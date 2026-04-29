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Qing Dui Meng

XAUUSD and EURUSD

Qing Dui Meng
Qing Dui Meng

Qing Dui Meng

5 (1)
IC Markets Low spread broker
https://www.ic-asia-official.com/?camp=15324
1 signal
1 review
Reliability
18 weeks
2 / 1.9K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 107%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
361
Profit Trades:
222 (61.49%)
Loss Trades:
139 (38.50%)
Best trade:
526.49 USD
Worst trade:
-978.20 USD
Gross Profit:
12 642.98 USD (170 894 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 643.02 USD (136 323 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (232.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
545.05 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
17.69%
Max deposit load:
5.83%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
43
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.64
Long Trades:
181 (50.14%)
Short Trades:
180 (49.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
8.31 USD
Average Profit:
56.95 USD
Average Loss:
-69.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-237.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 119.44 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
30.42%
Annual Forecast:
369.04%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.55 USD
Maximal:
1 833.89 USD (29.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.16% (1 832.98 USD)
By Equity:
15.08% (797.94 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 190
EURUSD 171
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.2K
EURUSD -248
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 34K
EURUSD 125
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +526.49 USD
Worst trade: -978 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +232.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -237.16 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.00 × 2
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
Top1Group-Live
5.40 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
5.88 × 8
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
Weltrade-Real
11.34 × 131
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
15.40 × 248
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.30 × 152
2 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Tight Trading: XAUUSD and EURUSD

The strategy only trades EURUSD and XAUUSD, and does not involve any high-risk strategies such as Martingale and Grid.

The strategy conducts each transaction with only one set of orders, such as BUY EURUSD, SELL XAUUSD, or in the opposite direction. The strategy involves opening and closing positions simultaneously, with no additional position increases during this period.

The strategy relies on price behavior. It seeks the best trading opportunities when there is a strong correlation or divergence between two currency pairs. The risk is controllable, the profit is considerable, the drawdown is low, and the expected monthly profit is around 15%.

If you need better order-following services, please use the same broker as follows:

IC Markets Low spread broker
https://www.ic-asia-official.com/?camp=15324

Current performance does not guarantee future performance. Please make your subscription and follow-up decisions rationally.


Average rating:
playgold
1111
playgold 2026.04.29 01:21 
 

This is a very interesting concept, which I haven't seen in any other signal. It's concurrent trading of the correlated instruments XAUUSD and EURUSD in opposite directions, hoping to reduce the occasional losses and make the curve smoother. This is expected to work since when one trade is a loss the other is likely a win (even if by not as much). This is similar to trading XAUEUR instead of XAUUSD, but not the same since the ratio of EURUSD here is currently lower than it'd have been as part of XAUEUR.

This signal is still very new, and it remains to be seen whether this strategy is reliably profitable long-term or not, which I expect will have more to do with entry and exit criteria than with the use of two correlated instruments. Also, the EURUSD trades so far have a negative overall result. They may have made the curve smoother or not (this would take more effort to analyze, so I didn't do it), but ideally they would also be long-term profitable on their own.

Trade copying quality (to a different broker, in a VPS) is very good, and I had helpful discussion with the signal provider.

2026.06.18 16:24
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.14 23:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.12 15:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.12 08:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.05 20:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.05 18:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.04 08:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.22 22:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.09 19:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.09 18:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.09 13:21
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.09 13:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.04.09 10:19
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.09 10:19
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.09 10:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.04.09 10:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.09 10:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XAUUSD and EURUSD
30 USD per month
107%
2
1.9K
USD
5.8K
USD
18
97%
361
61%
18%
1.31
8.31
USD
29%
1:500
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