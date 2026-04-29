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Qing Dui Meng

XAUUSD and EURUSD

Qing Dui Meng
Qing Dui Meng

Qing Dui Meng

5 (1)
IC Markets Low spread broker
https://www.ic-asia-official.com/?camp=15324
1 сигнал
1 отзыв
Надежность
18 недель
1 / 1.9K USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 106%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
365
Прибыльных трейдов:
224 (61.36%)
Убыточных трейдов:
141 (38.63%)
Лучший трейд:
526.49 USD
Худший трейд:
-978.20 USD
Общая прибыль:
12 656.16 USD (172 136 pips)
Общий убыток:
-9 675.96 USD (139 596 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
8 (232.22 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
545.05 USD (2)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.10
Торговая активность:
18.70%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
5.83%
Последний трейд:
14 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
46
Ср. время удержания:
4 часа
Фактор восстановления:
1.63
Длинных трейдов:
183 (50.14%)
Коротких трейдов:
182 (49.86%)
Профит фактор:
1.31
Мат. ожидание:
8.16 USD
Средняя прибыль:
56.50 USD
Средний убыток:
-68.62 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-237.16 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-1 119.44 USD (3)
Прирост в месяц:
29.97%
Годовой прогноз:
363.67%
Алготрейдинг:
97%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.55 USD
Максимальная:
1 833.89 USD (29.18%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
29.16% (1 832.98 USD)
По эквити:
15.08% (797.94 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 194
EURUSD 171
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 3.2K
EURUSD -248
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 32K
EURUSD 125
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +526.49 USD
Худший трейд: -978 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 2
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +232.22 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -237.16 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 5
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 4
Xellion-Live
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
0.14 × 7
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
0.50 × 2
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
2.92 × 12
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.00 × 2
VantageMarkets-Live 19
5.40 × 25
Top1Group-Live
5.40 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
5.88 × 8
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.66 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
9.96 × 114
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.81 × 223
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
Weltrade-Real
11.34 × 131
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
11.50 × 12
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
15.40 × 248
еще 4...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

Tight Trading: XAUUSD and EURUSD

The strategy only trades EURUSD and XAUUSD, and does not involve any high-risk strategies such as Martingale and Grid.

The strategy conducts each transaction with only one set of orders, such as BUY EURUSD, SELL XAUUSD, or in the opposite direction. The strategy involves opening and closing positions simultaneously, with no additional position increases during this period.

The strategy relies on price behavior. It seeks the best trading opportunities when there is a strong correlation or divergence between two currency pairs. The risk is controllable, the profit is considerable, the drawdown is low, and the expected monthly profit is around 15%.

If you need better order-following services, please use the same broker as follows:

IC Markets Low spread broker
https://www.ic-asia-official.com/?camp=15324

Current performance does not guarantee future performance. Please make your subscription and follow-up decisions rationally.


Средняя оценка:
playgold
1122
playgold 2026.04.29 01:21 
 

This is a very interesting concept, which I haven't seen in any other signal. It's concurrent trading of the correlated instruments XAUUSD and EURUSD in opposite directions, hoping to reduce the occasional losses and make the curve smoother. This is expected to work since when one trade is a loss the other is likely a win (even if by not as much). This is similar to trading XAUEUR instead of XAUUSD, but not the same since the ratio of EURUSD here is currently lower than it'd have been as part of XAUEUR.

This signal is still very new, and it remains to be seen whether this strategy is reliably profitable long-term or not, which I expect will have more to do with entry and exit criteria than with the use of two correlated instruments. Also, the EURUSD trades so far have a negative overall result. They may have made the curve smoother or not (this would take more effort to analyze, so I didn't do it), but ideally they would also be long-term profitable on their own.

Trade copying quality (to a different broker, in a VPS) is very good, and I had helpful discussion with the signal provider.

2026.06.18 16:24
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.14 23:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.12 15:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.12 08:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.05 20:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.05 18:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.04 08:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.22 22:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.09 19:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.09 18:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.09 13:21
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.09 13:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.04.09 10:19
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.09 10:19
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.09 10:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.04.09 10:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.09 10:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
XAUUSD and EURUSD
30 USD в месяц
106%
1
1.9K
USD
5.8K
USD
18
97%
365
61%
19%
1.30
8.16
USD
29%
1:500
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