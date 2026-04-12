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Viktor Kisman

Strike Forex EUR USD TradingBro

Viktor Kisman
Viktor Kisman

Viktor Kisman

Viktor Kisman – Founder of TradingBro
My goal is to offer a system based on mathematical stability rather than luck.
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49.99 USD per month
growth since 2026 56%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
273
Profit Trades:
210 (76.92%)
Loss Trades:
63 (23.08%)
Best trade:
6.72 USD
Worst trade:
-15.97 USD
Gross Profit:
247.48 USD (11 309 pips)
Gross Loss:
-145.71 USD (4 874 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (22.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
22.81 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
8.92%
Max deposit load:
25.26%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.45
Long Trades:
134 (49.08%)
Short Trades:
139 (50.92%)
Profit Factor:
1.70
Expected Payoff:
0.37 USD
Average Profit:
1.18 USD
Average Loss:
-2.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-69.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-69.48 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-1.11%
Annual Forecast:
-13.47%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.10 USD
Maximal:
70.31 USD (17.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.27% (70.13 USD)
By Equity:
27.56% (27.71 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 161
GBPJPY 59
CHFJPY 30
USDCAD 11
.USTECHCash 8
GBPUSD 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 64
GBPJPY 21
CHFJPY 11
USDCAD 3
.USTECHCash 1
GBPUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 1.5K
GBPJPY 2.4K
CHFJPY 1.1K
USDCAD 388
.USTECHCash 832
GBPUSD 271
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6.72 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +22.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -69.48 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 2
StriforLLC-Live
0.00 × 2
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.20 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 19
0.27 × 147
VantageMarkets-Live 19
0.33 × 106
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
Alpari-MT5
0.41 × 17
Exness-MT5Real12
0.42 × 64
VantageMarkets-Live 13
0.46 × 89
Exness-MT5Real7
0.48 × 499
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
0.50 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
0.56 × 4271
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.70 × 220
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.76 × 200
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ICMarkets-MT5
0.90 × 10
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.91 × 219
ThreeTrader-Live
0.95 × 84
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
Exness-MT5Real33
1.00 × 1
75 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

TradingBro – The Synergy of ORB Logic & Human Intelligence

TradingBro is a professional hybrid system that combines institutional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) logic with human expertise. We exploit the momentum of the market openings in London and New York.

Why TradingBro is safer:

  • Controlled Grid Scaling: To precisely capture market movements, we use an intelligent process for average price optimization – without uncontrolled doubling (no Martingale).

  • Personal Oversight: Unlike "blind bots," I personally monitor every trade. The algorithm provides the precision, while I provide the final control.

  • News Filter: The system remains inactive 60 minutes before and after major economic news to protect your capital from extreme volatility.

  • Active Risk Management: We deliberately avoid rigid Stop-Loss levels to prevent becoming victims of institutional "stop-hunts." Instead, we actively manage market exposure until a profitable exit.



No reviews
2026.06.22 17:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.30 14:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.15 15:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.13 13:58
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.13 13:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.04.12 19:46
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.12 19:46
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.12 19:46
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.04.12 19:46
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.12 19:46
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Strike Forex EUR USD TradingBro
49.99 USD per month
56%
0
0
USD
100
USD
17
88%
273
76%
9%
1.69
0.37
USD
28%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.