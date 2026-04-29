Tight Trading: XAUUSD and EURUSD

The strategy only trades EURUSD and XAUUSD, and does not involve any high-risk strategies such as Martingale and Grid.

The strategy conducts each transaction with only one set of orders, such as BUY EURUSD, SELL XAUUSD, or in the opposite direction. The strategy involves opening and closing positions simultaneously, with no additional position increases during this period.

The strategy relies on price behavior. It seeks the best trading opportunities when there is a strong correlation or divergence between two currency pairs. The risk is controllable, the profit is considerable, the drawdown is low, and the expected monthly profit is around 15%.

If you need better order-following services, please use the same broker as follows:

IC Markets Low spread broker

https://www.ic-asia-official.com/?camp=15324

Current performance does not guarantee future performance. Please make your subscription and follow-up decisions rationally.



