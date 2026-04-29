- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|190
|EURUSD
|171
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.2K
|EURUSD
|-248
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|34K
|EURUSD
|125
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.00 × 2
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
Top1Group-Live
|5.40 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|5.88 × 8
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
Weltrade-Real
|11.34 × 131
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.40 × 248
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.30 × 152
Tight Trading: XAUUSD and EURUSD
The strategy only trades EURUSD and XAUUSD, and does not involve any high-risk strategies such as Martingale and Grid.
The strategy conducts each transaction with only one set of orders, such as BUY EURUSD, SELL XAUUSD, or in the opposite direction. The strategy involves opening and closing positions simultaneously, with no additional position increases during this period.
The strategy relies on price behavior. It seeks the best trading opportunities when there is a strong correlation or divergence between two currency pairs. The risk is controllable, the profit is considerable, the drawdown is low, and the expected monthly profit is around 15%.
If you need better order-following services, please use the same broker as follows:
IC Markets Low spread broker
https://www.ic-asia-official.com/?camp=15324
Current performance does not guarantee future performance. Please make your subscription and follow-up decisions rationally.
USD
USD
USD
This is a very interesting concept, which I haven't seen in any other signal. It's concurrent trading of the correlated instruments XAUUSD and EURUSD in opposite directions, hoping to reduce the occasional losses and make the curve smoother. This is expected to work since when one trade is a loss the other is likely a win (even if by not as much). This is similar to trading XAUEUR instead of XAUUSD, but not the same since the ratio of EURUSD here is currently lower than it'd have been as part of XAUEUR.
This signal is still very new, and it remains to be seen whether this strategy is reliably profitable long-term or not, which I expect will have more to do with entry and exit criteria than with the use of two correlated instruments. Also, the EURUSD trades so far have a negative overall result. They may have made the curve smoother or not (this would take more effort to analyze, so I didn't do it), but ideally they would also be long-term profitable on their own.
Trade copying quality (to a different broker, in a VPS) is very good, and I had helpful discussion with the signal provider.