期交易:
147 (50.52%)
短期交易:
144 (49.48%)
利润因子:
1.72
预期回报:
0.36 USD
平均利润:
1.11 USD
平均损失:
-2.25 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-69.48 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-69.48 USD (6)
每月增长:
16.69%
年度预测:
202.45%
算法交易:
89%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.10 USD
最大值:
70.31 USD (17.40%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
17.27% (70.13 USD)
净值:
27.56% (27.71 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD 172
GBPJPY 65
CHFJPY 31
USDCAD 11
.USTECHCash 8
GBPUSD 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD 66
GBPJPY 22
CHFJPY 11
USDCAD 3
.USTECHCash 1
GBPUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD 1.7K
GBPJPY 2.6K
CHFJPY 1.1K
USDCAD 388
.USTECHCash 832
GBPUSD 271
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +6.72 USD
最差交易: -16 USD
最大连续赢利: 15
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +22.81 USD
最大连续亏损: -69.48 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 2
StriforLLC-Live
0.00 × 2
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.20 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 19
0.27 × 147
VantageMarkets-Live 19
0.33 × 106
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
Alpari-MT5
0.41 × 17
Exness-MT5Real12
0.42 × 64
VantageMarkets-Live 13
0.46 × 89
Exness-MT5Real7
0.48 × 499
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
0.50 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
0.56 × 4284
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.70 × 220
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.76 × 200
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ICMarkets-MT5
0.90 × 10
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.91 × 219
ThreeTrader-Live
0.95 × 84
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
Exness-MT5Real33
1.00 × 1
75 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

TradingBro – The Synergy of ORB Logic & Human Intelligence

TradingBro is a professional hybrid system that combines institutional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) logic with human expertise. We exploit the momentum of the market openings in London and New York.

Why TradingBro is safer:

  • Controlled Grid Scaling: To precisely capture market movements, we use an intelligent process for average price optimization – without uncontrolled doubling (no Martingale).

  • Personal Oversight: Unlike "blind bots," I personally monitor every trade. The algorithm provides the precision, while I provide the final control.

  • News Filter: The system remains inactive 60 minutes before and after major economic news to protect your capital from extreme volatility.

  • Active Risk Management: We deliberately avoid rigid Stop-Loss levels to prevent becoming victims of institutional "stop-hunts." Instead, we actively manage market exposure until a profitable exit.



没有评论
2026.06.22 17:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.30 14:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.15 15:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.13 13:58
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.13 13:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.04.12 19:46
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.12 19:46
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.12 19:46
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.04.12 19:46
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.12 19:46
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Strike Forex High Risk
每月49.99 USD
62%
0
0
USD
100
USD
18
89%
291
77%
9%
1.71
0.36
USD
28%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

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